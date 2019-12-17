Queen Elizabeth II wore a never-before-seen emerald necklace last week

I always say that out of all my impossible dreams, I would love to spend a day just looking at the Royal Collection jewels. Queen Elizabeth II has a huge treasure trove of privately owned jewelry, of course, stuff that she inherited or was given personally, maybe even a few pieces that she bought for herself. Then there’s the Royal Collection, which belongs to “the crown,” and it’s probably the largest jewelry collection in the world. There are so many tiaras, necklaces, earrings, brooches, rings, bracelets and probably buckets full of loose jewels too. The collection is so enormous that there are pieces which have been “phased out” for decades during QEII’s reign, pieces which have not been seen in public for a century or longer. There are also pieces which no one has ever seen, which have been hidden away entirely and no one even knows exactly how the crown came to own them.
As it happens, the Queen debuted a mysterious emerald and diamond necklace at the Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception last week. Some people think that the necklace is some kind of reworking of the “Grenville Emerald Necklace” which has been seen before, but no one knows for sure. From People Magazine:
The Queen sparked a major jewelry mystery at Buckingham Palace’s annual Diplomatic Reception when she wore a previously unseen diamond and emerald necklace. Featuring a ring of 10 large emerald drops, the jewelry resembles the famous Greville Emerald Necklace that was previously a favorite of the late Queen Mother. The drop emeralds, however, point to the necklace either being a reworking of the original Greville design — or something completely different.
Described by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson simply as “an emerald and diamond drops necklace,” it is believed to be the first time the Queen has worn the priceless jewelry in public. The royal teamed the stunning necklace with the Greville emerald and diamond drop earrings, a white embroidered state gown by Angela Kelly and the emerald-rich Vladimir tiara — which Meghan Markle was reportedly denied from wearing at her 2018 wedding. On her wrists, she also donned two Cartier Art Deco bracelets set with diamonds and emeralds.
The history of the Greville jewels is just as mysterious as the Queen’s necklace. Bequeathed to the late Queen Mother in 1942 by aristocrat Dame Margaret Greville — who was a patron of Boucheron and Cartier — the collection is believed to have included necklaces previously owned by Marie Antoinette and the Empress Josephine of France. Yet it may have included far more.
“The jewelry was given in a black tin box,” reads an account provided by historic charity The National Trust, which now owns Dame Greville’s family home in Surrey, England. “To this day, we still don’t know everything that was contained in that black tin box.” The jewels remain popular with the royals. Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
So… an aristocrat put all of her jewelry in a black tin box and gave it to the Queen Mother (who was then the Queen Consort) and no one even knows all of the jewelry given to the royal family in the tin box and there are still “new” pieces being introduced. Either that or the Queen just reworks these historical pieces at will? It’s so weird. It’s also strange that… no one really blinks an eye? You would think that at some point, people would be like “we should really make a list of all of the jewelry in the Royal Collection.” Maybe there is a list somewhere, and it’s just not public, because they’re afraid that if the list becomes public, everyone will be like “what the actual f–k, you could literally sell ONE of those necklaces and pay your own upkeep for a decade.”
Shiny! I don’t see that tiara fitting with Meghan’s relatively simple wedding gown at all. It would have overwhelmed the whole look.
Yeah, I don’t think she wanted teh Vladimir Tiara at all. I do think she might have wanted the one Eugene wore. I have always believed the tiara story, but not in a Meghan was a diva way. I believe she chose her tiara, somehow Eugenie found out and freaked because she wanted that one. Eugenie is the blood grandchild (and possibly favorite son Andrew interfered) and got the tiara and Meghan had to choose again and Harry was upset on her behalf. *If* there was a tiara-gate, then I really believe that it is how it went down.
I agree with this assessment 100%. The emerald tiara the queen wore last week is way too big to be married in to the 6th in line and I believe Meghan knew this. But the one Eugenie wore? I can believe it 100%.
I think like most of the stories about Meghan, there is a small grain of truth, and it’s either like you speculated above or possibly there is another emerald one that Meghan was interested in, and she was told that since Eugenie was having an emerald tiara, she should not. If rumors are true that Eugenie had to push back her engagement announcement and wedding for the Sussexes, I can see her not wanting to also be the second to wear a similar tiara.
Why would Eugenie have to have pushed back her engagement and wedding for the Sussexes? She had all the time to get engaged before Harry met Meghan.
I think it was closer to what was originally described. I think Meghan chose a tiara we haven’t seen that was of possible Russian origin sometime before March. When the Russians poisoned that spy and his daughter in March, they got concerned about the connection. So, she was told that she could no longer wear it and wedding stress got the best of Harry. The whole idea that the tiara was the vlad or Eugenie’s came after the initial story. It was all based on speculation by the RR trying to make Meghan out to be greedy and show the family doesn’t like her. Eugenie’s tiara was from the Greville collection. They wear emeralds from it all the time. The one originally talked about with Russian connections would have been something Queen Mary picked up or something. We would never have gotten the Russian emerald story if they could have insinuated that Meghan was trying to ruin Eugenie’s wedding by wearing her favorite tiara or something right from the beginning.
