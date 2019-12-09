Prince Andrew still plans to walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day

I can’t keep up with all of the sordid stories about Prince Andrew. In the aftermath of his catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview, the British papers and tabloids have done an okay job of digging up some new information and combining that new info with regurgitated older stories about the prince. Some examples: there is a second woman – who doesn’t want her name out there – who says Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew as well. Another person came forward and claimed that in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Andrew was “particularly fond” of “having two women massaging him at once according to former friends, who revealed how models would sit on his lap at high society dinner parties.” There’s also some stories about how Andrew made a deal with a shady tycoon for use of the tycoon’s private jet. Mess. But just FYI: the Queen still plans to invite Andrew for the Christmas Day church-walk at Sandringham.

Prince Andrew is set to make his first public appearance since his catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview alongside the Queen on Christmas Day. He will join the royal family at church in Sandringham, where the public gathers to watch the royals, to gain an idea of the public’s opinion on him since the disastrous interview about his friendship with billionaire paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York was forced to step down from his public duties last month as a result of the fallout from ill-judged comments in the interview, such as describing Epstein’s paedophilia as simply ‘unbecoming’ and saying he didn’t regret his friendship with the sex offender. The Queen traditionally attends the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church alongside other royals. Often the family will walk to the church and back again, on the monarch’s Norfolk estate, and interact with members of the public. A Buckingham Palace spokesman told The Times: ‘The Duke of York is still a part of the royal family and you can expect to see him at family occasions.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Lord, I hope Shadow King Charles steps in and saves the Queen from herself yet again. You know she’s the one doing this and encouraging this. This is HER m.o., her tone-deaf instinct to protect her favorite son. This was what those first 72 hours were like post-interview too – the Queen ordered her courtiers to continue to defend and protect Andrew. It was only days later that the story began to change, and that was likely when Charles had a fit. That’s about to happen again – Charles seems to be the only one around the Queen willing to tell her that her actions re: Andrew are damaging the monarchy. Think of the PR disaster of Andrew slithering to church alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen and Charles and Camilla.

All of the photos in this post are from the Sandringham Christmas pap stroll in 2016.