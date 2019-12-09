2020 Golden Globe TV nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

Justin and Hailey Bieber go for a rainy day coffee run

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here! I’m splitting up the nominations into two posts, one for film and one for television. This is the television nomination post. It’s been an exciting year for Peak TV, but we also saw “the last water cooler show,” Game of Thrones, end its run with a whimper and not a bang. Streaming services are not just an issue for the film industry, they’re also a concern for the TV industry and how to recognize quality shows which are still finding their audience on a streaming platform. I feel like there are more shake-ups with the TV noms though, as people are faster to recognize new shows, and that’s doubly true for the Golden Globes. You can see this year’s nominations here. The big TV noms:

Limited Series or TV Movie
“Catch-22″
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”

Best Actor – TV Movie or Miniseries
Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actress – TV Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”

Best Comedy Series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”

Best Actress Comedy
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Actor Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Actress – TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor – TV Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Best TV series, Drama
“The Crown”
“Succession”
“The Morning Show”
“Killing Eve”
“Big Little Lies”

My general feeling is that the British peeps will have a good time: The Crown is clearly a favorite in drama, and Fleabag is a favorite in Comedy. And perhaps Killing Eve is a favorite as well. I could also see Succession winning Best Drama, or maybe the HFPA wants to give Apple+ a cookie for starting up. What else… surprised at the noms for Big Little Lies because the second season was garbage. Oh… no Game of Thrones for Best Drama, LMAO. GOOD. Also: Fosse/Verdon for everything!!

Justin and Hailey Bieber go for a rainy day coffee run

Justin and Hailey Bieber go for a rainy day coffee run

Photos courtesy of IMDB.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “2020 Golden Globe TV nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?”

  1. MCV says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Jeremy Strong was so robbed!! Can’t believe Brian Cox took his spot, hopefully the SAG and the Emmys give him a nomination.

    Reply
    • Bex says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:07 am

      Nah, Brian Cox is brilliant in Succession. It’s Kit Harington that should’ve been passed over for Jeremy.

      I also don’t think Reese Witherspoon is good in The Morning Show. Aniston is doing well, but Witherspoon is playing a character that would’ve made much more sense if she was a decade younger and she’s not really doing anything interesting with it.

      Reply
    • Raquel says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:28 am

      Agree. Best performance in tv last year. Jeremy was totally robbed

      Reply
  2. Winnie says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Of course, When They See Us isn’t included. What a snub.

    Reply
  3. Esme says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:51 am

    No Goop?

    Reply
  4. Sierra says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I want Jodie or Olivia to win but with CAA going hardcore for Jennifer Aniston and possibly Reese, I think the chances are slim.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Yay Fleabag.

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I watched “Fleabag” again yesterday…because…it deserves one more look before the year is out…And yes…like my thanksgiving leftovers…it got BETTER with time…

    And I am TELLING YOU…that Fosse/Verdon miniseries…is damn near…PERFECTION!!!! We KNOW what Sam Rockwell can do with a character…and let’s be honest…Bob Fosse, emotionally and psychologically is NOT that far out of the wheelhouse of characters that Rockwell has played through his career…but what MICHELLE WILLIAMS DOES WITH GWEN VERDON? I swear…sometimes…I thought…I was ACTUALLY LOOKING AT GWEN…LISTENING TO GWEN! Michelle deserves…ALL of the accolades…do you hear me…ALL OF THEM!

    Reply
  7. Coji says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Sam Rockwell deserves all the awards. I haven’t seen the show he’s nominated for but he always puts in a strong performance. Far better actor than most of his generation.

    Reply
  8. runcmc says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Ben Platt was AMAZING in The Politician, I’m glad he got a nom!

    Reply
  9. LadyMTL says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:05 am

    I really liked Chernobyl; I started watching it on a long flight from Asia and was actually a bit annoyed that the plane landed before I could finish the whole thing, lol. (I caught up later, of course.) For a series with only 5 eps, it packed a punch.

    Reply
    • Kris says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:44 am

      Chernobyl is phenomenal! If it doesn’t win best drama, at the very least Jared Harris deserves the best actor trophy. He’s incredible.

      Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:05 am

    As much as he deserves it, I’m annoyed that Billy Porter is the only one recognized in Pose AGAIN.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:19 am

      Oh…I AM TOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! When, let’s keep it real….it is Mj Rodriguez’s performance as Mama Blanca..head of the Haus of Evangelista….SHE is the heart AND the soul…and the reason that show beats love…LOVE…LUV!!!! And yet…she is once again…ignored….

      Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:17 am

    oh Game of Thrones got snubbed, for sure. Kit is the only one nominated? The last season wasn’t as good as the previous seasons, obviously, but it was still one of the biggest shows of the year. I would have thought it would have gotten a nom for best drama just because it was the last year for it.

    Reply
    • Oh No says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:26 am

      It’s a damn shame the last season destroyed any rewatch desire that I had. Such hopes…I don’t think any of them deserved to be nominated but not through any fault of their own

      Reply
  12. Becklu says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:23 am

    What the hell? This is the worst list I’ve ever seen. Seriously where is WHEN THEY SEE US?!?!? And honestly they have Reese Witherspoon who is horrible in the morning show and not Neicey Nash? Where is Jharrel Jerome who gave the best performance of the year the best of the year and I’m talking TV and movies.

    This is a joke.

    Reply
  13. Monette says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:24 am

    BLL and Killing Eve didn’t deserve the nomination. Both had bad sophomore swamp syndrome.
    Barry and Fleabag were amazing.
    I’m happy Gweny wasn’t nominated.

    Reply
  14. Cara says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Kill Eve should win everything they are nominated for!! It’s an unbelievably clever show and the acting is brilliant.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment