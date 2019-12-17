“Wow, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer looks so stupid” links
  December 17, 2019

  By Kaiser
I avoided the Top Gun: Maverick trailer for 24 hours and now that I’ve watched it… my God, this looks so stupid. [LaineyGossip]
Pearl Bizarre shows us how to get perfectly gaudy Christmas makeup. [OMG Blog]
Cardi B got strippers for Offset for his birthday. [The Blemish]
Renee Zellweger talks about her break from acting. [JustJared]
Why are we talking about Adam Driver so much? [Pajiba]
Whoopi Goldberg told Meghan McCain to STFU and it sort of happened? [Dlisted]
I’m really into the girly glow-up of Awkwafina. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Is… Carly Fiorina really stupid? I think she is? [Jezebel]
Saoirse Ronan’s Michael Kors look is so bad!! [RCFA]

5 Responses to ““Wow, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer looks so stupid” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    CARDI.
    You’re already involved with a lawsuit regarding your husband and strippers. WHY do that to yourself, girl. Sitting next to him during it is definitely not lowering the risk of more cheating, he just has to be sneakier about it.

    I really like a lot of what I’ve seen Awkwafina wear – she seems to be finding pieces that truly make her happy, and when you’re wearing something you love people can tell.

    • Kimberly says:
      December 17, 2019 at 12:39 pm

      she doubles down on their relationship to the public, because otherwise she looks like a fool…sad thing is she looks like a fool just by being with him. Love sucks when it’s directed at people that aren’t worth 2 chits…

      she looks weak and desperate the longer she’s with him….

      • Jb says:
        December 17, 2019 at 1:04 pm

        Cardi always looks like a fool because… she is a fool. Can’t wait till she goes the way of MC hammer.

      • ME says:
        December 17, 2019 at 1:22 pm

        @ Jb

        She gave Offset 500 000 dollars cash to spend on strippers for his bday. She will for sure go the way of MC Hammer. She seems to think that kind of money flow is eternal…it will stop and then what will she do? So stupid. Someone needs to sit her down and have a real long talk with her.

  2. Snazzy says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Adam Driver was AMAZING in Marriage Story. He and your nemesis are what made that movie shine. ScarJo was just being a tree, as usual

