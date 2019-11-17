Prince Andrew’s BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein was an absolute trainwreck

Prince Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview only aired on the BBC-News cable station here in America (which I’m not sure many people have?). Which is interesting, especially given Amy Robach’s hot-mic thing where she was talking about the palace shutting down the American reporting around Jeffrey Epstein’s royal and political connections years ago. There’s a clear interest and newsworthiness for this interview and I wouldn’t be surprised if larger chunks of it were made available on network TV here in the US. As for what Andrew said… my God. Reportedly, Andrew did not see the questions beforehand and clearly, he was not prepped for the interview. Or maybe his people were like “please don’t do this, it will blow up in your face” and he was like “I do what I want.” In any case, the clips from the interview are absolutely horrendous. Keep in mind, this was conducted at Buckingham Palace. Where mummy’s favorite son is carefully protected from most things. Except this. This is an absolute mess. You can read the BBC’s “highlights” here.
On Virginia Giuffre’s claim that she was trafficked to Andrew three times: “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened…I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”
The Pizza Express in Woking: Addressing Ms Giuffre’s claims that she had dined with the prince, danced with him at a nightclub, and went on to have sex with him at the house of Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of the prince, in Belgravia, central London, he said “there are a number of things that are wrong with that story”. He said the date when Ms Giuffre says he had sex with her was 10 March 2001, when he had taken his daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking for a party before spending the night at home. “Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do,” he said. “I remember it weirdly distinctly.” Ms Giuffre described him providing her with alcohol at a nightclub, but Prince Andrew said: “I don’t drink, I don’t think I’ve ever bought a drink in Tramps whenever I was there.”
On Virginia’s claims that he was sweaty: “I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time,” he said, blaming it on “an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War”. He said he had only started to be able to sweat again “in the recent past”.
On the photo of his arm around Virginia: He said he had “absolutely no memory” of it. “Investigations that we’ve done” have been unable to prove whether the photograph was faked, he said, “because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph”. Prince Andrew said he did not recall going upstairs in that house, said he was not dressed as he usually would be if he was in London and added “we can’t be certain as to whether or not that’s my hand… I’m at a loss to explain this particular photograph.”
Whether he partied with Epstein: The duke rejected the perception of him as “the party prince” in the past, and said “going to Jeffrey’s was not about partying, absolutely not”. He said he had first met Epstein through his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 1999 but it was a “stretch” to say they were close friends and they saw each other “a maximum of three times a year”.
How close was he to Epstein? Prince Andrew acknowledged he had stayed on Epstein’s private island, visited his home in Palm Beach, Florida, and travelled on his private plane. He said he wanted to learn more about the “international business world and so that was another reason” for going to visit the 66-year-old American financier in New York, as the prince became special representative for international trade and investment. He invited Epstein to Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday at Windsor Castle in July 2006 but said “certainly I wasn’t aware” that a warrant had been issued in May for his arrest for sex crimes.
Spending days in Epstein’s mansion in 2010: “I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together.” He stayed several days and attended a dinner party, however. “It was a convenient place to stay,” he said, but added “with a benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do”. The duke denied an account by another guest that he had been seen receiving a foot massage from a Russian woman. Asked about a picture of him and Epstein taken in Central Park in 2010, Prince Andrew said “somebody very cleverly took that photograph” but that they had not been able to “find any evidence” that Epstein had set it up.
How his family reacted to the Epstein situation: The fallout over Epstein’s arrest had been “a constant sore in the family”, the prince said. Following the allegations made against him in a 2015 deposition, Prince Andrew said the wider Royal Family “couldn’t be more supportive” and his immediate family “were at a loss”. The duke denied the episode had been damaging to the Queen, but said “it has to me, and it’s been a constant drip in the background that people want to know”. He said he would like to be able to give “closure” on the issue but “I’m just as much in the dark as many people”. He said that choosing to talk about the allegations was “almost a mental health issue to some extent for me”, adding that “it’s been nagging at my mind for a great many years”.
This moment right here: He refused to entirely disavow his relationship with Epstein, saying it had “some seriously beneficial outcomes” that were unrelated to the accusations against them both. “Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes,” he said. After interviewer Emily Maitlis challenged him, describing Epstein as a sex offender, the duke said: “Yeah, I’m sorry, I’m being polite.”
