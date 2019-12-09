‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #37: Peloton is for rich bitches

Intro: Minutes 0:00 to 7:40

I got a new car and love it. It’s a Chevy Impala but I went in thinking I would get a Nissan Altima. Chandra’s dad always told her to buy American but that’s based on the fact that American cars used to be more reliable and easy to fix. We’ll be back next week for another episode and are off for the holidays and awards season until the first week of February. We’re nervous about January as there is an awards show every Sunday that month! The Oscars are on February 9th so we’ll have a filler episode on February 10th. Here’s a link to our podcast release calendar. You can listen below and here’s a link to our YouTube channel, with more links at the bottom on where to find us.

Trump is mad at world leaders for talking about him: Minutes 7:40 to 10:45

Trump went to London, making us embarrassed to be Americans as usual, but at least people in other countries feel sorry for us. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on a hot mic gossiping to other world leaders about Trump. In response Trump called Trudeau “two-faced.” Chandra likes that Princess Anne was so involved in that gossipy group, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

Prince Andrew’s disastrous interview and will The Queen step down: Minutes 10:45 to 19:10

During our break Prince Andrew did that horrific BBC interview where he didn’t express any sympathy for the victims and instead sounded more sorry for Jeffrey Epstein. Interviewer Emily Maitlis was very prepared and called him sout. Andrew lied about everything, denied knowing Virginia Roberts and denied even “sweating” during the time he not-so-allegedly raped her. Here’s a link to the article I mention about how Andrew’s alleged lack of sweating is not likely to be caused by trauma as he claims. His story and the palace’s story changed after the reaction to the interview was overwhelmingly bad. The Queen initially supported Andrew and has been seen out with him, but the palace is now trying to shield her from criticism. Andrew has been fired from royal duties, but it took Charles stepping in and taking charge. It’s unknown whether the Queen will hand over duties to Prince Charles.

Peloton Ad goes viral: Minutes 19:10 to 23

A Peloton Ad where a woman is gifted one of their $2,250 bikes by her husband went viral. The actress looked scared, the gift seemed to be out of the blue and the woman seemed obligated to work out, even taping her workouts for her husband. It seemed more like a portrait of an abusive marriage than a look into exercise changing someone’s life. Peloton’s stock dropped and their response was indignant, saying that the ad was misunderstood. Peloton knows their target audience, rich bitches in gilded cages.

Knives Out spoiler-free review and what we’re watching: Minutes 23 to 31:45

I went to go see Knives Out in my local theater wearing my best white chunky sweater and it had left the theater already! Chandra saw it and loved it. She says it has an Agatha Christie vibe with a gorgeous set design, but modernized. She particularly loved Chris Evans in it, but considers Toni Collette the weak link. I’m not a fan of Toni Collette after enduring Hereditary, which I hated. Chandra just saw Midsommar, by the same writer/director Ari Aster, and loved it. This is surprising to me because she usually hates horror movies. Chandra only watched five minutes of Us though and had to turn it off when it got too scary. She also recommends the Andy Murray documentary, Resurfacing, on Amazon Prime. I saw Free Solo finally and it was scary. Chandra liked The Farewell but isn’t sure Awkwafina is a lock for a best actress nomination. She says The Hustle is worth a quick rental as it’s funny and stupid. I loved JoJo Rabbit, which was sadder than I thought it would be. Chandra loves the What We Do in The Shadow series with JoJo Rabbit writer/director Taika Waititi. If you are looking for new podcasts and shows to watch, I recommend the Podjiba podcast by our friends at Pajiba. I love listening to people talk about TV and they’re so funny together.

User Feedback Minutes 31:45 to 32:30

Thanks to our first binge listener, Toni! We also talk about Briana and LaUnica Angelina, who is always so nice to us! I love talking to her and am thinking about her after she lost her brother. (We recorded this before I learned about that.)

Comments of the week: Minutes 32:30 to 36

My comment of the week is from stepup on the post about Chrissy Teigen saying turkey tastes like ass. Chandra’s comment of the week is from Ann on the post about Taylor Swift’s People Magazine cover interview.

Thanks for listening bitches! We’re on all major platforms including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, iTunes, Castbox, YouTube, Google Play Music and Google Podcasts. Call or text us at 434-218-3219.

Been bingeing the @celebitchy podcast. Love it! But it blows my mind that John Malkovich hasn't won an Oscar!! #oscarworthy #snarkygossiprocks — Toni Rouse (@ToniRouse) November 25, 2019