Megyn Kelly was a jackass to Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay about Iran

Last week, Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. The story kept changing about why the killing – or some would say, assassination – needed to happen, or needed to happen at that particular moment. There were arguments made about “imminent danger” but there doesn’t seem to be any evidence to back up that claim, and if anything, America and American troops are in a much worse position now, post-Soleimani, with Iran vowing revenge and everything going to sh-t in spectacular fashion. Donald Trump is so stupid, petty and incompetent, I tend to believe the theory that Trump ordered Soleimani’s killing because Soleimani mocked Trump online. I’m not even joking.
As everything went to hell everywhere, various celebrities, athletes and pundits chimed in. Colin Kaepernick was one of them. He still doesn’t have a job. The NFL still won’t hire him because he dared to suggest that perhaps blind jingoism isn’t the same as patriotism, and that black and brown people are oppressed and murdered by white supremacy. He tweeted this over the weekend:
There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020
America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020
These are… factual statements about the history of American imperialism, from slavery to world wars to the Cold War to our modern wars and modern foreign policy. Well, everybody’s favorite White-Santa defender Megyn Kelly decided to chime in because HOW DARE Kaepernick make a factual statement about race.
Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020
Ava DuVernay was quickly on the thread:
No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism – which undermine the legitimate claims. Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2020
If you think Soleimani was killed because of his skin color, you’re the one who needs to educate herself. Work on shaming someone else.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2020
Imagine being a white woman who calls herself a journalist and literally TALKING OVER a black man and a black woman for making valid and factual statements about racism and American imperialism. Imagine thinking that in the year 2020, there are people who are going to fall for jingoistic and nativist appeals to start another f–king war in the Middle East. I’m just really f–king tired.
