Duchess Kate is ‘doing the dutiful thing & putting the royal family first’

Personally, I don’t think the Queen ever *disliked* the Duchess of Cambridge. I think the Queen questioned Kate’s work ethic pre-marriage and post-marriage, absolutely, but the Queen has always been generally sort of fond of Kate. We can see now, in retrospect, how the Queen and the palace courtiers really coddled Kate for years, especially in comparison to the treatment the Duchess of Sussex got in her first two years with the Firm. But according to Katie Nicholl – who is a Middleton hagiographer – the Queen has only recently become close to Kate.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a ‘very easy relationship’ with the Queen and is expected to join the royal family at Sandringham this year, a royal commentator has claimed. Kate Middleton, 37, who tied the knot to Prince William in 2011, is thought to have developed a stronger bond with the monarch since the birth of her three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.
‘Both women are actually quite shy so it’s taken time for them to get to this stage, but they have a very easy relationship now they’ve both made the effort,’ said royal commentator Katie Nicholl, speaking to OK! ‘The Queen loves seeing Kate because it’s an opportunity to spend time with her and hear how her great grandchildren are doing.’
She went on to say Kate has a made a conscious effort to make the Queen feel as involved as possible in the children’s lives. Katie also told how the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to attend the royal family gathering at Sandringham this year.
The reports come after Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, will not be spending Christmas at Sandringham. A spokesman revealed they will instead spend the festive season with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and their baby son, Archie, at an undisclosed location.
‘I imagine that spending Christmas at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great grandchildren will be something she’s very much looking forward to,’ she said. ‘So Kate and William are doing the dutiful thing and putting the royal family first.’
“So Kate and William are doing the dutiful thing and putting the royal family first…” Unlike those years that they didn’t put the royal family first and they went to Bucklebury to spend the Christmas holiday with the Middletons, but why even bring that up when the Sussexes will be spending Christmas away from Sandringham this year?! The comparison is clear and obvious: Kate is a dutiful Future Queen because she isn’t going to Bucklebury for Christmas this year, and the Sussexs are anti-royal, anti-Queen because they are doing what Will & Kate did several times. As for Kate making a conscious effort to include the Queen in the lives of the Cambridge kids… Prince Charles literally had to publicly shame William and Kate into letting him spend time with his grandkids, so… this narrative is probably going to change once the Cambridges understand that Shadow King Charles is in charge, you know?
As I have stated before, how long before she is canonized as St. Kate?
Isn’t there already a St Catherine? She’d have to be St Catherine of Cambridge, I suppose. I reckon she’d have been warned/coached to behave herself and not make waves. Then again, how many years did she spend waiting and planning to be where she is now? She’s not going to step out of line.
St. Catherine of the Rose of Hanbury
I just spit out my latte when I scrolled down to your comment! Thanks a lot Rapunzel!! 😂😂😂😂😂😭
Don’t the Cambridges just do the Christmas walk on the day? it is my understanding that they do not have Christmas luncheon with the queen and the rest of the family but rather at Anmer. Katie N. makes it sound as though they have a great deal of interaction on Christmas. It is my understanding they do not.
There have been different stories floated, we do now that some years they completely skipped the walk and celebrated in Bucklebury, I do think in general they spend most of the time at Anmer but I feel they probably do the walk and then the luncheon and then go back home?
I agree that different stories have been circulated around but I wonder about those Christmases where the Middletons are present and those where the Cambridges bow and curtsy to the queen after the church service.
If they were going to see the Queen right away after church at lunch then why would Kate curtsy? if she curtsied because she had not seen the queen yet that day, she would have done it pre-church. However, if she is not going to see the queen again later that day, she would curtsy after church. Protocol expert, anyone?
Mary, as I understand, for family, the “rule” is you curtsey (to those of higher rank), the *first* time you see them that day. For TQ it’s coming AND going.
But I thought the Cambridges, along with the Middleton’s only do the church walk and then go back to Anmer Hall for their Christmas lunch. At least that’s what’s been reported the last few years.
I like both women equally, but objectively speaking, it kind of makes sense to me that they would invest more time in time and coddling in grooming Kate into the Royal Family? She will actually be Queen. Meghan doesn’t require the same preparation (This DOES NOT mean she deserves poor treatment, though)
Kate can be “trained” without being coddled. In fact it’s better if she’s not because otherwise she’s not going to learn and will continue to do the bare minimum
Yes, that’s a good distinction. Good point.
