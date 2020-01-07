“Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show, ‘The Goop Lab’, has a trailer” links

Here’s the trailer for The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. Also, check out the actual poster for the show, which is… something. [OMG Blog]
We’re getting another Knives Out (or KO-adjacent) movie! [LaineyGossip]
Kylie Jenner was criticized for using the fire emoji. [JustJared]
Colin Farrell is officially the Penquin in Matt Reeves’ Batman movie. [Pajiba]
New charges were filed against Harvey Weinstein in LA. [Dlisted]
I’ve never even seen Avatar, much less cared about it. [Jezebel]
I just realized that Andrew Scott’s jacket & tie were pink, not white! [GFY]
Unexpected star hates boomers! [Starcasm]
Who was the best-dressed woman of the Golden Globes? [RCFA]
Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/ZzeEEbAy9L
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 6, 2020
Well, it now makes sense why she wore that awful lace dress on Sunday night. Everyone is talking about her, and her new GOOP show is getting more coverage.
OMG i love/hate her!
Gah, ok I’ve got to watch!!
Why, Netflix, why?
While i really loved Knives Out, i wish they wouldn’t turn it into another franchise. We need more original movies not just remakes and franchises
I agree. Not everything needs to be a multi-movie franchise!
This one was in that modest budget range that everyone has said isn’t made much anymore. Hopefully it’s success encourages studios to put out more films like that. Not everything has to be a $200 million action or comic book movie.
She’s a clitoris?
I was thinking if she’s the jade egg?
Hoo boy, that dress is ugly…circa 1980.
The color is drab for sure… but I kind of like the dress! The clitoris dress not her golden globes monstrosity.
Oh Kylie ! Wow the KarJenners are so out of touch it’s not even funny anymore. I mean even Kim is getting dragged on Twitter for her all of a sudden wokeness regarding climate change. Like this family is ever going to change their horrible lifestyles? So fake and such hypocrites.
that background makes m think she’s trolling us all because it looks like a vagina for sure!
Looks like she’s “borrowing” from Dr Jen Gunther to me.
Elizabeth Wurtzel has died at the age of 52. F*ck cancer.