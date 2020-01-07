Beyonce & Jay-Z arrived late to the Globes, but they brought their own booze

Don’t hate me for forgetting Beyonce! I didn’t really FORGET Beyonce at the Golden Globes, it was more like… I just assume that Beyonce is always there, omnipresent, omniscient and goddess-like. Actually, I just forgot because she didn’t walk the red carpet and there were not many of photos of her. But the Queen understand how this works, so on Monday, she dropped the full-length photos of her Schiaparelli look, and she authorized her stylist to speak to the Hollywood Reporter:
While Beyoncé wowed per usual in a glorious custom look by Schiaparelli with on-trend voluminous golden sleeves at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, many viewers were frustrated by Bey’s lack of airtime.
The best original song nominee (for “Spirit” from The Lion King) skipped the red carpet and was not a presenter, so also had no time on stage. (She and Jay-Z arrived fashionably late, and were asked to stand and wait to be seated, as documented by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg). Beyond that, the pro photographers somehow didn’t manage to snap her. And then she and Jay-Z made an early exit. So images of the power couple were few and far between. To make up for it, Bey and Jay conducted their own private photo sesh, posted to Instagram on Monday morning.
Beyoncé’s stylist Zerina Akers chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the look: “When I first laid eyes on Daniel Roseberry’s debut collection at Schiaparelli, I knew I wanted to work with him” she said. “I loved his approach to volume and wanted Beyoncé to be one of the first to dawn the new haute couture style of the house. I leaped at the first chance to work with the Schiaparelli team on a custom project and they delivered. Lorraine Schwartz sealed the deal with these custom earrings and rings!”
Apparently, she wore $8 million worth of diamonds. If someone loaned me that many diamonds, I would want to be photographed from all angles by hundreds of photographers. Anyway, her look was great, especially compared to the trainwreck style we saw from many of the women. Also: when people did get a glimpse at Beyonce during the show, they couldn’t stop talking about how she remained seated when Joaquin Phoenix won:
Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EJD8uq4mHq
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020
Which is fine by me – it’s not like she was in Joaquin’s path and she needed to move out of the way. She was comfortable and she probably thought “Joker wasn’t even good, I’m not standing.”
In addition to that, Beyonce and Jay-Z brought their own bottles of champagne!! They brought two bottles of Ace of Spades (Armand de Brignac) champagne (held by a bodyguard), and when The Morning Show table ran out of booze or water, Reese Witherspoon asked if Beyonce and Jay would share and they did! So Jennifer Aniston and Reese drank Jay’s champagne.
. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g
— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020
As much as I have been shying away from the big poufy shoulders, she looks fantastic!
I like Beyonce and all but am I the only one who thinks she’s not exactly the brightest? And the aura of mystery she has is because she’s just not interesting to talk to. Jay-Z however is intelligent and street smart.
Same here. Also I think she looks a bit unhappy. Either that or she is over it.
+1
That’s exactly what I think. I think she’s smart in having learned that having a lot less of her goes a long way, but I think by virtue of her surprise dropping projects and not speaking ever people have decided she’s this amazing mysterious queen instead of a fairly average celebrity. I don’t know man. The constant adulation is strange to me.
I think she’s very talented and extremely beautiful. But I don’t think she is a genius and I don’t think she has particularly good style.
I’ve always thought Beyonce is one of those women who is beautiful but as soon as she opens her mouth it’s all downhill from there.
Phew…glad I’m not alone. While she is indeed very talented & beautiful I just don’t get the constant worshipping of her. I’m all for having a favorite celebrity/entertainer but the level some get elevated to is just insane. They’re still just people, albeit very rich & famous people, but people.
I have a hard time thinking of someone who has been so accomplished for so long, and who has managed to navigate the pitfalls of fame without crashing and burning (as so many others have) as dumb. It’s actually smart to avoid saying too much and tweeting too much. We’ve seen a lot of people destroy their careers that way, particularly in recent years. There are many different types of intelligence. Not all smart people are great speakers and not all great speakers are smart.
Honestly, how tacky to ask other guests if they can share their bottles. Reese, I’m side-eyeing you for this.
No more tacky than arriving late for an event.
And bringing your own booze!! That’s super tacky.
But she’s an American Citizen….
… their bodyguard held 2 bottles, I doubt their table had enough to share once the Morning Show ran out. I’m also sure the venue wouldn’t let tables run it of water!!!
Arriving late _and_ bringing your own brew? That’s a bit rude, isn’t it? (a cheap PR stunt for his brand)
Thinking the same thing. Show up on time and drink what everyone else is drinking, or don’t go. Rude.
Doesn’t Moet sponsor the GG’s, too?