Can you even imagine the palace brain trust who okayed this mess? From a PR perspective – not to mention, from a legal/criminal perspective – this was an absolute disaster. Reportedly, the Queen is “aware” that Andrew did the interview and he spoke to her ahead of time. This is how they do “damage control” – they send Andrew out to claim that he NEVER sweats (until recently) and he would never buy an underage girl a drink because he doesn’t pay for drinks and he would never pose with a trafficked girl on the second floor of Maxwell’s home, and he’s never been to the second floor and that’s why he knew where the photo was posed. Trafficking, abusing and raping children is “a manner unbecoming” and oh well, Epstein sure had a convenient townhome but he never saw anything there, or on the island or in Florida and it was all just business, nevermind all of the teenage girls giving him foot rubs which definitely never happened, so stop asking, you’re affecting his poor mental health. MY GOD.
I was going to put the vital clips here, but the BBC released the entire interview on YouTube, so just sit here in horror as you watch it.
Screencap courtesy of BBC.
Watched the whole thing. There is nothing special about these people. They are stupid,pathetic and tawdry as anyone else. Really got to wonder why any British tax payer will be willing to pay even a cent towards them when this exposed just how ridiculous they are.
Because God specifically chose family blood lines over the centuries to kill each other for specific man-defined territories. I mean it’s obvious that a more German woman by descent without much formal education should be Queen of England after God meant for an abdication so it would go to her family line instead.
It’s a ridiculous concept. I get why it’s hard to untangle now politically/ financially/ socially, especially as the Queen herself isn’t deeply unpopular and who wants to overthrow great-granny? But, I mean all this future King William and King George is silly… I can’t see it lasting another 20 years let alone 50.
all this, but also the entitlement! the whole interview reeks of it like a bloated corpse. that’s why he wasn’t prepped, never mentioned or showed any concern for the the victims, talked about this visit to pizza express as if it was absolutely beneath his dignity…
rotten through and through.
I refused to watch it as I knew it would be worse than a train wreck. This will haunt him and the RF for years to come and the damage its causing and will continue to cause will be irreparable. TQ will rue the day she agreed to this, esp as his lies will be easy to disprove.
Who the hell thought it would be the bestest idea EVER to go on TV and say that you can’t remember a photo being taken and then use your daughter as a shield to say that you were somewhere else when the evidence says otherwise. He is clearly going to stick to the ‘photo is fake’ BS – didn’t he say years ago that he only met her briefly when posing for the photo? He’s gone from admitting to posing for the photo to saying its a fake.
Its pretty much being panned EVERYWHERE – now we know why his PR person quit.
Andrew is guilty as fk, this interview proves it and it also proves that he thinks he’s untouchable and that regardless of what else comes out he’s going to get away with it (he thinks he will). And as for his ex-wife she will say or do anything to keep access to the money and to cover her own ass as she is in just as deep as he is.
The French gov need to release what they have on him – they’ve hinted at it as they want to speak to him as well.
Lastly cue more stories throwing the Sussex’s under the bus.
At this point, any story about the Sussexes just highlights and reinforces the reason they’re staying as far away from Sandringham as possible. If the palace goes the usual way of let’s throw the Sussexes under the bus, then they are stupidier that I thought.
Pizza express???? That’s his excuse???
He’s such a POS.
The only fun part of this mess has been reading the reviews for the pizza express in Woking. People obviously see through his lies. The police should be interviewing him as well.
No. What would be the most gross and nastiest thing ever is IF he did have sex with Virginia Guiffre on that day then took his daughters out for pizza after.
This will be a PR case study one day. He has to be working against advice because he obviously was not prepped (which in and of itself I have trouble wrapping my mind around) and no PR professional worth a damn would’ve agreed to this. I don’t even know where to begin in picking this interview apart. An absolute train wreck from start to finish. He has to do some jail time. something, ANYTHING.
His spin doctor quit last week I believe. An article from Tim Shipman states it was Andrew’s private secretary pushing for this interview. She doesn’t know what she’s doing obviously.
There are reports saying that his PR person quit because of this interview, that he had advised against it but Andy insisted so the guy quit. Which says everything, really.
Not surprised at all. I wouldn’t want my name anywhere near that dumpster fire.
At least this interview has convinced more people of his guilt. There’s no way any reasonable person could watch yesterday’s dumpster fire and still think he had nothing more than an innocent association with Epstein.
The entire slow motion train wreck of an interview has been up on YouTube for almost 24 hrs now. I can’t believe Andrew agreed to this, he must be such an arrogant person, my goodness. Chuckie must be absolutely seething, this has entirely overshadowed his trip, LOL,😂😂 I’ll say this though, serves them right for how horrendously they’ve treated the Sussexes.
If you need to scrub your brain after watching that, go look up the reviews people are posting about the pizza place now…
Pizza Express’s Twitter handler is having a good time too!
Don’t worry, the palace aides will figure out how to pin this all on Meghan somehow.
Waiting for the next “Meghan is a scheming conniving diva” story in 3….2…1…..
