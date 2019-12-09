2020 Golden Globe film nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here! I’m splitting up the nominations into two posts, one for film and one for television. This is the film nomination post. A lot has happened with the critics awards in the past week, and just yesterday, the Critics Choice announced their awards too – it’s clear that the early favorites, as of early December, are The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I’m actually slightly surprised by how these campaigns and frontrunners have solidified so quickly. You can see the Critics Choice nominations here. And here are the major Golden Globe film nominations (you can see the full GG nomination list here).

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Best Supporting Actress

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Best actress in comedy or musical

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Best Actor in a Comedy or musical

Roman Griffith Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Best Actor in a Drama

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Jin Hon Wan, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker” Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best motion picture, drama

“1917”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Irishman”

“The Two Popes” Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Knives Out”

I’m sure there are a lot of happy people about Rocketman and Taron Egerton! Good for him. Lots of love for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, which I expected. I think it’s interesting that 1917 snuck in there with a drama nomination – the Academy loves a war film, so keep your eye on that Oscar campaign. Lots of love for Jojo Rabbit, which shouldn’t be surprising. Love for Marriage Story, also not a surprise. I’m happy to see Antonio Banderas getting lots of recognition, and of course I’m happy to see the Knives Out people! I don’t know, are there any major snubs? I can’t see them. Oh, CATS didn’t get nominated but of course Taylor Swift got nominated for that song she wrote for the film. LOL.