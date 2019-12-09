The first ‘Wonder Woman: 1984′ trailer is here & it takes place in a mall!

I was a big fan of the 2017 Wonder Woman. There were a lot of great parts in what turned out to be a solidly good superhero film. Gal Gadot was sort of perfect as Diana/WW and Chris Pine was fantastic too. There were some incredible action sequences and I loved the love story. But yeah, there were some mediocre parts to the film too, and that’s okay. The film was good enough and successful enough to warrant a sequel, and after some angst and hand-wringing from Warner Bros, Patty Jenkins came on-board for the sequel too. From what I understand, Patty’s vision was to set the sequel in the 1980s. I’ve been very interested in what they would do, and now we have our first glimpse. Here’s the first trailer from Wonder Woman: 1984.
Fantastic use of New Order’s “Blue Monday” – it brings so much to the trailer, right? My first thought it that… Patty Jenkins is getting a lot of ‘80s stuff right. Half of the film looks like it takes place in a mall! Which is kind of awesome. As for the cast… I honestly didn’t recognize Pedro Pascal!! He’s playing Max Lord. Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen return from the first film as the Amazons. And Chris Pine… is back… somehow…and we still don’t know how. The studio also released character posters, and Steve has got a fanny pack and ‘80s clothes, so there you go. I have no idea about the plot. No one knows. But I’ll watch the f–k out of this.
Also: I’m so happy that this looks bright and colorful. The DC Comic world is so incredibly dark, in subject matter and in set design. It’s wonderful to see such a colorful and light aesthetic for WW. Most of the film looks like it takes place in daylight!
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros.
It looks really cool! I can’t wait!
Me too! That part in the trailer when she shrugs off the golden wings…! She’s perfect for this role.
As a huge fan of the first film, I’m really looking forward to this one. I even bought the Funko Pop! dolls, and I never buy movie merchandise. My only reservation is the gold armor; the crotch looks like it’d be incredibly painful.
I wasn’t a huge fan of the first film, but I am also really looking forward to this one. My reservation is actually why / how Chris Pine’s character comes back (I’ve read some theories, though) but otherwise two big thumbs up!
I love the trailer! Can’t wait until the movie comes out!
This was the first Chris Pine movie that I watched where I genuinely liked him. I was super upset with the ending of the first film – glad to see they’ve hauled him back in somehow.
This is so Gen X, and I am so here for it! Cannot wait! Just look at the mall scene, I’m there. I’m in the mall. Oh, it was the best of times (my body!) it was the worst of times (my hair!), and I would love to relive it!
This looks really good and I am happy they haven’t showed Cheetah in full costume yet.
I really liked the first one – brought me to tears at some points! I’m not a comic book world aficionado by any means but I did like it. I think this sequel looks good! I was born in 1984 so this is fun. I just absolutely love Gal Gadot. I don’t know how Chris Pine can be back but I guess we’ll find out.
You’re right, it looks bright unlike a lot of the others in this genre. Very 80s with the fuzzy light and the music. Looking forward to this!
It looks fun, I have hope!
I was joking with a friend the other day about how Pedro Pascal could still get it in The Mandalorian even though his face is completely covered by his armour. But now seeing his look in this trailer? Uhhhhhhh, no thanks. I’m good. 😂 (To be clear, that’s a compliment to the movie. That hair is a CHOICE!)
I’ve watched the trailer 5 times. I’m SO excited for this movie. Love Gal, she’s just mesmerizing to me.
I am really looking forward to this film; I enjoyed the last one.
I watched it last night but doesn’t the villain say something about letting people live their dreams? So Kristen Wiig going from frumpy to a slow-mo glamour entrance. Steve is what Diana wants but I’m guessing he isn’t actually back/alive and she’ll lose him again, probably having to give him up in defeating the villain.