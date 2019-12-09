Who was the worst-dressed lady at the NYC ‘Little Women’ premiere?

I had such high expectations for the Little Women press tour. I thought that with this mix of actresses – especially Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan – we would be getting some really great and interesting fashion moments. But the global promotional tour started with a sartorial whimper, not a bang on Saturday night. That was when the ladies (plus Timothee Chalamet) gathered for the New York premiere. The fashion hurts my eyes! I didn’t expect the actresses to coordinate their looks or anything, but I also didn’t expect an Ugly Gown competition. Am I being too harsh? Probably.
From the neck up, Emma Watson looks lovely. I like the messy hair and strong makeup look. But this Balenciaga ensemble, my lord. It would have been one thing if this was just a maternity-looking gown, but the BOOTS!! What the sh-t.
Saoirse Ronan in Gucci. This is a dickie dress with cheap sheer sleeves and it’s too short for her. What is even happening? It’s like nun cosplay…?
Compared to Ronan and Watson, Florence Push definitely looked the best. She wore this turquoise Valentino which has ‘80s vibes but she pulls it off. Great color on her, flattering to her short, petite frame and great hair & makeup.
Eliza Scanlan plays Beth in LW. She wore Khalite – what could have been a super-conservative high-necked, long-sleeved white gown became funky as hell with those sleeve billows or whatever. I came close to liking this, actually.
My nemesis Laura Dern looked fine.
And Timothee Chalamet says VESTS and CURLS are in style. Take note.
All of them. That is a bunch of ugly dresses.
James Norton was also there, looking absolutely delicious in blue velvet!!!!
Maybe they were instructed to go for pseudo-civil war – style fashionable garb? They all have some elements of it but overall it’s a sad looking bunch of dresses, and the actors aren’t too thrilled about it (except Laura).
Laura Dern looks amazing, but the other dresses? ALL OF THEM? Awful and cheap looking. And kinda tragic.
Honestly, Laura Dern looks amazing, and the little women look like they’re wearing old lady pajamas.
Kaiser, have we ever gotten an explanation as to why Laura Dern is your nemesis?
I watched Marriage Story the other night and every time she appeared, I thought: “there’s Kaiser’s nemesis!”
She talked about why on the new podcast! Here it is queued up to that part
https://youtu.be/cPMSj8Ce90M?t=1478
I like Laura’s dress – the sparkles aren’t really my thing but at least it flatters the heck out of her.
What’s up with Emma’s hair? It looks like she has a few bald spots – is that just the light, weird highlights, or what?
I spy with my little eye a Cleopatra nun, a Dynasty version of Princess Leia, and a vampiric hot mess. Laura Dern looks great.