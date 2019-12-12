Last minute gift ideas and is it last minute already or is that next week?



From CB: Christmas is coming so fast and I didn’t even finish decorating my tree yet! I don’t know what the hell happened to this year, but at least I know which gifts I’m getting for people, thanks to doing these posts. I’ve got so many ideas for thoughtful gifts. Here’s a link to Amazon’s gift guide again and here are some ideas from Hecate and me.

From CB: Affordable all-natural shampoo and conditioner for curly hair



About two weeks ago I got a free sample from Sephora for Ouai leave in conditioner. It was very perfumey but it made my hair soft. Around the same time I noticed that my hair was coming out a lot, which I assumed was due to menopause. Earlier this week I realized that my scalp was itchy after I showered and applied the Ouai. I googled it, and apparently your hair can fall out due to an allergic reaction to products. I’m so mad! I didn’t change my shampoo and conditioner, I have been using Garnier Sleek and Shine for years, and I didn’t change my styling products. Anyway I threw it out of course, but this made me realize I also need to move to more natural shampoo and conditioner. I have wavy to straight, fine, not curly, hair, but my mom uses this wonderful Hask Curl Care shampoo and conditioner. I used it when I visited her at Thanksgiving and loved the smell and how it made my hair feel. I just bought this from Amazon and it’s surprisingly affordable at less than $14 for both full size shampoo and conditioner! You would pay that for just a shampoo at the salon. This has 4.2 stars, almost 600 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People call Hask better than much more expensive salon products, say it “makes my hair look healthy, voluminous and clean,” and that it “revived my very fried hair after bleaching and then repeatedly coloring.” Hask also comes in repairing, biotin thickening (I should have bought that), micellar anti-residue, color protection and so many other formulas, all at this same price point.

From CB: An indoor herb garden kit that comes with a beautiful planter



I use herbs for cooking often but I’m not a gardener, I dislike even pulling out weeds and it shows in the sad state of my yard. Plus there are so many rabbits in my neighborhood that I know they would figure out a way around any rabbit deterrent in an alternate universe where I garden. The individual fresh herbs can be expensive. I would love a little set of grow-your-own herbs like this and it would also make a nice gift. This indoor herb garden set comes with basil, parsley, cilantro and chive seeds along with soil disks, plant markers, a wooden box, pots and instructions. It’s $35 and has 3.8 stars, 61 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People say it’s the perfect gift, that their herbs grew quickly and that it looks really cute on a windowsill.

From CB: A special chilling hat for headache relief which migraine sufferers love



I just realized this product existed and am glad I don’t have a consistent need for it. It would be great to keep on hand, though, for my son who gets headaches and also for my neck! This is a special headache hat you keep in the freezer which is like a cozy ice pack you can wrap around your eyes. I have ongoing issues from whiplash after a ceiling fan injury two years ago and often need to ice my neck. This converts so you can use it on your neck, back or wherever you have issues. This has over 1,200 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A from Fakespot! People say it works perfectly to treat chronic migraines, and that it’s been a life-changer for them. One lady wears it at work around the top of her head. Some people say it’s best to get two so you can swap them out. You might be able to just buy more ice inserts for it as well. I’m getting this as a gift for my aunt and hope she doesn’t see this!

From Hecate: Stockings for your furry friends!



I’m in the final stages of my holiday shopping, which means my main focus is stuffing stockings. First up: fur babies! For your precious kitties, a 14-toy stocking for $13. It got 4.4 out of 5 stars with an A from Fakespot. One cat parent said, “JUST RIGHT FOR MY FUR BABIES” and I think all caps says it all. For dogs, there is this four-toy stocking for $11 it got 4 out of 5 stars with 47 ratings but only a C on Fakespot. One Grandma weighed in saying, “When her gifts arrived from “Grandma” (that’s me!) – she had the time of her life.” I like the selection but it’s also nostalgic for me because it has a plastic newspaper and when I was growing up, our Irish Setter got a plastic newspaper every year in his stocking.

From Hecate: A stylish tea mug with infuser for the tea drinker on your list



I just learned how to properly brew a cup of tea last year. And now that I know how, I’m pretty precious about it. I like this set because it includes a sturdy infuser and lid to keep the tea hot or to place the infuser and spare your desk a ring. Plus I love the mint color but it also comes in clear, yellow, orange and white. It’s just $15 and has 4.7 stars, 88 ratings and a B from Fakespot. One review said, “I can fit my entire hand comfortably and easily.” Another said that after using hers for two weeks, “I just ordered 3 more so I have a set of 4!”

From Hecate: A set of sensory toys for kids to help with anxiety and stress



This earned 4.6 stars with 445 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Plus it’s just $19 for 22 different toys. There’s a really good assortment here with a lot of different textures. One reviewer said, “I thought this fidget set is good only for the kids but when I looked at it, there are some items in the box that are useful for adults like the squeeze ball it helps stress relief and the magic cube brainstorming game.”

From Hecate: A telescoping magnetic pick up tool for $7



This looks like something I desperately need. The magnet can hold up to 15 pounds and is good for grabbing those nuts and bolts that fall behind the workbench. One of the Amazon pics shows it being used on something that fell into a car engine. For me, I can also use it to retrieve pins and needles that fall on the floor that are near impossible to pick up with my acrylic nails. This has 4.5 stars, 1,759 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers said, “This thing is crazy powerful” and another said, “I can’t imagine a better pickup.” One also gave the great suggestion that you can use this to grab those darn hangers from behind your washing machine – sold!

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you buy anything from these links, we get a percentage and appreciate it! Also please buy secondhand where possible and see if you can find things cheaper online or locally.