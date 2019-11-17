Clive Owen was cast as Bill Clinton in ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’, ugh

True story: with a lot of TV shows and announcements about TV shows, I really don’t pay very close attention, especially when it’s a show I don’t watch or care about. I paid attention (briefly) to American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson, enough to see it win a ton of awards and for a new generation to be introduced to that absolute fiasco of “true crime.” I remember hearing that the ACS team would do a season/series based on Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but for some reason, I thought that idea was shelved as soon as it was announced? Apparently, it was put on hold… but not because of the subject matter. It was just that the ACS team already had a bunch of other stuff they were doing, so it took them a while to get back to this. So, the next season/series of American Crime Story WILL be about the Clinton impeachment. And they’ve just cast their Bubba: CLIVE OWEN. Are you sh-tting me??

Oscar-nominated actor Clive Owen will star as Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise, which centers on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency. Owen joins Sarah Paulson, who will play Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein, who will play Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford, who will play Paula Jones in the limited series, on which Lewinsky serves as a producer. The role of Hillary Clinton is currently being cast. Impeachment is written by Sarah Burgess who executive produces alongside returning ACS team Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson. Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing. The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin’s 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson served as the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story. Filming on Impeachment, from Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Production, is set to begin in late March. The limited series is currently slated to premiere on Sunday, September 27, 2020, about a month out from the next U.S. Presidential election, but Murphy recently indicated the date may be in flux as the filming schedule has changed.

[From Deadline]

No. No to all of this, I’m sorry. I love some of these people – Clive and Sarah Paulson – but NO. Sarah Paulson has no business playing Linda Tripp, a blousy, overweight a-hole who was best played by John Goodman on Saturday Night Live. And casting Monica Lewinsky with Beanie Feldstein is SHADY. I lived through the Clinton impeachment and while everyone made fun of Monica and her looks, she was (and is) an attractive, curvy woman. She approached Bill Clinton with a flirtatious confidence (Big Sidepiece Energy). Can Beanie Feldstein pull that off? Um, no. As for Clive… I think Clive is incredibly talented and sexy. Clive’s sexiness is dangerous and British. I have no desire to hear his exquisite British voice try to do Bill Clinton’s Arkansas drawl. It won’t work.

As for the timing of it in our current political sh-tshow… it’s not good timing. And I feel like it’s incredibly stupid to waste time and money re-litigating that sh-t when Donald Trump is a sexual predator and he’s currently doing a sh-tload of crimes.