Meghan Fox’s three kids go to ‘an organic, sustainable, vegan school’

Here are some photos of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the #Fight4TheAmazon event a few nights ago in LA. This was the first time BAG and Megan have walked a carpet together in years. They seem pretty solid these days, even if they had that weird hiccup where they separated and it felt like she was really done with them. That was when she got pregnant with her last kid, Journey River. They have three kids together, and then BAG also has a 17-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil. BAG and Megan’s kids are aged seven to three, and they apparently go to some hippie school where the kids grow their own veggies and everything is vegan. Like, is that the point of the school? It sounds like it.
For Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, supporting their sons in whoever they are is a no-brainer. The couple spoke with PEOPLE Monday evening at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon event in Hollywood, California, where Fox opened up about how it’s “really easy” to encourage Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 5½, and Noah Shannon, 7, to be themselves.
“It’s about releasing control, right? That’s all it is,” said Fox, 33. “It’s [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be…It’s [about] being of that mindset of realizing that they come as the teachers to us. We’re here to keep them alive, but we’re learning all the lessons from them.”
Green told PEOPLE the couple “just encourage” their kids to be their true selves, whatever that looks like. “We don’t encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are,” said the 90210 star, 46. “I know for me, [the more time passes,] the more I really realize and am okay with the fact that they are people.”
The involved parents are also teaching their children to be environmentally friendly. As Fox explained to PEOPLE, “We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they’re seed-to-table, they plant their own food. They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works. I’m very specific about never harming animals. We don’t step on ants; we don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that’s what we’re doing.”
The Jennifer’s Body actress revealed to reporters at the event that despite their good intentions, accidents happen, even though their kids are “really good about” not hurting Earth’s crawliest creatures. “My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it,” Fox said. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they’re very involved.”
Megan has talked before about how she wants to raise her kids away from a lot of technology and all of the trappings of modernity. But I’m really interested in hearing more about this vegan school and what they’re actually teaching kids. Are they just teaching kids local agriculture? Do they do addition, subtraction, reading, etc? And why do BAG and Megan suddenly sound like Scientologists with all of this “they come as the teachers to us… we’re learning all the lessons from them”? Omg, teach your kids to read! At this point, I don’t care about Megan raising her kids without phones or iPads or technology. But spare me the “children are here to TEACH US” stuff. Give your kids the building blocks of an education, you fools!
I’m sure they’re being taught to read. No school, no matter how granola, is going to be producing illiterate kids. No technology just means they’re reading books, not watching cartoons.
I smell scientology.
Celebrities can be so bizarre. I am all for eliminating a lot of technology in kids’ lives but they seem creepy to me.
That being said I rather they raise kids vegan who care about the environment than conservative .
My daughters public elementary school had been really disappointing me lately and I wish I had the funds for a more ‘granola’ education. Waldorf,Montessori, even this school sounds good. Learning should be curiosity led and now it’s just testing after testing after testing. These kids would have never become regular business men and aren’t at risk of having to work in a factory. Any school has to be California’s standards, so obvi basic education is being taught. I say, just let them live!
I actually love her mindset regarding her children…which seems to honor and nurture the fact that her children are their own individuals not just an extension of who she is…which is what I’ve always seen in my lifetime regarding kids and parents…and I’m here to tell you…I’ve always hated that stance and with hindsight being 20/20….I wish to Valhalla I had pushed against the grain when I was younger….and my Mama ran a home based nursery school all through the 70s and the 80s…and oh yea…children will teach you some of the hardest and best lesson you will learn in life….If you let them….I mean…the lesson of not catching a case when dealing with their temper tantrums…THAT ONE RIGHT THERE…IS INVALUABLE! LOL!
Good for them for eliminating technology from their kids’ lives. It is really bad for kids, especially in the “forming” years.
I understand the sentiment, but kids brains are not fully formed and need the guidance and boundaries that parents provide. When he says “they are people” triggers me a bit and I wonder if they treat them like little adults, which I completely disagree with. But, I’m probably just projecting.
To me it seems she just meant that She/parents usually wanna control everything about their kids (prob to protect them) and see them only as their replicate and not their own person and that’s why they allows them more independence, but it def still seems they’re being taught respect and boundaries. She didn’t say anything about treating them like adults.
Honestly nothing about this sounds sus. The whole “children teach us” i’ve heard from so many celebrities. From what I understand Scientologists believe kids are adults, what i hear from Meghan is just that she learns like life lessons from her kid’s behaviour, which is something i hear most parents say.
Also i think American school should do a lot more about the meals they’re feeding kids, and about teaching them the value of food and sustainability.
Plants are sentient beings? I’m guessing there’s no science being taught at that school?
There is Science behind that statement actually. There has been studies that show plants react to bacteria dying and to people/danger approaching them, and apparently they also respond to negative/positive talking.
Plants are not sentient. Fight me.