“Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show, ‘The Goop Lab’, has a trailer” links

Here’s the trailer for The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. Also, check out the actual poster for the show, which is… something. [OMG Blog]

We’re getting another Knives Out (or KO-adjacent) movie! [LaineyGossip]

Kylie Jenner was criticized for using the fire emoji. [JustJared]

Colin Farrell is officially the Penquin in Matt Reeves’ Batman movie. [Pajiba]

New charges were filed against Harvey Weinstein in LA. [Dlisted]

I’ve never even seen Avatar, much less cared about it. [Jezebel]

I just realized that Andrew Scott’s jacket & tie were pink, not white! [GFY]

Unexpected star hates boomers! [Starcasm]

Who was the best-dressed woman of the Golden Globes? [RCFA]

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/ZzeEEbAy9L — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 6, 2020