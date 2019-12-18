Prince Andrew attended the palace Christmas luncheon too, of course

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Prince Andrew today, arriving at the Buckingham Palace Christmas luncheon. I’m not surprised that Andrew is attending this luncheon following his withdrawal from “public duties” several weeks ago. I am surprised that Andrew was photographed entering the palace at the main entrance though. Surely this is one of those moments where Andrew would want to slip in the back way and try to draw as little attention as possible? This is not the only palace party Andrew has attended this week either – he also made an appearance at the Buckingham Palace staff party on Monday:

Prince Andrew was seen leaving Buckingham Palace Monday evening after attending the Queen’s staff Christmas party alongside Prince Charles – who forced him to retire from royal duties last month in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Virginia Roberts, who said she was brought to Britain at the aged of 17 by disgraced billionaire Epstein’s former girlfriend in 2001, today accused the Duke of York of putting his two children through ‘hell’. Hours later the prince was seen leaving the palace in a dark green Bentley, sitting in the driver’s seat, with an unknown man in the passenger side. He left at around 7.30pm as festivities continued for the Queen’s annual Christmas party for her employees. A Palace source told MailOnline that as the party was not a public event it would not be unusual for Prince Andrew to attend as it does not fall into any of the family’s official royal duties. The Queen hosts the party each year and pays for it out of her own pocket to thank her royal workers, with canapes and drinks in the Palace’s State rooms.

So, Andrew attended the staff party, he’s attending the royal lunch today, he’ll be in Sandringham for Christmas, and he’ll make the trip to the church at Sandringham with the Queen. Something tells me that as far as the Queen is concerned, Andrew is still her favorite and must be protected at all costs. I’m also starting to believe that by February 2020, we’re going to be hearing “he’s been punished enough” stories from “royal sources.” They’ll be pushing for Andrew to be “reinstated” as a “senior royal” months before Beatrice’s wedding. Count on it.

