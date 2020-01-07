“Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show, ‘The Goop Lab’, has a trailer” links
  • January 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the trailer for The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. Also, check out the actual poster for the show, which is… something. [OMG Blog]
We’re getting another Knives Out (or KO-adjacent) movie! [LaineyGossip]
Kylie Jenner was criticized for using the fire emoji. [JustJared]
Colin Farrell is officially the Penquin in Matt Reeves’ Batman movie. [Pajiba]
New charges were filed against Harvey Weinstein in LA. [Dlisted]
I’ve never even seen Avatar, much less cared about it. [Jezebel]
I just realized that Andrew Scott’s jacket & tie were pink, not white! [GFY]
Unexpected star hates boomers! [Starcasm]
Who was the best-dressed woman of the Golden Globes? [RCFA]

13 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show, ‘The Goop Lab’, has a trailer” links”

  1. Anya says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Well, it now makes sense why she wore that awful lace dress on Sunday night. Everyone is talking about her, and her new GOOP show is getting more coverage.

  2. BL says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    OMG i love/hate her!
    Gah, ok I’ve got to watch!!

  3. Mac says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Why, Netflix, why?

  4. Libellule says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    While i really loved Knives Out, i wish they wouldn’t turn it into another franchise. We need more original movies not just remakes and franchises

    • lucy2 says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm

      I agree. Not everything needs to be a multi-movie franchise!
      This one was in that modest budget range that everyone has said isn’t made much anymore. Hopefully it’s success encourages studios to put out more films like that. Not everything has to be a $200 million action or comic book movie.

  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    She’s a clitoris?

  6. minx says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Hoo boy, that dress is ugly…circa 1980.

  7. ME says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Oh Kylie ! Wow the KarJenners are so out of touch it’s not even funny anymore. I mean even Kim is getting dragged on Twitter for her all of a sudden wokeness regarding climate change. Like this family is ever going to change their horrible lifestyles? So fake and such hypocrites.

  8. mar says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    that background makes m think she’s trolling us all because it looks like a vagina for sure!

  9. FHMom says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Elizabeth Wurtzel has died at the age of 52. F*ck cancer.

