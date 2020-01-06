Joey King in Iris van Herpen at the Golden Globes: bold & incredible?

One of my favorite looks last night was Joey King in this fascinating optical illusion dress by Iris van Herpen. Giuliana Rancic told her she looked like a work of art, and I thought maybe a Georgia O’Keeffe with that fabulous scalloped cape. This dress flowed and billowed and I adore the very thin black and white lines and the perfect teardrop cutouts around the shoulders. I saw some complaints about her shoes but they’re the perfect complement to this gown, which stands so well on its own. Her accessories, hair and makeup are all so perfect too. Joey was nominated for best actress in limited TV series, which went to Michelle Williams.

GLOBESARRI_B4413_344871_0224

Joey’s costar on The Act, Patricia Arquette, won best supporting actress in a limited TV series. The first thing I noticed when she got up to accept her award was her boobs! You can’t get an idea of how much cleavage she was showing based on just these press room photos. Check out this video I posted of her walking to the stage. Patricia’s boobtastic gown is by J. Mendel. I stopped paying attention to this dress once she she started talking though. Patricia always speaks truth to power and she called out Trump’s tweets threatening Iran and mentioned the devastating wildfires in Australia. You can see her speech here, it’s incredible.

wenn37523447

wenn37523445

On the other side of that boob issue we have Kerry Washington in a black open jacket with a sequin body chain paired with a silk skirt with a high leg slit. This is by Altuzarra. When she was getting interviewed by Ryan Seacrest my kid walked in and wondered whether Kerry was about to flash everyone. It takes some nerve to wear a shirt that open on a red carpet. She was completely confident and unfazed and that was impressive. This is bad, but as a fellow flat-chested woman I appreciated how she owned it. The shoes are a bit too matchy.

ZB8034_344873_0204

Look at how she’s posing!
Embed from Getty Images

Kate McKinnon also wore a black open pantsuit, but her was of course much better executed. I really liked this look and it’s staid without being conservative. This is by Prabal Gurung and I like the little sequin patch-like details on it. Kate gave a moving speech introducing Ellen, who received the Carol Burnett award. She talked about how Ellen served as an example to her, as a young gay woman, that she could go into show business. Kate should have hosted last night and I wouldn’t mind it if she hosted the Oscars.

wenn37522868

Embed from Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer was in a black scoop neck Brunello Cucinelli gown with a sparkly fitted top and a loose skirt with a tie waist. This is understated and it looks comfortable. This looks like something I would wear.
ZB8034_344873_0250

Embed from Getty Images

Presenter Naomi Watts had on an Armani gown with two sequin polka dot patterns. I love the criss-cross design of the bodice and found this striking on stage.

wenn37523094

wenn37523099

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

1 Response to “Joey King in Iris van Herpen at the Golden Globes: bold & incredible?”

  1. Granger says:
    January 6, 2020 at 6:04 am

    I love Michelle Pfeiffer and I love what she’s wearing, but her hair and make-up aren’t great.

    Kate McKinnon looks amazing! Oh, she would be so good hosting the Oscars…

    Naomi Watts looks very thin right now.

    Reply

