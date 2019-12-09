2020 Golden Globe TV nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here! I’m splitting up the nominations into two posts, one for film and one for television. This is the television nomination post. It’s been an exciting year for Peak TV, but we also saw “the last water cooler show,” Game of Thrones, end its run with a whimper and not a bang. Streaming services are not just an issue for the film industry, they’re also a concern for the TV industry and how to recognize quality shows which are still finding their audience on a streaming platform. I feel like there are more shake-ups with the TV noms though, as people are faster to recognize new shows, and that’s doubly true for the Golden Globes. You can see this year’s nominations here. The big TV noms:

Limited Series or TV Movie

“Catch-22″

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable” Best Actor – TV Movie or Miniseries

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” Best Actress – TV Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act” Best Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician” Best Actress Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Best Actor Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Best Actress – TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Best Actor – TV Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Best TV series, Drama

“The Crown”

“Succession”

“The Morning Show”

“Killing Eve”

“Big Little Lies”

My general feeling is that the British peeps will have a good time: The Crown is clearly a favorite in drama, and Fleabag is a favorite in Comedy. And perhaps Killing Eve is a favorite as well. I could also see Succession winning Best Drama, or maybe the HFPA wants to give Apple+ a cookie for starting up. What else… surprised at the noms for Big Little Lies because the second season was garbage. Oh… no Game of Thrones for Best Drama, LMAO. GOOD. Also: Fosse/Verdon for everything!!