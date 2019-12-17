It appeared as if Duchess Kate shook off William’s hand during their holiday special

I got it wrong yesterday when I said (initially) that A Berry Royal Christmas had aired in the UK on Sunday night. It did not! It aired last night. There are some YouTube videos, but none of them are official BBC videos, so I feel like they’ll probably be taken down, so I won’t even bother with them. I was online as the show aired in the UK and there seemed to be a lot of Kate-defenders – like, just specifically Kate, not Cambridge-defenders – going on and on about how she is the most regal woman to ever marry into the family. Everything was a subtweet of the Duchess of Sussex, basically. And yet, here was a scene which got a lot of attention:
Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/NyzjdKC3rk
— Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) December 16, 2019
I mean… maybe it was just one slightly awkward moment of the Future Queen Kate looking like she could not stand to be touched by the Future King’s rose-trimming hands. Interesting, huh? I eagerly await all of the Daily Mail and Sun’s coverage of this moment, complete with body-language experts analyzing exactly what happened here.
Here’s the “cheating on roulade” part. Will is such a cheater. “She’s not watching…” He’s said that before.
Things get competitive when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try making Christmas roulades with Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain! @KensingtonRoyal #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/kEggJt7jmH
— BBC One (@BBCOne) December 16, 2019
Here’s Kate and Mary Berry talking about cooking with kids & keen gardens.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry discuss why it’s so important for children to spend time outdoors… and in the kitchen! @KensingtonRoyal #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/i4tYtHUgTC
— BBC One (@BBCOne) December 16, 2019
The video is really funny
Wow she really flung her shoulder away from him. What was that supposed to be? She seems to professional to just do that even if she feels that way, weird!
She’s pissed at him, and I can’t believe she did that. Chickie might just have some backbone after all.
Yeah, the spin on that clip is beyond funny, and the silence from “body language” experts that the Brit press usually love to pull out for others is not shocking either.
That was a straight don’t touch me angry move that many have seen and done. Don’t give me the spiel about Kate was trying to not “break protocol ” with being touched in public because there is no such protocol.
This TV appearance is damage control for Andrew’s mess. But the hand push? The Cambridges like to promote themselves as the perfect British family, which is why the quick shut down on the cheating rumors.
So much for being like a couple of pigeons
Rose -trimming hands is EVERYTHING! Thanks for a laugh
I watched the entire Christmas special and William & Kate both looked comfortable throughout with some playful moments. My only takeaway is that Kate still needs to work on giving interviews but she has improved!
The problem when you have only two seconds of footage to go by is that it makes it easier to create any narrative you want. Same thing with the balcony appearance at trooping where some were saying Harry was telling off Meghan & she looked upset, then you had so called body language experts giving an entire thesis on 2 seconds of footage…smh! And a similar thing happened just this weekend with Kanye & Jay Z where in one photo Jay Z wasn’t smiling & social media went into overdrive, but in another photo they were both smiling at each other. Social media at times can be so tiresome!
Someone said, “I think she was just itching her butt”. Hilarious.
Wow, she’s pissed and he’s acting so guilty. First time I have ever thought that she might have the upper hand. “The tradition in his family”? Shady snark, Waity.
Expect a lovey dovey appearance from Kant and Baldy soon to deflect attention from this
Thats very much a ‘don’t effing touch me you scumbag’ move – Kate may have found her backbone again after all these years. His reaction is like ‘fine be like that’, he seemed pissed as well.
Remember this his how his parents marriage started to disintegrate. Diana couldn’t hide her feelings in public any longer. When people front really really hard that they have the most perfect family and marriage you just know its all lies. I have always said that this marriage would go the same way his parents did and I don’t think she would fight against a divorce to be honest. I think she’d be happy with a nice quiet life of luxury paid for by him with the kids away from it all as long as she got to keep her title. She got a taste of how royal life really is and am not convinced it’s what she fantasised it would be, I think she’d take the opportunity to get out regardless of what Mummy says.
That shoulder shake makes me think of Kate pulling out of the evening Tusk event surprisingly that just happened.
Remember the lame excuse that was used? Couldn’t find a babysitter for royals, yeah I think something has happened again and Kate didn’t want to spent and evening faking it with the public around.