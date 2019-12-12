Did JJ Abrams throw Rian Johnson & ‘The Last Jedi’ under the bus?

I actively ignored a lot of dumb, toxic fan-bro crap about The Last Jedi. I saw the movie later than most people, and when I did see it, I was like “so why all the outrage again?” Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t a big fan of the film, but I kind of think that all of the Star Wars films being released under the Disney banner, shepherded by Kathleen Kennedy, are lacking. Lacking in story, lacking in cohesion, lacking in… that x-factor that made the first Star Wars trilogy so special. It was lightning in a bottle, and Episodes I-III sucked, and I feel like no one wants to admit that The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi are not great stories either. But the toxic fan-bros weren’t just made about the lack of storytelling cohesion. No, they were mad that Kelly Marie Tran existed and had a major role in The Last Jedi. Those toxic bros harassed Tran off of social media and they also harassed director Rian Johnson for, like, hiring her?
It felt like people went out of their way to defend The Last Jedi given all of the toxic angst. So much so that there wasn’t room to make a good-faith criticism about the stupidity of certain characters off on the sidelines doing busy work while Rey was at Skywalker Boot Camp and then being romantically pursued by Kylo. And don’t get me started on Laura F–king Dern. Anyway, my point is…The Last Jedi had some big flaws, and it’s okay to admit that. It’s okay to admit that Kathleen Kennedy’s corporate decisions regarding the Star Wars franchise have been awful. It’s okay to admit that JJ Abrams – who returned to direct The Rise of Skywalker – actually had no f–king idea how to end this story. It’s okay to admit that JJ Abrams is being a d-ck about Rian Johnson and The Last Jedi too. From this New York Times piece about how The Rise of Skywalker came together:
Instead, Episode VIII, titled “The Last Jedi,” was written and directed by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”). In its story, the “Force Awakens” heroes were separated from one another, confronting personal roadblocks on individual journeys, and the actors found it just as challenging to make. “The characters were very frustrated, and it felt that way,” Oscar Isaac said. “You felt the difficult energy of those scenes, figuring that stuff out.”
“The Last Jedi,” released in 2017, was also a success. But each time it addressed one of several cliffhangers left dangling from “The Force Awakens” — what would happen when Rey returned Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber to him? who were her parents? who was the nefarious Supreme Leader Snoke? — Johnson’s movie seemed to say: the answers to these questions aren’t as important as you think.
Abrams praised “The Last Jedi” for being “full of surprises and subversion and all sorts of bold choices.”
“On the other hand,” he added, “it’s a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don’t think that people go to ‘Star Wars’ to be told, ‘This doesn’t matter.’”
Even so, Abrams said “The Last Jedi” laid the groundwork for “The Rise of Skywalker” and “a story that I think needed a pendulum swing in one direction in order to swing in the other.”
But when it was announced that Abrams was indeed returning, his actors breathed sighs of relief. “I cried,” Ridley said, explaining that the director brought a comforting sense of structure and security. Boyega said he was glad that Abrams would get to finish the tale he’d begun in Episode VII. “Even as a normal person in the audience, I wanted to see where that story was going,” Boyega said.
… How you experienced the making of Episode IX depends on which tribe you belong to. For the series leads who met on “The Force Awakens” (and still haven’t fully adjusted to being called veterans), there was the simple pleasure of having an adventure that brought Rey, Poe and Finn back together, fulfilling what Ridley called “the ‘Star Wars’ mythical thing of threes.” As Boyega put it, “We’re in legit, legit ‘Star Wars’ now. We’ve got a trio up in here.”