The interview was an unmitigated disaster. He was so clearly lying&contradicted himself in a way that begs the met police to actually open an investigation. He brought his daughters in as alibis for the first incident with Virginia. The no sweating, not being a party boy, not taking affectionate pictures with members of the public, him& Fergie not leaving their daughters without one parent defence is easily dispelled with a quick google search.
He also couldn’t have come across as more entitled& less empathetic to Epstein’s victims. For all you ‘optics’ folks- Andrew is your guy as he seemed more concerned about being seen with Epstein than what he had done which he just called “unbecoming”. His explanation of sex for men as a “positive act” was both telling& toe-curdling. The charities& initiatives he mentioned will want to distance themselves like they are trying to do with the Queen (who Emily said approved the interview directly). I have no idea why anyone thought it was a good idea to do this.
Emily Mathis said they had been speaking to the palace for over a year. My guess is Eugenie’s wedding was meant to be a showcase& start of good PR for Andrew culminating with a BTS doc of his work etc as think he turns 60 next year. But questions over Epstein shifted focus so he decided to address allegations head on.
Interesting that todays Time has piece from respected political journalist that Andrew’s office think William’s office leaked story about staff bust up to the Fail.
IKR,? About that William/KP leaking stories about family members to distract from William own shit, 😂😂😂. The Sussexes just need to sit back and let these two camps have at it.
William has taken a leaf out of Daddy’s book as Chuck often leaked things about the Yorks and Wessex’s to distract from his marital woes and to make himself look better.
I read that, too.
☕️
If KP is leaking stories about everyone I’m wondering just what the hell they’re hiding.
It means that the rumours that there has been more than one affair that the press knows about ring true. I’m convinced that he and Kate pretty much lead separate lives and thats what else they are trying to cover up. Kate’s in London with the kids and her mother and he’s in Norfolk living it up as a bachelor tending the Rose bushes.
I also would not be surprised if they are also trying to cover the dodgy financials about Party Pieces. Story is Carole has been looking for a buyer for a while but no one will touch it, even with the touted royal connections.
The Cambridge’s have a lot of dirt they want to hide.
Whatever it is, he’s clearly panicked about it possibly going public. Everyone already heard about Rose, so I wonder what else is there…
It’s clear William will back up his father in cutting Andrew out once the Queen no longer has a say. Unfortunately for him, it won’t be so easy with Harry, especially after Andrew just drew such a stark contrast in what a real disgrace to this family looks like.
I think he saw the sympathy and praise the Sussexes got for their candid interview and tried to go for the same effect. The difference is the Sussexes were being sincere and they aren’t pedophiles.
It’s clear Andy is used to White Male Privilege which basically allows him to succeed in spite of mediocrity. I’ll bet he was advised not to do the interview but arrogantly thought he had it in the bag because of his imagined wit and charm. I’m glad it blew up in his face.
It has also come out that he attacked one of Williams aides because he believed Kensington Palace was leaking stories to him about the press. Between all the time KP spends leaking about Andy and the Sussexes it no wonder they have no time for actual work.
Prince Andrew’s White Male Privilege is 1000 time stronger than the regular white man.
Literally from birth he’s lived a privileges life where he has no view of reality.
I couldn’t even read this all, let alone watch. The hubris. He really thinks we’re all that stupid?
Why do people keep telling us how great they are when showing the opposite? Yes you’re a leech who likes free things so kept in touch with a convicted pedo. Yes you had illegal relations with a minor (whether you remember her or not, whether you knew her age or not, doesn’t matter). Just go to jail already.
He hired a spin doctor, correct me if I am wrong: the spin doctor quit after a month.
I can totally see why.
I enjoyed, ie, laughed through the Datalounge thread on the PA interview. They showed no mercy. None. Zip. Nada.
To the tune of The Grand Old Duke of York…
The Dirty Old Duke of York
Didn’t sweat like normal men
He knew Jeffrey liked young girls
But stayed friends until 2010
Bravo!
I mean, all sensible people saw this disaster of an interview coming from a mile away once it was announced. I wonder what they can make up on the Sussex to make this go away. Another tiara story? But this time Meghan took it straight off the hands of poor Kate, which caused William to have a stern and concerned talk with Harry? They should probably ask the people of The Crown to write a good, salascious plot.
Good, very good, I think this interview is the best thing the RF could do. It shows their mental state and how they tick. Thank you Andrew for exposing yourself. He is painfully stupid, arrogant and horrible. And he is not the only one, others share these characteristics. The Queen does and William as well. All three live in their little bubbles, have no contact with reality and believe the heck of themselves.
Thank you Andrew for showing the world what an idiot you are. I hope this will blow up this outdated and old-fashioned monarchy and makes way for something new and more attached to reality. I am glad, that Meghan does not fit in with them. She is so incredibly good, a wonderful and lovely human being.
