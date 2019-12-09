“Meryl Streep is the most nominated person in Golden Globes history” links
With her Golden Globe nomination for Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep is the most nominated person is Golden Globe history. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lopez did a good job as SNL’s host. [Pajiba]
Lizzo wore a “thong dress” which showed her ass (literally) at an NBA game last night. I don’t have strong feelings, but everybody else does. [Jezebel]
Bong Joon Ho might be trying to Roma this year’s Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
Performance artist David Datuna ate the duck-taped banana. [Dlisted]
I completely ignored Prince William’s Middle East trip last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam Lambert covered Cher’s “Believe.” [Towleroad]
Lady Gaga got her makeup done by a YouTuber. [The Blemish]

  1. Carina says:
    December 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    “And Id like to thank God….Harvey, Weinstein!”
    - Meryl Streep

    If you didn’t “know” Meryl, then why did you tell both your daughters about him being a predator when they started out acting?

    Meryl Streep is a POS.