“On the other hand, it’s a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don’t think that people go to ‘Star Wars’ to be told, ‘This doesn’t matter.’” I mean… that quote can be all things. It can be a dickish move by Abrams to Rian Johnson about the choices Rian made with the story JJ created (and which JJ had no intention of finishing). It can also be interpreted as a legitimate complaint which was echoed by a lot of Star Wars fans – that perhaps it was a waste of time and energy to burn through so much screen time on Finn’s weird subplot, or to be told that Rey’s family backstory doesn’t matter when so much of the Star Wars franchise IS ABOUT THE FAMILY BACKSTORY. Basically, this NYT story is being interpreted as JJ Abrams and some members of the cast (Daisy Ridley, John Boyega especially) throwing Rian Johnson and The Last Jedi under the bus.
Lots of fans hated Luke’s character development but I actually thought his story arc made sense.
He went from wide-eyed optimist to bitter lonely old man who can’t forgive himself for trying to murder his nephew and being more like his dad that he realised.
Only one who stayed strong and true was Leia. And she’s the one who suffered the most
I really don’t understand the angst over who is Rey. Who was Annekin Skywalker? Who were his parents? Why was he chosen? We don’t know. Why are heros chosen? She was chosen because she was. Why was Barack Obama chosen? This is what happens with humans.
I will say we do know all of that from the prequels. We know who anakins parents were and why he was chosen as a child. Heck that’s the point of the entire first prequel.
But I like that they once again didn’t make it about the chosen one! Your family was X like they did with the sky walkers. The bait and switch worked for me narratively otherwise it’s just repeating the past.
Eh… I wasn’t overly impressed with TLJ and I did find how it basically tossed aside the questions raised in TFA, not allowing for cohesion to that opening story a bit annoying, but it was still a solid film. On its own. I’m still completely psyched for this final installment and have faith in JJ Abrams to bring it all together.
Yeah Last Jedi has its moments, but most of it fell very flat for me. And it is the WEIRDEST second movie in a trilogy I can imagine. It gave no hook to come back for the third. It’s ending should have been Empire Strikes Back devastating…but everyone was kind of fine in the end?
I think Abrams is right, don’t deconstruct in the second if you need people invested in the third. OMG, the Knights of Ren are coming!…..you know, those guys we mentioned in the first movie…we showed them for 10 seconds, you remember!…the second movie?….ummmm they were doing laundry.
I didn’t love The Last Jedi, but I think part of that was because The Force Awakens was so good, IMO – it felt like the original trilogy, and not like the prequels, so I think that was exciting. TLJ felt more like the prequels.
Luke’s character development didn’t bother me, I thought it made sense, and I thought it was a good ending for him.
Overall I thought TLJ had the potential to be a really awesome movie, and it was more just….okay. We’ll see what happens with this one. I love Star Wars but I am definitely getting SW fatigue.
I admit I found a lot of TLJ to be A Special Kind of Stupid … but not *more* ASKS than chunks of Phantom Menace, Revenge of the Sith, or basically the entire Han Solo movie. And the idea that Rian Johnson was just kicking around making unilateral poor plot decisions on one of the biggest properties around totally unsupervised and now poor, innocent, wide-eyed JJ and Disney have to right the ship, is preposterous.
I agree with Yamayo above as far as Luke’s story goes. As for Rey, I do get why some were upset I think we all suspected she was Leia and Han’s daughter. And I get why people wanted to see that. But…a baby sold by her own parents, who rises to become one of the most important people in the galaxy? I thought there was real beauty and message in that, and i was fine with it.
I’m not sure I can forgive the massive time waster on that planet with the derby and the children and all that mess.
TLJ is not only my favorite Star Wars films, it’s one of my favorite films of the last decade. I don’t think everyone needs to like this movie, but some of the complaints are baseless. And I honestly think people who really hate this film just don’t understand the themes that this movie tackled.
However, in regards to Rian Johnson, he was nothing but gracious when Mark Hamill whined about the movie before it came out. He was nothing but gracious when all the sh*t started when the movie was released. And he’s continued to be gracious, and even a big supported on social media of TROS. So this veiled swiped at TLJ by some cast and crew is a really sh*tty look on all of them.