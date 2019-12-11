Mark Ruffalo: Corporations know they’re hurting the public, they hide it

Embed from Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo was on The Daily Show promoting his role in Dark Waters, with Anne Hathaway. It’s the true story of a lawyer who took on DuPont after their pollution started killing livestock in West Virginia. It’s based on a story by Nathaniel Rich in the New York Times Magazine about how Mark’s character, Robert Bilott, a local-turned-lawyer, ended up taking on the chemical giant by representing a farmer he knew. Mark is the perfect person to play this as he is committed to and passionate about important causes. I admire him so much and it was a pleasure to watch this interview, especially when he started talking about corporate abuses. They opened with a cute story about him embarrassing his son by being so recognizable around the world.

Your face became known when you became intelligent Hulk. Do people recognize you in Japan? [paraphrased]

They yell ‘Hulk!’ ‘Hulk!’ I walk down the street and people are like ‘Yo Hulk!’ ‘Hulk!’ My son says ‘put your hood up. It’s your hair. You both have the same hair.’ On the true story behind Dark Waters

It was probably the biggest corporate crime and coverup in American history that nobody knew about. With a lawyer that had normally been someone who would defend chemical companies was now in the place of actually defending this farmer that he knew growing up as a boy that insisted that his cows were being poisoned by DuPont. When you read through this, was there a part of you thinking this was normal?

It felt like a story we keep hearing again and again where a corporation knows that they’re hurting the public, their science shows them [this] and they hide that science and they keep hurting the public anyway – whether we’re talking about opioids, whether we’re talking about climate change, Monsanto, fracking, it’s the same story over and over again. I just saw it so beautifully told. This is a horror story, but it’s real, but it’s also the story of how some legacy corporations in America are killing us. Destroying us. Willfully. They’re doing it simply to make a buck. We see it happening over and over and over again. We’re talking about it… there’s this distrust of this system that is using us to drain our pocketbooks and lead us to hospitals where we have to pay for our own healthcare after they poison us. You have heroes in Marvel movies that are heroes because you want to be them. Then you have heroes that are heroes because you don’t want to be them. They’re heroes because their journey is one that a human being has to make that is the difficult choices. That’s what this man was. [It] was a belief that when people learn the truth they will do the right thing.

[From The Daily Show]

I was disappointed, frankly, that the crowd didn’t applaud and whoop when he was talking about how companies are killing people for a buck. He was on an incredible roll and I was fist-pumping. He then made the sad but true point that the healthcare bills will get us next. I got chills watching this and am really looking forward to seeing this movie. Mark sold the hell out of it. Also I really liked what he said about everyday heroes being people who make the hard choices. As for his kid Keen, 18, being embarrassed by him, these celebrity stories about embarrassing their kids give me life. He’s a superhero in the most lucrative franchise in the world and his son just wants him to hide and not acknowledge that. It puts me being told not to come to major events into perspective.

Here’s that interview!



A big thank you to the fans for your love, support, thoughtful conversations…and memes 💚 https://t.co/0K6RJa1wXJ pic.twitter.com/Zh77yRLDz7 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 9, 2019