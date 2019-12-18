Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig got squirrelly about the start of their relationship

When I covered Greta Gerwig’s Vogue cover interview, I wrote at length about my irritation with the continuing erasure of Jennifer Jason Leigh in both Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Oscar campaigns. Noah is campaigning for Marriage Story, which he wrote and directed (and which is loosely based on his own marriage/divorce to/from JJL). Greta is campaigning for Little Women, which she wrote and directed while she was pregnant with Noah’s second son. Jennifer Jason Leigh gave birth to Noah’s first son… as she was leaving him in 2010. During their campaigns thus far, Greta and Noah have not even been asked about the start of their relationship and whether there was a time when Greta was his mistress, or whether Greta was “the reason” why JJL left Noah. The speculation has been there for years though. And so now, Greta and Noah cover the Hollywood Reporter together and the piece is all about how they’re the first romantic couple who could be competing for Best Director/Best Picture Oscars. And wouldn’t you know, THR asked them directly about JJL.
Neither Gerwig nor Baumbach talks about the genesis of their romantic relationship. They deflect questions about how they fell in love with different tactics — she changes the subject with a blithe observation about an unrelated topic (Baumbach’s inability to darn socks), he scowls and stirs his yogurt — each saying nothing in their own way.
Still, it’s possible to piece together some of the story. They met in 2009 on the set of Baumbach’s comedy-drama Greenberg, which he co-wrote with then-wife Leigh, who also played a supporting role. In previous interviews, Baumbach has said that his relationship with Gerwig began in 2011, a year after divorce proceedings with Leigh began. “I didn’t really notice anything,” says Ben Stiller of working with Baumbach and Gerwig on Greenberg — he starred as a loser brother who house-sits for his more successful sibling and ends up falling for a personal assistant (played by Gerwig). “She was kind of doing what she did and Noah was responding to it the same way he would respond to other actresses,” says Stiller. “I was just trying to understand my own dynamic with him.”
Adam Driver’s character in Marriage Story — an $18 million film about a director’s disintegrating relationship with his actress wife, played by Scarlett Johansson — wrecks his marriage by cheating with … a personal assistant. “It’s not autobiographical,” Baumbach insists when asked about the similarities between his life and the film. “It’s personal. A David Lynch movie is the most personal filmmaking I could ever imagine. But nobody asks him if those things actually happened to him. It’s all him. It’s all his expression.”
Gerwig jumps to her boyfriend’s defense, revealing a difference between Baumbach and his onscreen alter ego. “Noah would never sing,” she points out, referring to a scene in Marriage Story in which Driver belts out a melancholy rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive” in front of supportive friends. “There’s a few things.”
“…She changes the subject with a blithe observation about an unrelated topic (Baumbach’s inability to darn socks)…” Smooth. “So were you the reason why Jennifer Jason Leigh filed for divorce?” “He cannot darn socks, isn’t that cute?” The Sock Defense. I mean, look, I’m not saying I know what happened between these three people. I do not. But I know a story is shady as f–k when a trade paper like the Hollywood Reporter LEADS their cover story with this section, and when two of the people involved can’t get their stories straight. This… is going to become a bigger issue in the weeks to come. It will blow up if JJL chooses to say anything about it. I think that’s why Greta and Noah are being so squirrelly too – they’re worried that JJL is going to pop up and issue some statement and both of their Oscar campaigns will be dead in the water.
Love their work but hate their start.
I don’t know if Ben stiller is the best character witness. I don’t know if there was any overlapping here, but I don’t think it’s a bad question to ask since this is about his divorce. You can’t talk about something as personal as a divorce and then not being asked about something that may have started the divorce.
JJL has kept quiet all these years.
I’m keen on watching Marriage Story but I don’t want these two to win anything.
Is she wearing the olive dress Meghan wore in SA on the cover?
As for the cheating – it is an open secret. And why’s done in the dark eventually comes to light. I do wonder if it’s significant enough (for the voters) to affect their campaigns though. After all, Hollywood isn’t necessarily known for its high moral character
I was thinking the same thing. Casey Affleck still won Best Actor despite sexual harassment allegations.
Let’s see…. narcissistic director ( who is known for making all of his films semi autographic) writes about his divorce while talking about his current relationship that started at the exact same time his wife and creative partner was very pregnant and they broke up.
Nothing to see here folks.
I hope JJL steps up or steps out for a photo somewhere, like today.
This is all a bit childish.
There was a couple, one of them for for someone else while married and visibly tried to contain things during the divorce period from the person whom he no longer loved. Who, by the way, people keep dragging into the conversation as a poor wronged woman and she may not want to be seen that way…
I’m all for pointing out to #metoo predators but this is under the section of facts of life to me, If I was JJL I’d be pissed for people to talk on my behalf.
Actually, for it to happen, you just have to be in a relationship.
Btw, I also tell my husband that if he falls for someone one day and it’s serious enough to leave, we have to talk about it and be the more objective about it as possible. Crossing fingers it doesn’t happen neither to me or him, but any adult knows… And I sure would not want a to stay with me against his will.
A Hollywood trade is — full stop — never going to use a glossy awards season feature to probe anyone’s personal life.
Apparently I’m in the minority here but…I feel like the tone of the whole piece is aggressively trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. They don’t appear like a couple who get papped every five seconds or otherwise speak about their relationship, let alone their old relationships much. So why do they need to answer the questions and why does the interviewer make such a big deal out of them NOT answering personal questions?
And I think basically asking if Baumback cheated on his wife with his current girlfriend while she is sitting right there is deeply personal. Especially when everyone involved has children.
Look, the situation might have been sketchy but clearly everyone involved dealt with it privately. Asking if Marriage Story is an autobiographical film is a legit question. But he answered the question on that and said he didn’t. I’m a bit skeeved out by this kind of character assassination hit piece.
I agree. No one knows what really happened and it’s no one’s business, either. It’s overstepping to say they’re wrong for not wanting to discuss a private matter.
I always thought the relationship overlap was an open secret. As a total aside, I used to babysit for photographer Gregory Crewdson and one day Baumbach was at the house when I got there. I fan girled pretty hard in my mind but kept it together in person.
I have no idea if he’s a narcissist or a bad husband or what, but his movies always speak to the semi depressed, neurotic, aimless, intellectual (privileged) life that I and many of my friends relate to. The Squid and the Whale is still one of my favorite films.
I can’t stop noticing how Greta is starting to look more and more like JLL. Some may say it is karma but I will still feel sorry for her when he trades her in for a younger version in a few years.
The darning socks thing I don’t think is unrelated, SJO’s character Nicole uses her husbands ability to darn socks as one of the things she loves about him in a list they write for a mediator.
I think it’s a sloppy, ham-fisted way to try to say “Look it’s not about him!! He can’t darn socks but the character can!!!”