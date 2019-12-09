Lady lawyer Elizabeth Warren made a reasonable income from lady-lawyering, shock

It would be stupid to assume the assy men of the media had learned any lessons from the 2016 election. They were a big part of But Her Emails, legitimizing the attacks on Hillary Clinton while largely giving Donald Trump a pass on everything. Something similar is happening in the Democratic primary, as Pete Buttigieg is trying to latch on to something But Her Emails-esque to attack Elizabeth Warren. Nevermind that it’s a deflection from whatever the hell Buttigieg was doing at McKinsey & Co for three years, something he can’t discuss because of an NDA. So, Elizabeth Warren tried to do a document dump on the media this weekend – she released 30 years of information about all of her corporate legal work. The headlines were all written by men who seemed shocked that a lady lawyer could make a nine-digit income… over thirty years. Lots of headlines about “Elizabeth Warren made nearly $2 million from corporate work BUT HER LAW DEGREE.” Weirdly, Fox News – ??? – did an accurate headline: “Elizabeth Warren reveals she made $1.9 million from private legal work over 3 decades.” Here’s the info:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earned nearly $2 million working as a consultant for corporations and financial firms while she was a law professor at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and other law schools, according to records her campaign abruptly released Sunday evening. Warren’s consulting work often involved companies dealing with bankruptcy, which was her specialty as an academic. Her campaign had been asked repeatedly for the information and had declined to release it multiple times. Her work for some of the companies doesn’t fit neatly with her current presidential campaign brand as a crusader against corporate interests. For instance, the documents released Sunday show that Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in the energy company Enron’s bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical, a company that was trying to limit the liability it faced from silicone breast implants that were made by a connected firm. Earlier this year, Warren had released a list of about 50 cases that she worked on, but the descriptions of the work were at times misleading and the amount of income and dates for her work were not included. While the cases released by Warren’s campaign stretch over more than three decades, the figures disclosed Sunday show that nearly all of the money was made from cases filed after she got her job at Harvard in 1995. (Warren was elected to the Senate in 2012.) The income includes about $212,000 for representing Travelers Indemnity Co. in 2009, and $190,000 for what her campaign described as representing a chain of department stores owned by PA Bergner & Co. in the mid-1990s. Warren’s campaign did not release compensation information for all of the cases, reporting in some instances — including a case involving First Commercial Bank — that “the campaign has no compensation records for this case.”

[From WaPo]

For whatever record, if she made $1.9 million over 30 years, that’s about $63K a year. Which is probably pretty low for an expert lawyer in her field. Even if the bulk of the earnings came from 1995 through 2012, that’s 17 years, so she was making around $100K a year through her legal consulting, all while holding down a full-time job at Harvard. I mean… all of this sounds perfectly reasonable for a lawyer and law professor? But, you know, she’s a woman. BUT SHE MADE MONEY AS A LADY LAWYER, BURN HER.