+1
This pig is afraid there is more evidence out there so he thinks he’s better off to say he has no recollection of any encounters with Virginia. He doesn’t say it didn’t happen, just that he doesn’t remember. It’s not working, Sweaty.
This was horrifying, mostly because you could almost see him reciting lies as lines as he talked, like he had been practicing in the mirror.
I would be furious if my tax dollars were funding any part of this lifestyle, he is clearly a lying sex offender! And yet, I guarentee there are people out there who will believe him, because people dont ever believe women.
I also just feel horrible for the poor women involved, they are victims going against the literal Royal Family. I hope they know how much support they have from the public and that we believe them.
#believewomen #abolishthemonarchy
What a buffoon. White male aristocratic privilege at its finest. I hope something major is about to drop that will expose all his lies. And I hope this interview gets international coverage and exposure so everyone can see this joke of a prince.
It’s amazing how he can have such clear memory for an alibi that happened 18yrs ago, but is so confused and cant remember one thing from a picture of himself in his friend’s home where he’s been multiple times.
Selective memory is so convenient.
The way he kept interrupting her and talking in circles was embarrassing. When he started on his little “I don’t sweat” excuse, it was apparent that he was just throwing out everything he could. It’s funny how he has such a good memory for damn near everything except meeting (and abusing) Virginia.
This was such a disaster. My favorite part was when the interviewer said “and now epstein is dead” and Andrew laughs and goes “Yeah!”
How relieved he must have been by the news…
I kind of have a new theory about Meghan and Harry making their sudden departure from Christmas this week. Is it possible the contents of this interview were circulating around the Palace and they made the decision that they just didn’t want to be associated with Andrew and his drama to close out an already tense year for them?
I mean, there’s no way the Queen will bow to public pressure and retire him. He’ll be right there at Sandringham by her side despite that interview being a total freakshow. In fact, that interview put into perspective just how hysterically stupid Meghan and Harry have treated for their supposed “crimes”.
The fact that the media and RRs keep equating M&H’s “alleged crimes and misbehavior” to what Andrew has done seems even more preposterous now. This truly exposes the smearing campaign against H&M for what it truly is.
I don’t know what prince Andrew was thinking.
When asked about staying at Epstein’s house after Epstein was convicted he said “it was a convenient place to stay”.
In what universe would a person say that?
Yeah and just before that how he says he went to visit Epstein IN PERSON to tell him he thought it was a bad idea to be seen together—cause it makes sense to take a flight to tell someone (you’re supposedly not close to) you cant see them anymore in person. Right… and then like you said, proceeds to stay with him and party for days.
It’s interesting how he doesn’t see how he contradicts himself in the same thought—almost like he can’t keep his lies straight.
The thing I found most interesting was his body language. It was easy to tell when he was completely making something up (shaking his head no when saying yes, looking up and to the right also usually indicates lying or imagining, and becoming more animated). So, when he wasn’t lying it showed that Epstein originally befriended him to use him as a shield. I don’t think Andrew knew until it was “too late.” I’m not saying he is even a little innocent. He clearly embraced the situation after he found out, but I do think Epstein used Andrew’s stupidity against him repeatedly. I knew he wasn’t very smart, but like seriously? Who came up with the idea to make him a trade ambassador? He should have been kept strictly on ribbon cutting duties. It would have been the only way to keep him out of trouble.
Too bad the interviewer didn’t ask him why he’s been banned from so many countries, including Thailand, where underage sex trafficking is so prolific. Randy’s every bit as rapey as Epstein, and I think Sarah Ferguson figured it out early on in their marriage & used it as leverage to continue funding her lifestyle.
If there’s any truth to the latest rumors, no wonder Harry & Meghan can’t wait to get out of there. Who wants to raise their child next to a pedophile?
Two things stood out (actually a lot did, but this was particularly horrible).
He didn’t once express any disgust at what Epstein had been doing.
He didn’t once express any sort of sympathy for the victims.
His claim that it couldn’t possibly be him in the photo made me gag:
“I’m terribly sorry, but if I, as a member of the royal family, and I have a photograph taken — and I take very, very few photographs — I am not one to, um, as it were, hug,”
I’m curious why palace has allowed this? Maybe they are planning to wash him out, or the evidence are strong enough to put him at least in the courtroom. So they just let him to destroy himself in front of entire UK.
Another thing – and it sickens me to say it – maybe he can’t remember Virginia specifically because she was one of many? Does anyone know if she’s put out a statement in the aftermath of this debacle?
Did y’all read the statement about how he really is just guilty of being too, too honourable and that’s why he had to continue the friendship with Epstein? Jaw droppingly stupid.