Donald Trump ‘wrote’ a letter about impeachment & the Salem Witch Trials, lmao

Today is Impeachment Day. Today the House of Representatives will vote on Articles of Impeachment, in a vote that is expected to go down along party lines in favor of impeachment. The debate on the House floor starts at 9 am and can last six hours, possibly more. Politico says we should expect the actual vote to take place between 6:30-7:30 pm. After the House votes to impeachment, the process will likely move over to the Senate for the second phase, which will be a trainwreck. There are some House Democrats who want to hold back the second phase until the Senate Republicans guarantee a fair and just process. Which probably won’t happen.

On Impeachment Eve, Donald Trump sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi an absolutely unhinged six-page letter. You can read the full letter here at the NY Times. Some moments and statements we need to discuss:

…The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence. They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment! … Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening. Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it! After three years of unfair and unwarranted investigations, 45 million dollars spent, 18 angry Democrat prosecutors, the entire force of the FBI, headed by leadership now proven to be totally incompetent and corrupt, you have found NOTHING! Before the Impeachment Hoax, it was the Russian Witch Hunt. Against all evidence, and regardless of the truth, you and your deputies claimed that my campaign colluded with the Russians — a grave, malicious, and slanderous lie, a falsehood like no other. You forced our Nation through turmoil and torment over a wholly fabricated story, illegally purchased from a foreign spy by Hillary Clinton and the DNC in order to assault our democracy Worse still, I have been deprived of basic Constitutional Due Process from the beginning of this impeachment scam right up until the present. I have been denied the most fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution, including the right to present evidence, to have my own counsel present, to confront accusers, and to call and cross-examine witnesses, like the so-called whistleblower who started this entire hoax with a false report of the phone call that bears no relationship to the actual phone call that was made. Once I presented the transcribed call, which surprised and shocked the fraudsters (they never thought that such evidence would be presented), the so-called whistleblower, and the second whistleblower, disappeared because they got caught, their report was a fraud, and they were no longer going to be made available to us. In other words, once the phone call was made public, your whole plot blew up, but that didn’t stop you from continuing. More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.

[From The New York Times]

I just… I actually sat here and tried to read the whole thing. This letter is an impeachable offense, in my humble opinion. It’s clearly in Trump’s exclamation-happy voice, and my guess would be that he spoke the broad strokes of “mention this” and “say it this way” to whoever actually wrote the letter. There are so many lies in it, so many pity parties, so many historical and legal inaccuracies, so of course the letter is a glimpse inside Trump’s mind. It’s the mind of a moron who thinks he’s the victim. And how long are his supporters going to keep this sh-t up.