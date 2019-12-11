Meghan Fox’s three kids go to ‘an organic, sustainable, vegan school’

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the #Fight4TheAmazon event a few nights ago in LA. This was the first time BAG and Megan have walked a carpet together in years. They seem pretty solid these days, even if they had that weird hiccup where they separated and it felt like she was really done with them. That was when she got pregnant with her last kid, Journey River. They have three kids together, and then BAG also has a 17-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil. BAG and Megan’s kids are aged seven to three, and they apparently go to some hippie school where the kids grow their own veggies and everything is vegan. Like, is that the point of the school? It sounds like it.

For Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, supporting their sons in whoever they are is a no-brainer. The couple spoke with PEOPLE Monday evening at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon event in Hollywood, California, where Fox opened up about how it’s “really easy” to encourage Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 5½, and Noah Shannon, 7, to be themselves. “It’s about releasing control, right? That’s all it is,” said Fox, 33. “It’s [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be…It’s [about] being of that mindset of realizing that they come as the teachers to us. We’re here to keep them alive, but we’re learning all the lessons from them.” Green told PEOPLE the couple “just encourage” their kids to be their true selves, whatever that looks like. “We don’t encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are,” said the 90210 star, 46. “I know for me, [the more time passes,] the more I really realize and am okay with the fact that they are people.” The involved parents are also teaching their children to be environmentally friendly. As Fox explained to PEOPLE, “We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they’re seed-to-table, they plant their own food. They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works. I’m very specific about never harming animals. We don’t step on ants; we don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that’s what we’re doing.” The Jennifer’s Body actress revealed to reporters at the event that despite their good intentions, accidents happen, even though their kids are “really good about” not hurting Earth’s crawliest creatures. “My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it,” Fox said. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they’re very involved.”

[From People]

Megan has talked before about how she wants to raise her kids away from a lot of technology and all of the trappings of modernity. But I’m really interested in hearing more about this vegan school and what they’re actually teaching kids. Are they just teaching kids local agriculture? Do they do addition, subtraction, reading, etc? And why do BAG and Megan suddenly sound like Scientologists with all of this “they come as the teachers to us… we’re learning all the lessons from them”? Omg, teach your kids to read! At this point, I don’t care about Megan raising her kids without phones or iPads or technology. But spare me the “children are here to TEACH US” stuff. Give your kids the building blocks of an education, you fools!

