Megyn Kelly was a jackass to Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay about Iran

Megyn Kelly on stage for Jason Aldean in...

Last week, Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. The story kept changing about why the killing – or some would say, assassination – needed to happen, or needed to happen at that particular moment. There were arguments made about “imminent danger” but there doesn’t seem to be any evidence to back up that claim, and if anything, America and American troops are in a much worse position now, post-Soleimani, with Iran vowing revenge and everything going to sh-t in spectacular fashion. Donald Trump is so stupid, petty and incompetent, I tend to believe the theory that Trump ordered Soleimani’s killing because Soleimani mocked Trump online. I’m not even joking.

As everything went to hell everywhere, various celebrities, athletes and pundits chimed in. Colin Kaepernick was one of them. He still doesn’t have a job. The NFL still won’t hire him because he dared to suggest that perhaps blind jingoism isn’t the same as patriotism, and that black and brown people are oppressed and murdered by white supremacy. He tweeted this over the weekend:

These are… factual statements about the history of American imperialism, from slavery to world wars to the Cold War to our modern wars and modern foreign policy. Well, everybody’s favorite White-Santa defender Megyn Kelly decided to chime in because HOW DARE Kaepernick make a factual statement about race.

Ava DuVernay was quickly on the thread:

Imagine being a white woman who calls herself a journalist and literally TALKING OVER a black man and a black woman for making valid and factual statements about racism and American imperialism. Imagine thinking that in the year 2020, there are people who are going to fall for jingoistic and nativist appeals to start another f–king war in the Middle East. I’m just really f–king tired.

Colin Kaepernick at arrivals for Camp: N...

World Premiere Of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Megyn Kelly was a jackass to Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay about Iran”

  1. LadyLaw says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Ouf. Ava’s second tweet has to burn because it’s so true.

    Reply
  2. Maria says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Sheesh. I’m glad I never saw Bombshell now!

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Someone wanted attention. What, the higher ups at Faux News are not returning her calls.

    Reply
  4. Kyra WEGMAN says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:50 am

    megyn kelly is a jackass, full stop.

    Reply
  5. ariel says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Megyn Kelly is a racist. Racism is born from fear and insecurity, but blooms into evil in the hearts of men/women.
    Also, my computer is wonky, b/c I can’t see Ava’s tweets above.

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Ava blocked me on Twitter….

    And regarding Ava…that is ALL I have to say about that…

    Megyn is being her stereotypical racist and inflammatory self…so glad that movie bombed at the box office…

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:59 am

    So glad Bombshell bombed at the box office. Megyn is vile.

    Reply
  8. Lora says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Man Colin, keep going

    Reply
  9. He he says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Maybe Nike should pay their workers a living wage. If your gonna be woke then be woke all the way

    Reply
  10. Nev says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Another one. SIT DOWN TRICK.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment