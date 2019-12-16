The Cambridges cooked & baked with Mary Berry on ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’

A Berry Royal Christmas aired last night in the UK. Sorry, it airs tonight, my bad. I couldn’t find anything on YouTube, so I guess they haven’t put online yet, or maybe Kensington Palace gets first dibs on the cutesy clips of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cooking and baking and interacting with the legendary Mary Berry (see below). As for what was revealed on the Christmas special… Kate used to be a waitress? And William used to cook for Kate in their university days, and he still knows how to make breakfast. Some of the Daily Mail’s coverage:

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince William tried to woo her with his cooking skills while they were at university together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. And according to Kate, 37, Wills used to cook up ‘all sorts of meals’ in the kitchen in an attempt to win over her affections. Speaking to Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas, which airs tonight at 8:30pm on BBC One, the mother-of-three confessed that Bolognese sauce was one of his speciality dishes.

‘In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals,’ she told the baking legend. ‘I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that.’ Asked if he cooks for her now, Kate replied: ‘He sometimes does actually – he’s very good at breakfast.’

These days it’s Kate who does most of the cooking at home, with William having previously admitted in the programme: ‘I can do tea, Mary, but not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me.’

The duchess also revealed in the one-off show that she once worked as a waitress while at university – but confessed she was ‘terrible’ when Mary asked if she was any good.

Asked who bakes the birthday cakes in their household, the duchess revealed it’s her – and it’s become quite a passionate endeavour. ‘I love making the cake,’ she told Mary. ‘It’s become a bit of a traditional that I sort of stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, I make far too much, but I love it.’

Kate admitted one of her youngest son’s first words was ‘Mary’ because the royal household is stocked with Mary Berry’s cook books. ‘One of Louis’ first words was ”Mary”, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,’ Kate exclaimed. ‘And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”… so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

Following the unique one-hour special, Mary shared her admiration for the royal couple’s love for one another and compared it to the bond shared by pigeons who mate for life. Speaking to You magazine, she said: ‘They really are a pigeon couple. When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. So natural.’ Sharing her thoughts on the royal couple, Mary added: ‘It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“A pigeon couple” must be more of a British expression. I had no idea that Kate waitressed. I doubt that lasted very long! Once she started up with William, my guess is that she never waitressed again. Instead, she learned how to waity. *rimshot* As for some of Louis’s first words being “Mary” – that’s odd. But whatever. It sounds like it was a cute program.

Here are two clips from the special which Kensington Palace posted on social media:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instagram.

31 Responses to “The Cambridges cooked & baked with Mary Berry on ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’”

  1. Sofia says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:30 am

    About the whole Mary being Louis’ first word, I think it was Kate trying to just make a joke and flatter Mary at the same time. But instead of some people going “aw!” They’re going “wait what?”. Even Chris Ship went “Yeah I don’t believe that”

    Reply
    • Annie .. says:
      December 16, 2019 at 7:32 am

      The problem bid the headline. The actual article doesn’t say that Mary was Louis first word, but “one of his first words”. And that changes the meaning.

      It could be a lie, or it could be that since “Mary Barry” sounds funny for a little boy, he liked it and said it.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 16, 2019 at 7:34 am

      I think this is true for many things that Will and Kate say off-the-cuff – they think they are saying something cute or relatable, and it comes off kind of odd. (thinking of Will’s comment about how hard it is to spend time with his kids, etc.) I dont think Louis’ first word was actully Mary – like you said, i think it was more a joke, or an exaggeration, and it kind of came off….odd. I’m not overthinking it like some other people (I saw some comments about WHY WASNT MOMMY OR DADDY HIS FIRST WORD) and I think that’s definitely taking the comment a bit too far.

      I just thought it came off as odd when Kate was trying to be funny, most likely.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        December 16, 2019 at 8:28 am

        Louis probably repeated Mary berry because she was being mentioned a lot at a time where he would be listening. He wasn’t reading the cookbooks though and it seems dumb that it comes off like that’s how he learned to say it.

    • Maria says:
      December 16, 2019 at 8:27 am

      Like how William visited China in 2015 and Kate told people George went to the china cabinet and said “Daddy is not here.”
      What a cute made up story, lol.

      Reply
  2. Annie .. says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:30 am

    It airs tonight! I am actually looking forward to it

    Reply
  3. Elisabeth says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:30 am

    It airs tonight at 8:30 U.K. time – I think the papers and of course KP just got a preview of what was coming.

