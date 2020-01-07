Kate Beckinsale in Romona Keveza at the InStyle Golden Globes party: overdressed?

I understand the irony for me, of all people, asking if someone is overdressed considering I wore a floor length gown just to watch the Golden Globes. At least I accessorized with a jean jacket and fuzzy slippers to dress it down (or the real reason, because I was cold). Kate Beckinsale, on the other hand, went full glam for InStyle’s Golden Globe after party. Kate wore a white crepe Romona Keveza gown. I love everything about this look – the color, the dramatic trumpet sleeves, the sparkly belt, the big hair. And Kate worked it, too. Yes, it’s pretty fancy for a person who only attended the after parties and not the ceremony but she looks so good, I’m willing to overlook that.
I’m truly conflicted about Ariel Winter’s fluorescent green dress. On the hanger, I would have hated it: I dislike the color, I dislike the open arm and the leg slit on the same side and leaving the knitted fabric unlined makes it look cheap. All in all, it looks like a dress designed for a Barbie doll. And yet, Ariel’s pulling the look off. Her subtler styling helps tone it down and it sort of works. I do not like her clear plastic pumps, though. But I guess they do finish off the Barbie vibe of the outfit.
Paris Hilton could have looked amazing in her dramatically shimmery gown, but what started off right, went horribly wrong when she paired the dress with white kick bottoms and white flower pasties. I would’ve loved this look if it had not been see-through. The fingerless sheer gloves with crystals are too much, but I think Paris is self-conscious about her hands so she wears gloves instead. I get that. The shoes were the wrong call, though.
I didn’t love the Marchesa dress Molly Sims wore to the ceremony, but I didn’t hate it. I do not like her Pamella Roland after party dress, though. It looks like she’s being consumed by a flamboyant snake. The ceremony dress flattered her nicely and this one seems to be battling with every asset she has. I’d say her hair is wrong too but it’s all the dress. If she’d worn something different, her hair would look great as is. I like that she kept the jewelry simple, at least.
The photo below is Jessica Alba trying to explain her J. Mendel lingerie-style column dress. I like the shimmer and the dress might have been amazing in motion, but there’s too much going on between the metallic thread, the cross between the breasts, the natural waist and dropped waist with a floor-length tiered skirt. And the sheerness adds nothing to the look. I like all her jewelry pieces but given the chaos of the dress, it’s overkill.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Kate B always loved to be overdressed..
Hilton looks very good even if it would be better a more lowkey underwear
Agreed. But they both look good. Alba is pretty but her dress is very prom-like.
While she does over dress normally, as everyone coming from the ceremony was blacktie, why would you come less dressed?
But why she looks more like a wax figure rather than real person? Is this the fake (over)tanning?
Way too many fillers etc.
Beckinsale looks fantastic but she also seems to be channeling the wedding picture of one of my aunt’s, whose late 60s wedding dress was very similar, as was her hair style, except my aunt was a red head.
Ramona K designs a lot of wedding dresses. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was from a wedding collection
I am so done with see through dresses! Paris’s look could have been good. Kate looks great even if a bit formal for the occasion. Jessica’s dress had potential, but as you write, too much going on. Ariel’s dress would have looked so much better if both arms were bare. I just can’t with Molly’s. A plain sheath dress would have looked so much better.
I’m not a fan of 99% of see-through dresses. But in the context of Paris Hilton – it’s a lot classier than I expected. She also looks good – her hair and makeup were better than a lot of other awards season looks I’ve seen. If that dress had been an opaque nude, it would have looked a lot nicer.
100% agreement when it comes to Ariel. I am a sucker for that obnoxious day glow yellow/green. With two full sleeves it would have been one of my favorite looks.
Jessica’s was so close to being amazing. I actually still like it quite a bit, especially compared to some of the other looks we’ve seen.
Isn’t the point of a party to let loose and have some fun?
All I can think of , looking at Beckinsale, is the impossibility to reach food or drink without spilling anything with those sleeves ( and praying everybody around her is extra careful with his wine), the need for a very large security perimeter around her should she hit the dance floor, and the presence of at least one personal assistant for the perilous moment her bladder needs emptying.
To sum it up, she’s dressed to party if your idea of a fun night is to seat on a coach smiling for pictures.
Kate did it much better than most of the ladies attending the actual ceremony, I am looking at you Michelle Williams. Paris Hilton would have looked amazing without that ugly underwear.
Paris’ dress looks like something Bob Mackie might have created for Cher circa 1973. Would Paris wear vintage? Why is she even there? SMH
I do like Jessica Alba’s dress but not her posture.
Kate just has sort of pageanty taste in clothes. She likes glamour, but in a very literal way. This is just how she likes to look.
JLo should have worn Kate’s dress!!!!!
Jlo should have worn Paris’ dress, and Paris should’ve stayed home because nobody wanted her there.
I like Kate’s look. She does go all out with fashion but she makes it work.
Jessica Alba looks like Jennifer Garner in the first pic. I love Kate Beckinsale’s dress!
Kate looks lovely but I do think the dress is a bit extra. I think Ariel looks really great, that green is so fresh looking on her. The shoes are bizarre, though. And I really like Jessica’s dress, it has a nice party vibe compared to, say, Kate’s.
I love Molly Sims. Scrolling through her IG is one of my guilty pleasures, it’s the perfect combination of aspirational and real life cute kids posts. That dress however is not my fave. She works her butt off in the gym and could wear literally anything, but that’s just not cute.