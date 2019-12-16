Oprah is getting crap from Russell Simmons & 50 Cent for believing victims

Oprah made a lot of headlines earlier this year when she publicly took the side of Michael Jackson’s victims. It became a thing, especially in the African-American community, that even Oprah believed that Michael Jackson was a pedophile. She backed up R. Kelly’s victims this year too. Oprah also used her power – and the power of her name – to say Time’s Up on all of these other predators out there, hiding in plain sight. That includes Russell Simmons, who has been accused of raping and assaulting many women over the years. Simmons was outed as a serial predator during the whole Me Too explosion of survivors telling their stories. And I believed every single story about Simmons. It sounds like Oprah believed the stories too, because she’s producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry, and the doc is giving air time to at least one of Russell Simmons’ victims. And for that… 50 Cent has some feelings.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s forthcoming #MeToo documentary is already sparking controversy. Hip-hop artist 50 Cent took to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” along with a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons — the latter of whom was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Simmons, a 62-year-old music mogul, has denied the allegations.
“No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal [sic] jackson and Russell Simmons this s - - t is sad,” writes 50 Cent. Winfrey and Impact Partners have joined forces with filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering for a documentary, set to air on Apple TV+ in 2020, about sexual assault in the music industry. It features Drew Dixon, one of several women to allege Simmons hurt her.
In a separate Instagram post, also uploaded Thursday, 50 Cent shared a composite image of six men: Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Kevin Spacey and President Donald Trump. The first two men have the word “JAIL” written under their faces, while “WALK” is placed under the others, all of whom are white. “You think Oprah don’t notice how this s - - t is playing out?” 50 Cent writes.
Simmons also took to Instagram to share his own thoughts. “Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community,” he begins the lengthy post, which he shared Friday morning. “It’s so troubling that you choose to single me out in your recent documentry [sic]. I have already admitted to being a playboy (more appropriately titled today ‘womanizer’) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know … So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences.”
He adds that he’s passed “nine 3-hour lie-detector tests,” and the “stories are UNUSABLE… I am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but I have never been violent or forced myself on anyone,” he writes. “Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness.”
A rep for Oprah didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request seeking comment.
Lord, these men coming for Oprah better sleep with one eye open. The fact is, Oprah is one of the few people who could really do this with any kind of credibility. When people see that OPRAH is backing up these survivors, maybe they’ll listen to the women’s stories. Maybe the women will be more likely to be believed. My take isn’t that Oprah is targeting black men – or even predators who happen to be black – it’s that she’s focused on the victims, some of whom are women of color. Anyway, all this proves is that Russell Simmons and 50 Cent are worried and afraid.
Sit down fellas. Please.
right? I don’t pay attention to stupid….utter waste of time and energy….
I know one of the women who Simmons assaulted. He is full of sh$t. He also knows exactly what he did.
I’ve seen this over and over again in the black community. These very same naysayers will not come after other public figures, but hey only have a problem with Oprah because of the size of her platform and because she is a woc. I hope she continues to expose these horrible men. And by implication they feel that she shouldn’t be telling on her own.
Also if my memory serves me correct, isn’t Oprah a child survivor of abuse ?
Those two should STFU. Oprah knows what she’s doing. The men both have very dirty laundry. Oprah is the best and her judgment is on target.
Tell 50 Cent not to worry about those who walked. Karma will catch up to them. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spacey came to a particularly nasty end. He’s bound to cross the wrong person somewhere out there.
Epstein certainly didnt escape karma although I wish he had suffered more
I can’t be bothered to read 50 cent’s comments because I already know and have heard this bullshit before. He’s trash and a misogynist POS.
This is the weapon black men use on any black woman who dares to speak out. Calling out R Kelly is not an indictment in black men. Calling out Bill Cosby is not an indictment on black men. Calling out Russell Simmons is not an indictment on black men. So many of us black women have been conditioned to protect these men because society already is against them but what it’s really saying is that it is more important to protect a predator than the dozens of black women and girls who are being victimized. And just because *some* white guys don’t go the jail doesn’t excuse anything.
As Terry Crews once said “Predators protect predators”
Bingo
They only make themselves look bad, I hope they keep mouthing off.
Still never seizes to amaze me how much shit black women have to take.
It always hurts when the concept of ‘protecting your own’ gets twisted into meaning, “shame on you bitches for not acting like the lives, pain, and mistreatment of female members of your culture is lesser.”
Sure guys…just keep squealing louder and louder. It only makes you look guiltier and guiltier.
Oprah rocks.
So are black women and others supposed to pretend black predators don’t exist?!? I don’t understand his logic. 50 is a scum bag anyway and picked the perfect rap name for himself.
Wow. Disgusting and dehumanizing. Thank you for pointing out that women and girls of color and their voices are once again being erased and marginalized by this male-centric framing. Jenny Lumet, for example, is the granddaughter of Lena Horne. This is just a tactic to confuse the issue. It is absolutely true that black men have been viciously oppressed by being painted broadly as violent toward or rapists of white women (when in fact white men are much more likely to rape or be violent toward white women). That doesn’t mean no one can address violence within the black community. Kimberle Crenshaw discusses this in her groundbreaking intersectionality work.
I hope this fuels Oprah’s fire and that she rakes these f**k face douchelords over the coal.
They’re concern over the matter makes them look guilty as hell.
Do it Queen Oprah!
Someone is protesting way too much. Always ends up the most guilty ones
The only person of consequence in the title is Oprah.
Yep this and hence why they came for her.
Oprah needs to do this because black men won’t protect or stand up for black women who’ve been assaulted or hold other black men to account when they know what’s going on no matter who the victim is. It needs to stop and I’m glad Oprah’s doing this.
I have my reservations on the topic of Michael Jackson. But are black women supposed to tolerate abuse quietly because black men (and women!) already have it hard?
Hey 50 – instead of the pic of the perpetrators, look at the color of the VICTIMS if you don’t understand why this is so critical. Black Women Matter.