Kumail Nanjiani shows off his shredded, insanely buff body for ‘The Eternals’

The Eternals is still shrouded in mystery, and that’s by Marvel’s design. It feels like The Eternals is a huge risk, but Marvel and Disney are rolling in money, and they’re throwing a lot of that money at this production. It feels like everyone involved is really excited about it. Especially… Kumail Nanjiani, best known as the brilliant comedic actor from Silicon Valley and The Big Sick (which he cowrote with his wife). He’s lovely and nerdy and a tad short. But it also turns out that he went on a year-long journey to get absolutely shredded for The Eternals. He plays Kingo, which means nothing to me, but I guess Kingo is a Hottie With A Body? Kumail posted the above Instagram yesterday with his new body, the product of some insane effort. From his IG:

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.

I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals.

And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

[From Kumail’s Instagram]

Love a humble beefcake. All of a sudden, Kumail Nanjiani is – *checks notes* – more ripped than Chris Hemsworth? And Chris Evans too? Weird. But I’m into it. I hope Kumail has a big role in The Eternals and I hope the role gives him the room to Hulk out and do some stunt work, because I need to see this in motion.

4 Responses to “Kumail Nanjiani shows off his shredded, insanely buff body for ‘The Eternals’”

  1. pearlime says:
    December 17, 2019 at 7:21 am

    As long as he doesn’t pull a suddenly buff Christ Pratt on his wife.

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    December 17, 2019 at 7:23 am

    OMG, the veins! They look like they are about to burst with blood going all across the ceiling. Disturbing.

    Reply
  3. Sierra says:
    December 17, 2019 at 7:24 am

    I am very exited for this movie for various of reasons: Angelina, Salma as the first female leader, the first Pakistani, deaf superheroes etc.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    December 17, 2019 at 7:26 am

    He looks great and I love that he didn’t fall into the “if I can do it, so can you” thing. Many could learn from him. Can’t wait to see the movie!

    Reply