For Kate, duty to the Royal Family above all else makes sense because it’s also about preservation of the monarchy for her own children’s benefit. On the other hand, the Sussexes would be well within their right to consider *both* what’s good for the RF, but what’s also good for their own children, who are not in the direct line. Sometimes those things will diverge.
It’s like praising Kate for looking out for #1 – like, of course she does, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to praise her for preserving the RF for her own benefit and her children’s benefit.
This is not a compliment…
Thanks for being silent and letting my grandson disrespect you in these streets for damn near 20 years…you’re a champ!
Looks like Keen Katie is on track to becoming the first living saint of the Church of England.
I have to laugh, because when I saw the headline about her putting family first, I thought it was in relation to Rose Hanbury. But nope. Just about how Kate is better than Meghan.
Reading between the lines, I think your first guess was correct. The RRs will not break rank and expose the Rose & William story because it’s the only collateral they have left. In the meantime they are happy to troll Meghan and present her to the Fail audience as everything that is wrong with the RF knowing full well where all the real dead bodies are buried.
Boy am I looking forward to the reporting on the lawsuits, because once the RR’s start dropping members of the RF who leaked under the bus, it’s going to be a feast of a shyt show….
hagiographer – I learned a new word this morning – thank you!
Me too! And what a shady delight it was when I read the definition just now.
Kate the dutiful duchess and FFQ is now besties with the Queen because…checks story…looks for a reason beyond being in the same family for years…ah, there it is…grandchildren. And Kate is doing what the Sussexes won’t and spend time with the Queen for Christmas. Isn’t that wonderful and special and embiggening!
I could say it until I was blue in the face but the undercutting comparisons need to stop. There’s enough space in “the room” for Both Kate and Meghan. It’s a snide remark that suggests that Meghan is failing in her duties while Kate has no trouble falling in line. I do agree that Kate Et. All are going out of obligation. There is a confirmed sex pest in attendance. Even if Andrew doesn’t have a predilection for pre-pubescent children, he’s a sex pest none the less and I feel sorry for her for having to oblige Charles’ request to distract from the sex pest by playing Happy Family. You know she’s gonna have to hover over them like an actual helicopter for her peace of mind.
I agree, enough with using Kate & Meghan to cover up Andy’s antics. Guess who didn’t put the RF first? Or even his own family? Or just being a decent guy? Randy Andy
The embiggening of Katie Keen over Cams is still going strong – the narrative of bypassing Chuck that the DoLittles keep pushing is going to bite them in the ass. Charles is pretty much in charge now and just because Prince Porky Fingers can manipulate TQ to undermine Charles doesn’t mean the DoLittles should do this either.
And you can bet your last dollar that Carole and the rest of the Middleton mafia will be mugging for all they are worth at the church pap stroll – they’ve been there before.
I really don’t understand why the Midds keep inserting themselves in the equation. Notice also they attend EVERY SINGLE wedding, christening and envelope opening…
I don’t understand that either Mignionette. For example, E&J’s wedding, sure invite Pippa, James and James especially if they hang out from time to time but why invite Carole and Mike? I would never think of being invited to the wedding of my daughter’s cousin-in-law. My children are adults and are perfectly capable of attending events without me.
Well the Middletons were invited to all the referenced events or they would not be there????…..Correct?
I do not believe Michael & Carole are gate crashing.
The one hurting the firm is the Queen with her defense of her pedo. son.
Is not it the same woman who had breaking a tradition of one hundred years ( St Patrick day) because she does not wish to be disturbed.
Absolutely not! She didn’t attend because she did not want people to expect her to attend every single year. You know, that word tradition that RRs keep using to say she’s better than whoever they’re comparing her to at the moment.
I’d bet the farm that will never be brought up again – unless someone wants to bring the Cambridges down a peg, their past transgressions are wiped clean.
Putting the royal family first by supporting Harry and Meghan who have done nothing wrong? Or by covering for William and grinning with the Queen after her disastrous car ride with Andrew. What are the priorities and values of this family?
Keep close to those who control the money. Future (future) Queen Kate’s values.
Why would anyone want to be a part of this family?