2020 Golden Globe TV nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here! I’m splitting up the nominations into two posts, one for film and one for television. This is the television nomination post. It’s been an exciting year for Peak TV, but we also saw “the last water cooler show,” Game of Thrones, end its run with a whimper and not a bang. Streaming services are not just an issue for the film industry, they’re also a concern for the TV industry and how to recognize quality shows which are still finding their audience on a streaming platform. I feel like there are more shake-ups with the TV noms though, as people are faster to recognize new shows, and that’s doubly true for the Golden Globes. You can see this year’s nominations here. The big TV noms:
Limited Series or TV Movie
“Catch-22″
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
Best Actor – TV Movie or Miniseries
Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best Actress – TV Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Best Comedy Series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
Best Actress Comedy
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best Actor Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Actress – TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor – TV Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Best TV series, Drama
“The Crown”
“Succession”
“The Morning Show”
“Killing Eve”
“Big Little Lies”
My general feeling is that the British peeps will have a good time: The Crown is clearly a favorite in drama, and Fleabag is a favorite in Comedy. And perhaps Killing Eve is a favorite as well. I could also see Succession winning Best Drama, or maybe the HFPA wants to give Apple+ a cookie for starting up. What else… surprised at the noms for Big Little Lies because the second season was garbage. Oh… no Game of Thrones for Best Drama, LMAO. GOOD. Also: Fosse/Verdon for everything!!
Photos courtesy of IMDB.
Jeremy Strong was so robbed!! Can’t believe Brian Cox took his spot, hopefully the SAG and the Emmys give him a nomination.
Nah, Brian Cox is brilliant in Succession. It’s Kit Harington that should’ve been passed over for Jeremy.
I also don’t think Reese Witherspoon is good in The Morning Show. Aniston is doing well, but Witherspoon is playing a character that would’ve made much more sense if she was a decade younger and she’s not really doing anything interesting with it.
Agree. Best performance in tv last year. Jeremy was totally robbed
Of course, When They See Us isn’t included. What a snub.
No Goop?
I want Jodie or Olivia to win but with CAA going hardcore for Jennifer Aniston and possibly Reese, I think the chances are slim.
Yay Fleabag.
I watched “Fleabag” again yesterday…because…it deserves one more look before the year is out…And yes…like my thanksgiving leftovers…it got BETTER with time…
And I am TELLING YOU…that Fosse/Verdon miniseries…is damn near…PERFECTION!!!! We KNOW what Sam Rockwell can do with a character…and let’s be honest…Bob Fosse, emotionally and psychologically is NOT that far out of the wheelhouse of characters that Rockwell has played through his career…but what MICHELLE WILLIAMS DOES WITH GWEN VERDON? I swear…sometimes…I thought…I was ACTUALLY LOOKING AT GWEN…LISTENING TO GWEN! Michelle deserves…ALL of the accolades…do you hear me…ALL OF THEM!
Sam Rockwell deserves all the awards. I haven’t seen the show he’s nominated for but he always puts in a strong performance. Far better actor than most of his generation.
Ben Platt was AMAZING in The Politician, I’m glad he got a nom!
I really liked Chernobyl; I started watching it on a long flight from Asia and was actually a bit annoyed that the plane landed before I could finish the whole thing, lol. (I caught up later, of course.) For a series with only 5 eps, it packed a punch.
Chernobyl is phenomenal! If it doesn’t win best drama, at the very least Jared Harris deserves the best actor trophy. He’s incredible.
As much as he deserves it, I’m annoyed that Billy Porter is the only one recognized in Pose AGAIN.
Oh…I AM TOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! When, let’s keep it real….it is Mj Rodriguez’s performance as Mama Blanca..head of the Haus of Evangelista….SHE is the heart AND the soul…and the reason that show beats love…LOVE…LUV!!!! And yet…she is once again…ignored….
oh Game of Thrones got snubbed, for sure. Kit is the only one nominated? The last season wasn’t as good as the previous seasons, obviously, but it was still one of the biggest shows of the year. I would have thought it would have gotten a nom for best drama just because it was the last year for it.
It’s a damn shame the last season destroyed any rewatch desire that I had. Such hopes…I don’t think any of them deserved to be nominated but not through any fault of their own
What the hell? This is the worst list I’ve ever seen. Seriously where is WHEN THEY SEE US?!?!? And honestly they have Reese Witherspoon who is horrible in the morning show and not Neicey Nash? Where is Jharrel Jerome who gave the best performance of the year the best of the year and I’m talking TV and movies.
This is a joke.
BLL and Killing Eve didn’t deserve the nomination. Both had bad sophomore swamp syndrome.
Barry and Fleabag were amazing.
I’m happy Gweny wasn’t nominated.
Kill Eve should win everything they are nominated for!! It’s an unbelievably clever show and the acting is brilliant.