She definitely didn’t want that tiara, but they had to get that dig in.
ETA and Smalltowngirl – that’s my thought as well, if there is a grain of truth to “tiara-gate” I think its what you describe.
I actually feel pretty bad that I’ve come to dislike this woman so quickly and so intensely. But looking at that crown, I just think “greedy, selfish old lady” still breaking out priceless crowns only for her personal use, while she doles out absolute trash to more minor royals (Sophie’s tin + glass “tiara”)
The family has such an extensive collection that it always surprises me just how incredibly stingy she is with them to other Royals, while lavishing herself with priceless piece after priceless piece. I know that’s the whole idea of her being queen and I’m probably even being unfair to her but….ugh. Ever since her defense of her paedo son, I now see everything she does through the prism of her extreme entitlement.
I mean I am sure that is exactly why. I don’t think the Royal family wants anyone to know just how much priceless jewellery is just hanging around in vaults, barely seen, because ti would lead to questions. They don’t seem to enjoy having their wealth examined too closely.
Bingo. They don’t want people to know the full extent of things like their jewelry collection. also I’m not clear from this -are the greville jewels property of the crown or property of the queen?
Honestly it reminds me of a line from the ultimate royal documentary, the Windsors, where Pippa makes some comment to Kate about her art collection and Kate’s like, “we guard it for the public!” and Pippa’s response is “oh really? When was the last time the public saw it?”
For a minute I thought you meant Pippa really said that in a documentary she did with Kate, but then I realized you meant the show.
The Greville jewels were gifted to the Queen Mother and are the Queen’s private property.
The actual necklace base has been seen before, although not in decades, but the huge emerald drops are new to the public. I’m sure they’ve been in collection forever though, maybe off a different necklace never worn out. English aristos like to appear modest but QEII especially, probably has jewels in corners she’s never looked.
Reminds me of the Swedes and the steel cut crown they found in a cabinet they never knew about, and that family has a lot less money and jewels than the Brits.
Queen wears previously pillaged priceless jewels …. le shocke, le horreur….
exactly. I can’t wait for these amoral family to get lost in the annals of history. They can take their damn jewels with them.
I was just gonna say that there are reason why some of the bling has not been seen in public for decades/centuries – the provenance of HM’s bling is well dodgy for a great many pieces. Mary of Teck (i think it was her) not only bought up all the Faberge eggs gifted to the Tsarina that she could get she also bought up the jewels of other royal families etc..
Just added to my Christmas wish list!
ETA By “Queen Mother” do they mean Elizabeth’s mother, who was Queen at the time in 1942, or Queen Mary, who was Queen Mother in 1942?
I think they mean Queen Elizabeth, mother of the current queen. Usually I see her referred to as the queen mother and Queen Mary as Queen Mary (in current writings/articles/etc.)
I believe they mean Elizabeths mother.
QEII is one shady, greedy old bitty. And they put these jewels in a TIN box?? Travesty! The emeralds are breathtaking but that setting is fug.
It also doesn’t go well with the neckline of her dress. It looks weird. Beautiful piece, but weird.
But yeah, she’s shady and has been for years. Remember her off-shore investments? Her refusal to release information on the taxes she pays (now that she actually pays them)? The mismanaged funds that were supposed to maintain the palaces? She’s basically a less orange Trump.
This is so sketchy. The entire jewelry issue with the BRF is so so sketchy. Really, if it were a painting that had gone missing during the 30s or 40s, people would lose it. It’s not even beautiful!
In this day and age, royalty, excess, extravagant jewelry… all of it just rubs me the wrong way. The Queen showing off new flashy jewelry doesn’t have the same effect that it would 50 years ago. Now it just seems tacky.
I mean austerity, and your country is falling apart and whatnot, but sure —whip out some giant new emeralds.
Tone deaf old biddy.
Exactly what I thought
Did anyone call Tamara Ecclestone already…
Ha! That girl got robbed, big time. Can’t imagine someone trying to fence all that bling and not get caught.
I still can’t believe that someone has blinbling worth about 50 MillionPounds at home !!! without a Fort-Knox-like Vault !!! Or Security Personel like Ex Military or so…
How tone deaf are these people? Why in the hell do taxpayers have to fund them? There are homeless people on every corner and these idiots prance around, dripping in jewels. It’s truly nauseating.
I still say the BRF has the best jewelry on Earth.
It is the only reason to marry into that hot mess of a family and The Firm.
Netflix has Peaky Blinders streaming and one season involves the Russians and some serious jewelry + Faberge eggs. Good stuff!
Emeralds are my absolute favorite, but I didn’t enjoy this post at all for 2 reasons:
1) Either use the collar part OR the teardrop part, but both together aren’t lovely, and just seem too heavy and saggy, not a good look.
2) Agree with all previous posters who said how incredibly tone deaf it is to debut priceless gems when your son’s been outed as a sex predator, and your countrymen are struggling to make ends meet. Such an ugh!
I don’t know what those broach things are called, but is she wearing ones with her father and grandfather on them?