New trend: Insta-models reading essay collections while sunbathing on yachts

Kendall Jenner is enjoying a day out at sea!

If I was going on a week-long vacation to Miami, I would probably pack a book or two, especially for the flight and maybe one for the beach. There’s something fun and decadent about sunbathing while reading a trashy novel. As it turns out, Kendall Jenner packed a book for her trip to Miami too. She’s been in Miami for a week for Art Basel. She’s been partying with Leonardo DiCaprio and hitting up all of the major events at or around Art Basel. She’s also been sunning herself on the beach and on various yachts. The whole Art Basel experience is SO exhausting, darlings. So that’s why Kendall took a moment for herself to pose with a book while sunning herself on a yacht – the SS Groot – on Friday.

I’m fascinated by all of this, honestly. Kendall is, in my opinion, the dumbest Kardashian-Jenner. Reading her interviews is an exercise in vapidity. I never would have suspected that she was “read for fun” or that it would even occur to her to read a real book as some kind of yacht photo-op (which this clearly is). But she really wanted us to believe that she was reading this book AND making notes, because she’s clearly marked pages with green Post-It notes. The Post-Its cover more than Kendall’s itty-bitty bikini.

As for the book… she’s reading Chelsea Hodson’s Tonight I’m Someone Else. Hodson is on Twitter and she’s hilarious, and she was completely freaking out about Kendall reading her book. Her books truly got a spike in interest after these photos came out, and it’s selling out on Amazon. Kendall Jenner is now every publisher’s favorite model. If I worked at Random House or HarperCollins, I would currently be sending Kendall ALL of the publishing house’s books and praying that Kendall wanted to do another “I’m smart, I read!” photo-op.

Kendall Jenner is enjoying a day out at sea!

Kendall Jenner takes a cruise aboard David Grutman's lux boat in Miami Beach

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “New trend: Insta-models reading essay collections while sunbathing on yachts”

  1. JayBlue says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:23 am

    First thought is how she turns the pages while she’s posing like that…. 🤔

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I mean, at least she’s advertising a book and not a can of Pepsi.

    Reply
  3. Aurora says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:30 am

    She has the most awkward and uncomfortable reading positions.

    I’d need some pillows and a cup of something warm.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:48 am

      Same here, but I doubt she’s reading as you and I know “reading”. This is simply another orchestrated and choreographed photo-op. She might also be trying to change our perception of her as a vapid party girl. Oh, petal, I don’t think so.

      Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:33 am

    At least she managed to hold the book the right way up. Can’t imagine that she has a lot of those lying around.

    Reply
  5. LoonyTunes says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:34 am

    “Insta-models“—just add water 😂

    Reply
  6. aurora says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Awww, she looks so natural and comfortable reading, doesn’t she?
    LOL.

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:43 am

    All I can see is how uncomfortable she looks! It seems I’m not the only one.

    Reply
  8. Elizabeth says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Did she ever turn a page?

    Reply
  9. Swack says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Is this her second time through? As there are post it notes past the page she is currently “reading”.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment