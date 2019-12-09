New trend: Insta-models reading essay collections while sunbathing on yachts

If I was going on a week-long vacation to Miami, I would probably pack a book or two, especially for the flight and maybe one for the beach. There’s something fun and decadent about sunbathing while reading a trashy novel. As it turns out, Kendall Jenner packed a book for her trip to Miami too. She’s been in Miami for a week for Art Basel. She’s been partying with Leonardo DiCaprio and hitting up all of the major events at or around Art Basel. She’s also been sunning herself on the beach and on various yachts. The whole Art Basel experience is SO exhausting, darlings. So that’s why Kendall took a moment for herself to pose with a book while sunning herself on a yacht – the SS Groot – on Friday.

I’m fascinated by all of this, honestly. Kendall is, in my opinion, the dumbest Kardashian-Jenner. Reading her interviews is an exercise in vapidity. I never would have suspected that she was “read for fun” or that it would even occur to her to read a real book as some kind of yacht photo-op (which this clearly is). But she really wanted us to believe that she was reading this book AND making notes, because she’s clearly marked pages with green Post-It notes. The Post-Its cover more than Kendall’s itty-bitty bikini.

As for the book… she’s reading Chelsea Hodson’s Tonight I’m Someone Else. Hodson is on Twitter and she’s hilarious, and she was completely freaking out about Kendall reading her book. Her books truly got a spike in interest after these photos came out, and it’s selling out on Amazon. Kendall Jenner is now every publisher’s favorite model. If I worked at Random House or HarperCollins, I would currently be sending Kendall ALL of the publishing house’s books and praying that Kendall wanted to do another “I’m smart, I read!” photo-op.

Thanks to everyone for going on this wild tabloid ride with me yesterday lol. Amazon is almost sold out of my book again, so here’s a link for finding the book at a local indie bookstore: https://t.co/hwlicNp2P7 pic.twitter.com/qZHArQs09e — Chelsea Hodson (@ChelseaHodson) December 7, 2019