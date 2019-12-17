Mariah Carey ordered $500 worth of carryout food & didn’t leave a tip

Here in America, our food service people are generally underpaid…officially. Like, their official paychecks are bulls–t and they live on tips. Which is why Americans generally have strong feelings about tipping, and that’s why the rest of world is always like “why are Americans obsessed with tipping?” Because we’re worried about our poor food service peeps! It’s something of a weird gossip subset too, to discuss which celebrities are generous tippers and which celebrities are tipping Scrooges. But here’s a new angle, an angle which there is no real consensus: how much does one tip, if anything, on a takeout order? My rule is that a tip is necessary if your food is being delivered. Of course. But what if you pick up your own food? Do you tip? And if you do, how much? As it turns out, Mariah and her team did a takeout order of nearly $500 worth of food. And they didn’t tip.

Mariah Carey and her team worked up quite an appetite when the diva played the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour. Spies said a production assistant from her tour was dispatched to Robert’s Steakhouse in the hotel to pick up nearly $500 in takeout the same night Carey performed.

Said a spy, “Chef Will Savarese prepared the meal with extra attention to make sure that everything was perfect for the notoriously finicky pop star, who performed her Christmas show at the Hard Rock where the top-tier restaurant is located.”

According to a receipt, the order included lobster tail, strip steak, roast chicken, salmon, crab cakes, pasta dishes, salads and spinach. But a source said some servers rolled their eyes when the staffer handed over $500 in cash for the meal totaling $493.67 — but took back the $6.33 in change and didn’t leave a tip.

Yeah… I would have tipped, just because of the size of the order and it seems like the restaurant was given special instructions about what Mariah (and her team?) needed and wanted. So yes, in this particular case, a tip was needed and Mariah’s people look super-cheap and tacky for not leaving a tip. But what if Mariah had just called in a relatively simple $30 order and picked it up? Would you tip for a $30 carryout?

20 Responses to “Mariah Carey ordered $500 worth of carryout food & didn’t leave a tip”

  1. Maria says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I tip 20 percent, always, carryout or sitdown.
    Carryout takes more effort than people think. If you’re a server who has to stop everything to help someone with carryout, it messes up your tables. If you’re working at a counter, you’re making minimum wage which isn’t enough for anyone to live on.
    The discussion of tipping on carryout is always helpful in illuminating who has actually worked food service before and who hasn’t…

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      December 17, 2019 at 9:36 am

      I do too, at this point. I didn’t use to tip as much for carry out but given how underpaid most of the service industry is I do now.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I would tip because it sounds like this was an actual restaurant – like they were taking people away from the running of the restaurant – and it sounds like a huge order. That’s time consuming for the staff to put that together.

    Reply
    • AmyB says:
      December 17, 2019 at 9:40 am

      Exactly! It wasn’t some fast food restaurant that could throw together an order in a matter of minutes. I have been in the fine dining restaurant business for years, as a server/manager. I always over tip b/c of my understanding of the business and I tip for carry out/delivery orders (though perhaps not as much as when in a restaurant). But a $500 order that had special instructions? YES? Tip! Especially when you obviously have the money!!!

      Reply
  3. ariel says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I don’t tip for carryout like I do for table service.
    But when I pick up dinner for the nice man and myself, and spend $25-45, I leave a buck or two. More at Christmastime.
    For table service, always 20%+, unless the service is really terrible.

    Edit: Also, do you think this was really her decision, or someone on her team in finance said stop tipping, or whoever sent the person to pick it up undervalued what they were getting? I mean, she seems like a person who believes other people just LIVE to serve her and love doing it- but this seems out of the wheelhouse of stuff she deals with.

    Reply
    • Nina says:
      December 17, 2019 at 9:37 am

      I had the exact same thought as you had in the last paragraph. I don’t picture Mariah answering the door… She picked what she wanted and had someone order for her. That’s about the max input I see.

      Reply
  4. Birdie says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:31 am

    A tip for what? There is no service. You pay for the food, that’s it.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I don’t generally tip for carry-out. But I also dont order $500 worth of food. And in this case I think she should have. Plus – when you’re a famous person YOU KNOW people will report if you dont. Which is exactly what happened.

    Reply
  6. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I’m not a MC defender, but this is to blame on her people, like a manger or assistant of hers. They should have sent the pick up person with $600 cash. Tacky and certainly doesn’t help her absurd diva image, even though it wasn’t her doing the pick up.

    Reply
  7. Astrid says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:34 am

    I always tip, carry out, delivery, or sit down. People have to work to get the food to you, in whatever form it was ordered.

    Reply
  8. Me says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Bartender in chic Los Angeles steakhouse here: always tip. A runner or expo packaged your meal, a human had to punch your order in to get it to the kitchen and finally, someone had to take time away from tipping guests to take your money and double check your food. It doesn’t have to be 20% but 5-10% is appropriate.

    Reply
  9. JIlly says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Alot of my friends are servers and I asked them this question years ago. Should I tip when I pick up an order? Answer is Yes. They explained it perfectly. There are still people in the back that are putting your order together and a person that needs to take the time to get it to you. I tip 10% (or more) on a pick up.

    Reply
  10. Lindy says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:44 am

    I tip for everything, regardless of sit down or take out. I even tip at the coffee shop. It’s my one small way of being kind, appreciating how hard those jobs are, and generally trying to alleviate some of the crap. I’m fortunate that I can generally afford it (I know not everyone can. I was a single mom for awhile who often needed the convenience of take out but couldn’t always afford it). Obviously if service is truly terrible or something’s wrong with the order I might not tip. A $500 order from a celebrity with no tip is pure trash imo. I’m not shocked. She’s always seemed like the most vapid, shallow, self-involved person. I can’t stand her or her music. She can afford a tip for the people who worked hard to get her food ready.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Question though when people are talking about tipping for carryout:

    What do we mean by “carryout” – like we ordered from the local Chinese place the other night, its not a “restaurant,” you can only carry out (or get it delivered.) Should we be tipping there? (My husband picks it up so I honestly don’t know if he tips or not, I should ask.)

    If I am ordering from a sit-down restaurant (but as carry out) I do tip.

    Reply

