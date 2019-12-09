2020 Golden Globe film nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here! I’m splitting up the nominations into two posts, one for film and one for television. This is the film nomination post. A lot has happened with the critics awards in the past week, and just yesterday, the Critics Choice announced their awards too – it’s clear that the early favorites, as of early December, are The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I’m actually slightly surprised by how these campaigns and frontrunners have solidified so quickly. You can see the Critics Choice nominations here. And here are the major Golden Globe film nominations (you can see the full GG nomination list here).
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Best Supporting Actress
Annette Benning, “The Report”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Best actress in comedy or musical
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Best Actor in a Comedy or musical
Roman Griffith Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Best Actor in a Drama
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho and Jin Hon Wan, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best motion picture, drama
“1917”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Irishman”
“The Two Popes”
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Knives Out”
I’m sure there are a lot of happy people about Rocketman and Taron Egerton! Good for him. Lots of love for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, which I expected. I think it’s interesting that 1917 snuck in there with a drama nomination – the Academy loves a war film, so keep your eye on that Oscar campaign. Lots of love for Jojo Rabbit, which shouldn’t be surprising. Love for Marriage Story, also not a surprise. I’m happy to see Antonio Banderas getting lots of recognition, and of course I’m happy to see the Knives Out people! I don’t know, are there any major snubs? I can’t see them. Oh, CATS didn’t get nominated but of course Taylor Swift got nominated for that song she wrote for the film. LOL.
Irishman was awful. I don’t know. Maybe I am just tired of men and all their stories? I was so bored, and I kept waiting to not be bored and it never happened. The acting was nothing to write home about either, and in fact, I would say only Pacino rose to the occasion. De Niro brought nothing. And I think he is one of our greatest actors, and I really like him, this isn’t personal. He brought nothing. So whatever. I certainly did not see myself on the screen. A complete shut out for women, don’t even start with the “oh she never spoke but was the most important character in the film” isht! Men would love for you to start believing that malarkey, as Joe Biden would say.
I liked the movie and have been a Scorsese fan since Mean Streets. I think Joe Pesci was the real standout in the cast. I agree about DeNiro and he used to be my favorite actor but he’s sort of become a caricature of himself.
@Lucy, I also think Joe Pesci was the standout actor in the movie. He doesn’t use any of his usual tricks, he keeps his face almost still and direct and merciless. I liked the movie, and its elegiac tone, and its meditation on death, but I believe it might appeal more to longtime Scorsese fans. It’s not really a movie for modern audiences.
Huh. It’s funny because yeah Pesci did do all that, in other words, did nothing, and I assumed it was because he’s very elderly at this point. Maybe I am wrong. I didn’t read a great performance into that.
Lucy, sorry, the film is a huge snooze.
Agreed about The Irishman. I had to watch it in parts and while it’s good, I don’t think it’s Golden Globe or Oscar worthy. If it wasn’t Scorsese, I don’t think it’d be nominated. Also, the de-aging effects didn’t jive with me. Even when DeNiro’s character was supposed to be in his 30s, he still looked old in movement and he ended up looking closer to 50. At times, the CGI appeared unnatural. It still couldn’t hide the fact that these men are OLD. I don’t blame DeNiro, etc. It’s happens to us all. However, there were certain scenes that came off as laughable because no matter how much de-aging the production did, the actors are still un their 70s. The scene at the grocery store is a good example of this.
Btw, Marriage Story is phenomenal.
There was a lot of just gratuitous nonsense in the Irishman. And a lot of things they didn’t really flush out for unknown reasons. What was the point of all of the time they devoted to them whacking that rude guy in the restaurant? They introduced him as a character just to kill him off. And why not actually develop deniros daughter as a character? Why hire someone who can actually act (Anna Paquin) to speak 7 words?
Deniro was terrible. Definitely not what he once was as an actor. I thought Pacinos performance was very strong and Pesci was decent as well.
I can not STAND Scarlet when she opens her mouth off screen….however, when you pair her with a GOOD director (as she has had in the MCU…and in Marriage Story)…she WILL deliver…and THAT…she DID in THIS!
Watched Marriage Story the other night and she is excellent in it, her nomination is deserved.
I can’t stand when anyone does it! JLo always does it. Stewart. Lawrence. The open-mouth sex face has had its day imo, and it’s time to move on lol.
both she and adam driver should win for marriage story….and also noah baumbach. amazing for hollywood.
I started Marriage Story last night and it was surprisingly good, though I didn’t finish it. I didn’t expect to like it so much.
