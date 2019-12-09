Who was the worst-dressed lady at the NYC ‘Little Women’ premiere?

I had such high expectations for the Little Women press tour. I thought that with this mix of actresses – especially Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan – we would be getting some really great and interesting fashion moments. But the global promotional tour started with a sartorial whimper, not a bang on Saturday night. That was when the ladies (plus Timothee Chalamet) gathered for the New York premiere. The fashion hurts my eyes! I didn’t expect the actresses to coordinate their looks or anything, but I also didn’t expect an Ugly Gown competition. Am I being too harsh? Probably.

From the neck up, Emma Watson looks lovely. I like the messy hair and strong makeup look. But this Balenciaga ensemble, my lord. It would have been one thing if this was just a maternity-looking gown, but the BOOTS!! What the sh-t.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci. This is a dickie dress with cheap sheer sleeves and it’s too short for her. What is even happening? It’s like nun cosplay…?

Compared to Ronan and Watson, Florence Push definitely looked the best. She wore this turquoise Valentino which has ‘80s vibes but she pulls it off. Great color on her, flattering to her short, petite frame and great hair & makeup.

Eliza Scanlan plays Beth in LW. She wore Khalite – what could have been a super-conservative high-necked, long-sleeved white gown became funky as hell with those sleeve billows or whatever. I came close to liking this, actually.

My nemesis Laura Dern looked fine.

And Timothee Chalamet says VESTS and CURLS are in style. Take note.