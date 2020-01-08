Patricia Arquette hit Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

Embed from Getty Images

Joey King got my vote for best dressed at the Golden Globes. Joey was there as a best actress in a TV movie or limited series nominee for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act. She didn’t take home a Globe, but she got the next best thing: clocked in the head by one. Okay, maybe that’s not actually the next best thing, but Joey is wearing it like a badge of honor because the clocker was none other than her co-star who did win her category, Patricia Arquette. So how did Joey end up with a Golden Globe imprint in the middle of her forehead? Apparently, things got a little crazy in the elevator.

Describing the incident to The Hollywood Reporter, King said, “Patricia and I were in the video photo booth elevator at the InStyle afterparty and we were trying to do a funny little skit, where we were singing opera. And as I was taking a bow, she raised her Golden Globe statue up and whacked me in the forehead. Those statues aren’t light at all!” Joey’s mom, Jamie King, who was also on the scene, weighed in with THR. “Joey and Patricia were doing one of the skits in the elevator photo booth at the InStyle party and Patricia was pretending to be an opera singer, wearing a horned hat,” she said. “Patricia threw her arms up in the air, as Joey was taking her top hat off to take a bow, and Patricia smacked her in the head accidentally!” Laughing, she continued, “Joey is a little Lucille Ball and does physical comedy, so I didn’t know if it was real or not, at first. But when I realized it was real, I thought it was the funniest thing that could ever happen. Joey and Patricia adore each other, so it was absolutely iconic that she would bonk Joey with her Golden Globe.” Asked how it felt to have the statuette hit cap off her first Golden Globes, King said, “You know, it felt pretty great. If I’m gonna get hit in the head with anything, it might as well be my friend’s Golden Globe.”

The Elevator Photo Booth is InStyle’s annual bit of celebrities doing funny/wild stuff as elevator doors open on them. It’s cute, you can see this year’s highlights, including Joey and Patricia, here. I really enjoy this story, it’s fun and strangely relatable. I mean, except for the famous people in dresses that cost more than my car. But the fooling around with your friends, trying to be wacky and someone ends up with a black eye is. Once a friend wanted some funny shots with her bridesmaids before the wedding. It resulted in a downed wedding cake and a bridesmaid sacrificing her $50 up-do to a fountain to keep the bride from going in (the poor thing looked like a drowned rat in the photos. We bring them out to remind her every single time we see each other.) So I can envision the entire scenario with Joey taking a dramatic bow and Patricia raising her arms in operatic victory. And the cherry on top is Joey’s mom having no idea that it was an actual injury. I can only imagine how hard they were laughing at the time.

It was quite a clonk, though. Joey posted the day after shots to Twitter. Look at that nugget:

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

I’m with Joey. I would’ve had Patricia autograph it and spent the rest of the night telling people it was original artwork by Patty A. And Patricia would justify it by saying, “Well, I told Joey I wanted her to have a part of this award.” I wonder how big a bruise an Oscar statue could leave?

