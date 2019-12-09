The first ‘Wonder Woman: 1984′ trailer is here & it takes place in a mall!

I was a big fan of the 2017 Wonder Woman. There were a lot of great parts in what turned out to be a solidly good superhero film. Gal Gadot was sort of perfect as Diana/WW and Chris Pine was fantastic too. There were some incredible action sequences and I loved the love story. But yeah, there were some mediocre parts to the film too, and that’s okay. The film was good enough and successful enough to warrant a sequel, and after some angst and hand-wringing from Warner Bros, Patty Jenkins came on-board for the sequel too. From what I understand, Patty’s vision was to set the sequel in the 1980s. I’ve been very interested in what they would do, and now we have our first glimpse. Here’s the first trailer from Wonder Woman: 1984.

Fantastic use of New Order’s “Blue Monday” – it brings so much to the trailer, right? My first thought it that… Patty Jenkins is getting a lot of ‘80s stuff right. Half of the film looks like it takes place in a mall! Which is kind of awesome. As for the cast… I honestly didn’t recognize Pedro Pascal!! He’s playing Max Lord. Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen return from the first film as the Amazons. And Chris Pine… is back… somehow…and we still don’t know how. The studio also released character posters, and Steve has got a fanny pack and ‘80s clothes, so there you go. I have no idea about the plot. No one knows. But I’ll watch the f–k out of this.

Also: I’m so happy that this looks bright and colorful. The DC Comic world is so incredibly dark, in subject matter and in set design. It’s wonderful to see such a colorful and light aesthetic for WW. Most of the film looks like it takes place in daylight!