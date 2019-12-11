Chrissy Teigen describes the private luxury terminal at LAX for celebrities

If someone asked a group of people what they would spend money on if they had celebrity level cash, I’m willing to bet the most common answer would be first class travel. Maybe not first class, but just any better travel conditions. Like a waiting area where you don’t have fight for charging ports or drowning out the obnoxious business person on their phone trying to sound important. Or a seat that allows you enough room to drink your ginger ale without putting your elbow in your seat-mates nose.

But how good do celebs actually have it when it comes to traveling? Well, Chrissy Teigen is here to spell it out for us, in all its envious detail. This past weekend, Chrissy opened her Twitter feed up to questions about what life was like on the A List:

it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity https://t.co/R5Sshc2O7H pic.twitter.com/ppEfNnqHB2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

I love this kind of stuff. If I’d been paying attention, I would have plastered Chrissy’s wall in questions. One gentleman, named Mike, just wanted to know what plane travel was like for celebs and whether they had trouble making their flights. Chrissy answered him (with what I’d like to think was a Glinda-like titter) that no, celebs had other choices. Then Chrissy described a magical land in which celebrities sipped champagne as other people got them checked in and made sure their luggage made the flight.

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Chrissy doesn’t name it outright, but it’s assumed she is talking about The Private Suite, which is a luxury terminal at LAX that was opened in 2017. The terminal is on Imperial Highway, which is on the south side of the airport. Services include arriving at their location through a security gate and having your car valeted, if you drove yourself. The passenger(s) go directly to their suite as their luggage and everything else is handled for them. The suite itself has its own bathroom with shower and linens, comfortable and ample seating, including a daybed in case someone needs a lie-down. They provide food, beverages and last-minute toiletries that someone might have forgotten to pack. There’s a large flatscreen for entertainment and a patio area with fake grass for Fido to relieve himself in one area, a deluxe children’s play area in another, and a nice fire-pit area for the adults to chill out if they don’t want to be inside. There are various sized suites, some including a long table that can be used for business or dining. Because customs, ticketing, security and baggage is all done in their building, there are no lines for the passengers to deal with. They also have their own car service to drive passengers to and from the plane’s steps. Once in the suite, the staff leaves their clients entirely alone unless the passengers request otherwise. And there’s absolutely no way for the paparazzi to get access to anyone. So how much do the celebs pay for this utopian travel experience? Plenty. People broke down the costs for us:

Currently, an annual membership fee is $4,500, with each domestic one-way flight costing members an additional $2,700 while each international one-way flight costs $3,000. The prices are more expensive for non-members, who have to pay $3,500 per domestic one-way flight and $4,000 for each international one. Additionally, members are allowed to bring three extra guests free of charge, while non-members are only permitted 2.

[From People]

I guess the next question is, is it worth it? You can see videos and photos on their website and decide for yourself. Would I do it? Honestly, I would. LAX is my airport. I travelled for a living, once upon a time, and I don’t consider LAX a terrible airport but OMG it is always so busy and crowded. The Private Suite provides such a relaxing and stress-free environment. And I say that from experience. I did not use it for my travel but the rescue origination from whom I adopted my dogs has partnered with The Private Suite, so I’ve been. The suites (and we were in the smaller ones) are as nice as they appear in the photos plus the staff is unbelievable. We had a different situation re: privacy because we invited all the staff to the suite to play with the pups, but they were just delightful and seemed to meet needs before they were asked. Having done the pick-up in both the LAX International terminal and The Private Suite, customs took two hours in the terminal and about 20 minutes at The Private Suites – and that’s clearing several crates of Korean dogs. Just to note, when they have a suite available to offer for the dog pick up, The Private Suite provides it at their own cost and don’t skimp on any of the services.

The Private Suite has an IG page if you want to see the fancy pics and celebs that have used them. But I’d rather post the pup pics, if that’s okay. You can see the videos I took if you’d like. Or check out Ariel Winter’s post below from the day she came to pick up.