Seeing Knives Out tomorrow. Cannot wait.
No Jlo for Hustlers? That’s a notable snub, am I wrong?
She actually got nomination as best supporting.
She’s in under supporting actress.
she was nominated, albeit in the best supporting category.
She’s nominated and if she wins, and she will, it won’t be because she’s better than the other actresses in the category because she isn’t. She’ll win for being 50 and working a pole
Jesus.
Wow Lucy, easy with the misogyny! Her character was much more than working a pole. She made her empathetic and multifaceted, not just a one note stereotype.
She’s nominated.
F!#k, Jennifer, why!?
Because she was incredible in Hustlers, giving one of the best performances of the year.
“Taylor Swift got nominated for that song she wrote for the film” – I will be really surprised if she wins, but The Lion King received nomination as best animated (is Disney trolling themselves?) than Beyonce gets a lot of chances (and campaign) for winning, plus Frozen II of course.
Little women were totally snubbed, no nominations, and Columbia did a screening for GG, so I guess they didn’t like the movie, what the Academy will do 🤔
I was glad to see Eddie Murphy nominated for “Dolemite is My Name”
No nominations for “Queen and Slim” though
No surprises here, Dolemite was a pretty good movie and Eddie Murphy was quite engaging!
These are…interesting.
I’m definitely happy to see Taron up there for Rocketman. He was amazing.
Little Women is absent from a lot of categories it was expected to show up in.
Having seen it, Uncut Gems and Adam Sandler’s performance is worthy of a nomination but I was never expecting it to do well here because the film is just too loud and frenetic for this crowd to like.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Taylor win even against a juggernaut like Frozen. The HFPA are notorious starfuckers and Let It Go lost to a U2 song nobody remembers at the Globes.
ETA: another big snub- Jeremy Strong as Kendall on Succession was amazing and he didn’t get nominated but Kit Harington did for scowling on GoT.
So out of these the only movie I have seen is OUATIH, and I really liked it. I don’t get to the movies that much so I’m kind of excited that the Irishman and Marriage Story are on Netflix, so I can feel more prepared for awards season.
I am surprised Cats didn’t get more nominations, just because it seems like something the GG would love?
Dolomite is also on Netflix and Two Popes will be later this month.
Oh great! Thanks for the heads up.
No Dujardin for “J’accuse”? That is a snub indeed, he was excellent
Do the Globes have a cinematography category? I hoped The Lighthouse would be nominated. It was gorgeous.
No, because it’s “technical” category, GG don’t have any of them.
Wow, Scarlet and Colin Jost are really starting to look like one another. 🤢
The Farewell is not a comedy. Awkwafina deserves a nomination but not in comedy. And the woman who played the grandmother deserves one too.
I think Late Night was snipped best screen play. It was one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. I haven’t seen Knives are out but I’ve heard so many good things I’m excited to see it get so many moms. Also really happy about Emma Thompson
No Nicole for Bombshell. Wasn’t that expected?
I was surprised at that too but then I haven’t seen the movie so maybe there is a reason
I watched Marriage Story yesterday. It made me not want to get divorced, not be married to Noah Baumbach, Scarjo’s character, or Adam Driver’s character, and not want to live in LA or NYC. I loved Laura Dern!
YAy JLO and Emma Thompson. Those were the only movies I watched this year. So many of the “Oscar worthy” movies are a snooze.
Tired of Scarlett Johansson and her rape-condoning rat face. Downloaded Marriage Story and it fell flat.
Scarlett was outstanding in Marriage Story. A nuanced, sensitive & inspired performance. But I still couldn’t keep my focus on her whenever Adam Driver was in the frame. The man has so much presence and layers vibrating off of other layers. And I say this as someone who finds him physically unattractive, bordering on slightly repulsive. Which makes me wonder, is the Charlie character crafted more sympathetically for the audience or is it Driver’s performance that had my heart breaking more for him than Nicole?
I just saw A Marriage Story over the weekend and I thought it was really good. I am not a Scarlett fan, but she morphed into her character really well. The argument they had in his apartment was so raw. Man, so raw. Adam Driver was excellent.
Bong Joon Ho was one of the 5 nominees for Best Director, but his film Parasite didn’t get into the 10 nominees for Best Film (it could be considered a comedy, though it makes more sense as a drama, I think).
How are Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and JLo in Hustlers considered supporting roles? Not being snarky, I am actually wondering how.
I watched the Irishman over the weekend. I typically like mob type movies, but that one was incredibly boring.