Lady lawyer Elizabeth Warren made a reasonable income from lady-lawyering, shock

It would be stupid to assume the assy men of the media had learned any lessons from the 2016 election. They were a big part of But Her Emails, legitimizing the attacks on Hillary Clinton while largely giving Donald Trump a pass on everything. Something similar is happening in the Democratic primary, as Pete Buttigieg is trying to latch on to something But Her Emails-esque to attack Elizabeth Warren. Nevermind that it’s a deflection from whatever the hell Buttigieg was doing at McKinsey & Co for three years, something he can’t discuss because of an NDA. So, Elizabeth Warren tried to do a document dump on the media this weekend – she released 30 years of information about all of her corporate legal work. The headlines were all written by men who seemed shocked that a lady lawyer could make a nine-digit income… over thirty years. Lots of headlines about “Elizabeth Warren made nearly $2 million from corporate work BUT HER LAW DEGREE.” Weirdly, Fox News – ??? – did an accurate headline: “Elizabeth Warren reveals she made $1.9 million from private legal work over 3 decades.” Here’s the info:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earned nearly $2 million working as a consultant for corporations and financial firms while she was a law professor at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and other law schools, according to records her campaign abruptly released Sunday evening. Warren’s consulting work often involved companies dealing with bankruptcy, which was her specialty as an academic. Her campaign had been asked repeatedly for the information and had declined to release it multiple times.
Her work for some of the companies doesn’t fit neatly with her current presidential campaign brand as a crusader against corporate interests. For instance, the documents released Sunday show that Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in the energy company Enron’s bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical, a company that was trying to limit the liability it faced from silicone breast implants that were made by a connected firm.
Earlier this year, Warren had released a list of about 50 cases that she worked on, but the descriptions of the work were at times misleading and the amount of income and dates for her work were not included. While the cases released by Warren’s campaign stretch over more than three decades, the figures disclosed Sunday show that nearly all of the money was made from cases filed after she got her job at Harvard in 1995. (Warren was elected to the Senate in 2012.)
The income includes about $212,000 for representing Travelers Indemnity Co. in 2009, and $190,000 for what her campaign described as representing a chain of department stores owned by PA Bergner & Co. in the mid-1990s. Warren’s campaign did not release compensation information for all of the cases, reporting in some instances — including a case involving First Commercial Bank — that “the campaign has no compensation records for this case.”
For whatever record, if she made $1.9 million over 30 years, that’s about $63K a year. Which is probably pretty low for an expert lawyer in her field. Even if the bulk of the earnings came from 1995 through 2012, that’s 17 years, so she was making around $100K a year through her legal consulting, all while holding down a full-time job at Harvard. I mean… all of this sounds perfectly reasonable for a lawyer and law professor? But, you know, she’s a woman. BUT SHE MADE MONEY AS A LADY LAWYER, BURN HER.
I say good for her. She works hard and should be paid for it.
I totally agree, as far as all of this goes. However…Buttigieg pressured her to release her tax returns, and this ain’t that. I would really love it if as dems we could insist on the Hillary standard. She released 25 years of tax returns. Or maybe 30, I forget. Also, another caveat here, sorry, but Warren went at him first. She attacked. She attacked him over McKinsey and was all over tv demanding he release all of the info about his clients there. This was his counter attack. So…if you’re gonna hit, you gotta expect it back.
Also, has anybody noticed Amy is rising the polls lately? What do we think about that? I kind of like her.
I love Amy, she was my second choice after Kamala.
Yeah I may vote for her in the primary, if she’s still around by then. I also may not vote in the primary at all depending on who’s still in then. Of course I will vote in the general, whoever the nominee is. I may be very unhappy with the nominee, but I’ll zip it during the campaign and I’ll vote for them. I am not trying to tell others to do that though, especially WOC, and especially especially, black women. Just what I’m doing.
Amy….dont hate her but prefer Warren Booker or Bernie
I NEVER thought the actions of the DNC would make me turn totally COLD and turn away from the Presidential selection process…when politics has been the fire that has warmed my soul…since 1976…when I was 9 year old…
But…here we are….Right now…I could care less who is at the top of the ticket…and I give all that glory to the DNC…who is is as inept and as stupid regarding the POTUS election process as the RNC is traitorous and evil…
So do I care if Warren made $$$ as a lawyer? No I don’t…what I care about is that she supported and voted for a POTUS who denied $$$ to research AND the medical infrastructure so that thousands of people died of AIDS and millions more were affected by that horror….
And I will deal with THAT score…at my voting booth
Perez is awful, just a complete disaster. Perez needs to be replaced. I am so upset with that dude, and really, from day one when he allowed Bernie to take over way too much.. And it’s only gotten worse. A disaster. I want him gone.
Jimmy Carter? I was in 4tg grade when I fell in love with him and politics. And, of course, the ERA.
That really doesn’t seem like that much money for an experience lawyer with her resume at all. First year associates (I.e. brand spanking new attorneys) at law firms in major markets make $180-200k/ year. Many partners at large law firms make a year what she made over 20 years.
In general if you are a lawyer in this country you are either making a lot of money and representing garbage corporations and bad people or doing good and not making top dollar. So doesn’t personally bother me but it truly is not consistent with her current image (although people can certainly change). Also if anyone likes crazy ex girlfriend there’s a hilarious music video “don’t be a lawyer” that basically says the same thing.
But screw Pete Buttigieg. If any woman ran for the president with his “experience” she would be torn to shreds.
Isn’t it possible that the fact that Warren worked for corporate clients with questionable records (and maybe small contributions – I bet the lawyers actually leading those bankruptcies earned millions, $100,000 for a consulting job is not necessarily a lot of work) actually supports her personal narrative rather than undermine it? “Conservative-ish Oklahoma Republican lawyer sees how bankruptcy is easy for big companies, disadvantages families, turns into advocate for the little guy.”
The smoking baguette?
From the LA Times story: “In his memoir, Buttigieg hints at projects that included studying prices for a Canadian grocer”
“The Competition Bureau of Canada alleged, in court documents released 31 January 2018, that seven Canadian bread companies committed indictable offences[1] in what Michael Enright later termed “the great Canadian bread price-fixing scandal”
Dear Media morons,
I just lowered my cholesterol levels back to a normal level after you force fed me butter emails. Do not try to serve me butter income.
My health can’t take it.
Thanks,
Rapunzel
I think they’re trying to point out she helped some of these companies do gross company things under the law. Which was her job and specialty: knowing the law and how to move within it to benefit. That’s what she’s constantly arguing, that these companies can get away with so much. She would know! Idk, I’m not bothered by any of it. Girl’s gotta eat, and after years of expert work, she wanted changes for the better.
I feel a really personal connection to Elizabeth Warren’s story because it’s mine too: white midwestern lady is raised conservative, never engages with politics at all (Privilege), until the day she actually sees how the other half lives/gets educated on issues, then does a compete 180!