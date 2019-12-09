Prince Andrew still plans to walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day

I can’t keep up with all of the sordid stories about Prince Andrew. In the aftermath of his catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview, the British papers and tabloids have done an okay job of digging up some new information and combining that new info with regurgitated older stories about the prince. Some examples: there is a second woman – who doesn’t want her name out there – who says Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew as well. Another person came forward and claimed that in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Andrew was “particularly fond” of “having two women massaging him at once according to former friends, who revealed how models would sit on his lap at high society dinner parties.” There’s also some stories about how Andrew made a deal with a shady tycoon for use of the tycoon’s private jet. Mess. But just FYI: the Queen still plans to invite Andrew for the Christmas Day church-walk at Sandringham.
Prince Andrew is set to make his first public appearance since his catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview alongside the Queen on Christmas Day. He will join the royal family at church in Sandringham, where the public gathers to watch the royals, to gain an idea of the public’s opinion on him since the disastrous interview about his friendship with billionaire paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
The Duke of York was forced to step down from his public duties last month as a result of the fallout from ill-judged comments in the interview, such as describing Epstein’s paedophilia as simply ‘unbecoming’ and saying he didn’t regret his friendship with the sex offender.
The Queen traditionally attends the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church alongside other royals. Often the family will walk to the church and back again, on the monarch’s Norfolk estate, and interact with members of the public. A Buckingham Palace spokesman told The Times: ‘The Duke of York is still a part of the royal family and you can expect to see him at family occasions.’
Lord, I hope Shadow King Charles steps in and saves the Queen from herself yet again. You know she’s the one doing this and encouraging this. This is HER m.o., her tone-deaf instinct to protect her favorite son. This was what those first 72 hours were like post-interview too – the Queen ordered her courtiers to continue to defend and protect Andrew. It was only days later that the story began to change, and that was likely when Charles had a fit. That’s about to happen again – Charles seems to be the only one around the Queen willing to tell her that her actions re: Andrew are damaging the monarchy. Think of the PR disaster of Andrew slithering to church alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen and Charles and Camilla.
All of the photos in this post are from the Sandringham Christmas pap stroll in 2016.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
First of course he plans to do the church walk, as he feels he has not done anything wrong.
Second, Harry and Meghan looks like pr masterminds for planning to be away from the royal family for Christmas this year, well played. I would be going nuts if I was any other family member expected to trot along beside Andrew in support of him.
Are they still going to be away for Christmas? I was just wondering that. This is so disgusting of the queen, and also, doesn’t she think about the rest of her family? So now the younger royals have to be seen christmasing it up with this guy?
Oh boy! Guess he really thinks he is above the law. Thank goodness , Harry and Meghan won’t be blame for this sh**tshow. Given that another girl came forward, BP should know better, Andrew is not being truthful and this DRIP Drip drip is not good.
Don’t worry. The hateful Royal Reporters and courtiers will find a way to make it their fault. It’s a life’s mission, that.
Roya from the Times reported that the Cambridges were considering having George& Charlotte among on the Sandringham walk (as I had speculated weeks ago) but were reconsidering if Andrew joined the walk.
If there is anybody remotely smart in the royal household they will advise to keep Andrew hidden for a good while.
Good Grief! I have NO words. Is nobody with 2 brain cells left to rub together advising HM just how bad this looks for the entire RF. That’s it. That’s all I got. SMDH
The only one it seems that has sense is Charles. Hopefully, he’s able to get Andrew out of the church walk business. It seems as if the Queen & the courtiers don’t have a clue how bad this is.
I hope someone throws a bag of $hit on him.
The photos that would come of it would be hilarious! LOL
The problem is that the Christmas walk is not a ln official engagement or anything. It is a family affair, a family going to church (with photographers and everything, but still).
This is why we see even not working royal members of the family like the Philips.
I agree that Andrew is trash, but I get why he will be there. He is still a member of that family.
Maybe instead of walking he could take the car?
Or he could either skip church or go to the earlier service that the Queen goes to if he insists on going. The Queen goes to church twice on Christmas and the earlier service isn’t quite so public. Usually just some pap shots around the car. That would at least minimize the damage.
Honestly if I lived in the UK I would get my butt up to that church and protest. If they are going to be stupid enough to have him walk then they should have to hear what the people think. Rabble rabble
Gheez I can’t believe this. Do the Windsors want pockets of the crowd holding up signs and chant “Lock him up” as Andrew walks pass? This is a PR disaster waiting to happen. Right now the press is calling all body language and lip reading “experts” to see if they are available to give their take on the Sandringham Stroll for the new round of stories. The Cambridges can’t get out of it (no one else either now); they announced they will be there and “sources” made the point William played a role of Andrew getting the boot from royal public life. The Sussexes were smart to avoid this garbage. The walk to church at Christmas is officially the Walk of Shame.
I feel like Charles and probably Prince Philip might throw an hell of fit on this mess, to keep Andrew under lock.
Also, as someone mentioned above, it was speculated that this would be George and Charlotte’s first Christmas walk and it would make sense. This is the age William and Harry strated going, and more recently, the Philips girls.
But with Andrew’s scandal so fresh and with him there, I don’t know .
I kinda hope the Cambridges take the kids anyways, simply cause I love seeing the kiddies, but who knows
Would people show up and show their disgust?
Listen, Harry and Meghan were not “smart” to avoid this. They were avoiding this due to other issues, namely they way they have been treated. It’s worked out very well for them no doubt, but they didn’t read the tea leaves and know this was coming.
I don’t feel that William and Kate should have to appear with him either. Certainly they should not subject their children to this, nor allow pictures that will be around the rest of their children’s lives.
Too bad the Pizza Express in Woking is closed on Christmas day or they could send him there.
I hope Prince “I can’t sweat” is met by protesters throwing antiperspirants at him.
Of course he is.
Huge mistake Queeny. Andrew can never be seen again with the royal family, family event or not.
Hopefully nobody saves anyone from themselves and this whole thing ends soon. Burn it down, let H&M live in L. A. or something. W&Kate should be relieved as well.
If he walks, he will get booed.
If you plan to be in the crowd for this walk, now is the time to start letting those tomatoes rot su they are perfect for throwing on Xmas morning.