    Reply
  4. Lara says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:31 am

    It’s on the BBC tonight so probably why no clips yet.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I thought it aired tonight, the 16th?

    It looks like a cute program and if its up on youtube I’ll watch it.

    Reply
  6. Kaiser says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:35 am

    I updated! Sorry I thought with all of the coverage in the british media that it aired last night.

    Reply
  7. JulieCarr says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Their main nannies name is Maria, so it wouldn’t surprise me if ‘Mari’ was one of his first words.

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      December 16, 2019 at 8:24 am

      Good catch.

      Wasn’t Kate a, uhm, “yacht girl” in the summer while at uni or during her gap year? Maybe she “waitressed” then.

      I do want to see this. And also the GBBO charity show with the Derry Girls cast.

      Reply
  8. Jumpingthesnark says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I love MaryBerry, don’t love basic Bill and Cathy’s attempts to basic maneuver the BRF Andy scandal out of view. Yes I know that program was set up before all of that hit but that is what the program has become. Pass from me.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:48 am

    I just want the recipes,amd hope we get it in Australia. 🐨

    Reply
  10. Betsy says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I still don’t like Will and Kate, but Mary Berry reminds me SO MUCH of my grandma that it almost makes me cry grateful tears to see her in action.

    Reply
  11. Who ARE These People says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:57 am

    It sounds sweet and they also sound like airheads.

    All these efforts are worthwhile. That said, compare and contrast with Meghan ‘ cookbook project for victims of the Grenville fire. Such differect visions…

    Reply
    • Becklu says:
      December 16, 2019 at 8:18 am

      Yep feeding the homeless and bringing attention to addiction help centers and homeless centers have no impact or meaning.

      Honestly I’m tired of everyone making it a competition. And frankly looking for ways to attack one of them. None of them are that serious, they are all fine and there is no need to attack or slam one in the hopes of making the other look better.

      IMO it makes them all look small and none are.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        December 16, 2019 at 8:33 am

        They aren’t feeding the homeless. The special was about making food for the charity’s staff – which is admirable but not a large scale operation for the community. But of course it was William’s idea – plenty of happy family PR.
        Frankly, at this point it IS a competition – the Cambridges are the ones making it so.
        How exactly are they bringing attention to addiction besides a couple of meetings here and there?

  12. Margareth says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:58 am

    LMAO their PR is so desperate. At the beginning was fun but it’s a little embarassing now.

    Reply
  13. Flamingo says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:06 am

    That picture of Kate rolling dough with that ring on is giving me anxiety. I’m sure she has people to clean it for her, but speaking from experience, getting dough out of a delicate setting is a pain in the butt and requires a lot of patience and toothpicks.

    Reply
    • Enn says:
      December 16, 2019 at 8:40 am

      Please don’t use toothpicks, you’ll loosen your prongs! Soak dirty rings in a mixture of very hot water and dish soap for an hour or so, then rinse under the tap.

      My sister wears her rings while cooking/baking and this gets them clean. I always take mine off.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        December 16, 2019 at 8:46 am

        I use an ultrasonic cleaner now which works pretty well, but sometimes you still have to get the toothpicks out. I am obsessive about clean jewelry! I can’t stand when people wear big, gorgeous rings that look dingy because they haven’t been cleaned since they were purchased.

      • Enn says:
        December 16, 2019 at 8:54 am

        The ultrasonic will also contribute to loose stones. Trust me, I’ve been a jeweler for over a decade.

  14. RoyalBlue says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:06 am

    This is part of the charm offensive by the royal family to enamor themselves to the hearts of the people.

    I am sure it will for some people.

    #Istillsayabolish
    #notworkingforme

    Reply
  15. I'm tellin ya says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Such sweet bullshit

    Reply
  16. AprilMay says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Meant to be a charity show but all the quotes that they’ve put out there are focused in them yet I don’t think we’ll see people giving out about them making it all about them and not the charities.

    Reply
  17. yinyang says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:56 am

    William “Kate connected the dots”, woohooo, now how about some real work. Why do so many charities have the top people living large (multimillionaire). Like, no I didn’t give my money to go you I gave to the child living in the shelter who needs a new backpack, it makes them unrelatable to the people they “help”, makes me mad and defeats the purpose. If there is a hell that’s where they’re going.

    Reply

