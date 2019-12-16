The Cambridges cooked & baked with Mary Berry on ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’

A Berry Royal Christmas aired last night in the UK. Sorry, it airs tonight, my bad. I couldn’t find anything on YouTube, so I guess they haven’t put online yet, or maybe Kensington Palace gets first dibs on the cutesy clips of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cooking and baking and interacting with the legendary Mary Berry (see below). As for what was revealed on the Christmas special… Kate used to be a waitress? And William used to cook for Kate in their university days, and he still knows how to make breakfast. Some of the Daily Mail’s coverage:

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince William tried to woo her with his cooking skills while they were at university together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. And according to Kate, 37, Wills used to cook up ‘all sorts of meals’ in the kitchen in an attempt to win over her affections. Speaking to Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas, which airs tonight at 8:30pm on BBC One, the mother-of-three confessed that Bolognese sauce was one of his speciality dishes.

‘In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals,’ she told the baking legend. ‘I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that.’ Asked if he cooks for her now, Kate replied: ‘He sometimes does actually – he’s very good at breakfast.’

These days it’s Kate who does most of the cooking at home, with William having previously admitted in the programme: ‘I can do tea, Mary, but not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me.’

The duchess also revealed in the one-off show that she once worked as a waitress while at university – but confessed she was ‘terrible’ when Mary asked if she was any good.

Asked who bakes the birthday cakes in their household, the duchess revealed it’s her – and it’s become quite a passionate endeavour. ‘I love making the cake,’ she told Mary. ‘It’s become a bit of a traditional that I sort of stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, I make far too much, but I love it.’

Kate admitted one of her youngest son’s first words was ‘Mary’ because the royal household is stocked with Mary Berry’s cook books. ‘One of Louis’ first words was ”Mary”, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,’ Kate exclaimed. ‘And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”… so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

Following the unique one-hour special, Mary shared her admiration for the royal couple’s love for one another and compared it to the bond shared by pigeons who mate for life. Speaking to You magazine, she said: ‘They really are a pigeon couple. When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. So natural.’ Sharing her thoughts on the royal couple, Mary added: ‘It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine.’