It appeared as if Duchess Kate shook off William’s hand during their holiday special

I got it wrong yesterday when I said (initially) that A Berry Royal Christmas had aired in the UK on Sunday night. It did not! It aired last night. There are some YouTube videos, but none of them are official BBC videos, so I feel like they’ll probably be taken down, so I won’t even bother with them. I was online as the show aired in the UK and there seemed to be a lot of Kate-defenders – like, just specifically Kate, not Cambridge-defenders – going on and on about how she is the most regal woman to ever marry into the family. Everything was a subtweet of the Duchess of Sussex, basically. And yet, here was a scene which got a lot of attention:

Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/NyzjdKC3rk — Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) December 16, 2019

I mean… maybe it was just one slightly awkward moment of the Future Queen Kate looking like she could not stand to be touched by the Future King’s rose-trimming hands. Interesting, huh? I eagerly await all of the Daily Mail and Sun’s coverage of this moment, complete with body-language experts analyzing exactly what happened here.

Here’s the “cheating on roulade” part. Will is such a cheater. “She’s not watching…” He’s said that before.

Things get competitive when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try making Christmas roulades with Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain! @KensingtonRoyal #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/kEggJt7jmH — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 16, 2019

Here’s Kate and Mary Berry talking about cooking with kids & keen gardens.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry discuss why it’s so important for children to spend time outdoors… and in the kitchen! @KensingtonRoyal #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/i4tYtHUgTC — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 16, 2019