I like Beyonce but yeah…showing up an hour late, being the only one to sit down when everyone else is giving a standing ovation, and bringing Jay’s liquor to a party where Moet is the sponsor…it’s more than a bit rude.
I actually saw JayZ pouring for people — shamless promotion…. LOL
Well you don’t expect them to drink what all those common millionaire/celebs were drinking..
That gown is amazing!
Well let’s hope the next time she wins something and a member of the audience opts for keeping his butt on his seat, her rabid fans will brush it off and not drag him endlessly for just being comfortable .
Kidding, such an audacious soul will have to go into hiding or writing a masterpiece apology essay.
Yeah, that really bugged me. And I’m going to have to disagree with Kaiser about it being ‘fine’ because she was probably ‘comfy’. Like – I get it. We hate the Joker. But if this were happening to Bey, I’d bet my last dollar on the person doing it to be hounded relentlessly by her stans.
I have nothing against Beyonce. She’s talented. She puts on a SHOW. But if she remained seated for no reason other than ‘eh, comfy, didn’t like the joker anyway’ that’s pretty lame. I’m not expecting her to be a personal cheerleader for him, but you’re in the SAME ROW. At least stand up – even if you don’t want to go nuts clapping. You’re at the award show, so it’s not like you’re above clapping for the winners it because you’re already participating in the silly event.
Unless there’s some sort of horrible Bey/Phoenix beef that I’m unaware of – then I’d be completely willing to reverse that comment about it being unfair. If she has a reason for remaining seated (not feeling well, pain, Joaquin beef) I support that. But if it was just ‘I’m comfy sitting’ that’s really lame.
First, the dress is ugly.
Second, I guess she didn’t get up because it takes some effort in that dress and the shapewear/corset she is wearing underneath. No shade from her side (or towards her).
I could use less of both of them. The dress is ugly. Too much for the GG. He looks terrible. Ehhhh to both. And being THAT late is so not cool. Nevermind bringing in your own booze.
Too much? It’s not like other wore cocktail dresses from Zara and she wasn’t the only one with puffy sleeves.
For me, the top pic is iconic– incredibly elegant and simply gorgeous.
For the dramatic photo shoot, the dress it’s interesting, but sitting at a table with other people, the huge shoulders look ridiculous.
I see my fellow Celebitches are bringing the same kind of energy into Beyonce posts in 2020 than in 2019. So much salt, so much to unpack, so much “who does this dumb lady think she is?” Can’t wait to read the comments on the first Blue Ivy post of the year!!
More salt in here than the Dead Sea.
Clearly the snippy white people are up and the Beyhive is still getting their beauty sleep because the comments here so far are a mess…
I’m also a snippy white person who waaay back in the day wasn’t a big fan of Beyonce, thought she was too full of herself, but I really took the time to examine those thoughts and opened my eyes to the way Beyonce gets so much unnecessary hate from white people. Once you see it you can’t unsee it. (Wonder why she stood up for Meghan so quickly hmmm…)
Jay z and Beyonce have their issues (they’re still ultimately billionaires with all the problematic attachments that has) but Jay z started his own champagne company because he didn’t like the racism of existing companies towards hip hop.
At the VERY WHITE golden globes this year, I can understand why they bring their own bottles and also why she isn’t wasting her energy on carpets and standing around just to be falsely told she’s not as good as people who will never have to work as hard as her. (Beyonce, in her career, is much less awarded than someone like Taylor swift who is…not as good.)
I’m not even a *big* fan, I didn’t listen to lemonade until it came out on other streaming platforms a year or two later, but a certain type of white person can’t stand Beyonce and sorry but the comments here are looking that way…
Yeah, honestly, the subliminal racism in a lot of these comments is notable.
The idea that she is stupid, crass for bringing alcohol, crass for not standing up (who cares?)—ridiculous, lol.
The comment section is a mess. I feel like it’s even worse than usual. I know they are different women but it’s so annoying to see all the Karens and Beckys being pressed about Bey not giving Joaquim a standing ovation when he won for that trash movie of his (quick aside, Joaquim and Casey Affleck were sexual assault buddies back in the day, funny how y’all forgot about that) but yesterday they were all over the website fawning over the likes of Jennifer Aniston, a woman who spent most of the last decade being BFF with a noted racist, or even worse defending n-word user Ricky Gervais.
Anyway, disappointed but not surprised.
If she arrived when Kate McKinnon was speaking, that was, what, an hour into the show? That’s a pretty late arrival, especially considering someone made a dress for you and someone loaned you lots of diamonds (presumably for the red carpet.)
I thought the borrowing of champagne was funny though – Jennifer Aniston’s IG for the Globes was good, she has one really gorgeous pic of her in her dress, a pic of her getting ready, etc. It was interesting to see.