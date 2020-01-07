Kate Beckinsale in Romona Keveza at the InStyle Golden Globes party: overdressed?

I understand the irony for me, of all people, asking if someone is overdressed considering I wore a floor length gown just to watch the Golden Globes. At least I accessorized with a jean jacket and fuzzy slippers to dress it down (or the real reason, because I was cold). Kate Beckinsale, on the other hand, went full glam for InStyle’s Golden Globe after party. Kate wore a white crepe Romona Keveza gown. I love everything about this look – the color, the dramatic trumpet sleeves, the sparkly belt, the big hair. And Kate worked it, too. Yes, it’s pretty fancy for a person who only attended the after parties and not the ceremony but she looks so good, I’m willing to overlook that.

I’m truly conflicted about Ariel Winter’s fluorescent green dress. On the hanger, I would have hated it: I dislike the color, I dislike the open arm and the leg slit on the same side and leaving the knitted fabric unlined makes it look cheap. All in all, it looks like a dress designed for a Barbie doll. And yet, Ariel’s pulling the look off. Her subtler styling helps tone it down and it sort of works. I do not like her clear plastic pumps, though. But I guess they do finish off the Barbie vibe of the outfit.

Embed from Getty Images

Paris Hilton could have looked amazing in her dramatically shimmery gown, but what started off right, went horribly wrong when she paired the dress with white kick bottoms and white flower pasties. I would’ve loved this look if it had not been see-through. The fingerless sheer gloves with crystals are too much, but I think Paris is self-conscious about her hands so she wears gloves instead. I get that. The shoes were the wrong call, though.

I didn’t love the Marchesa dress Molly Sims wore to the ceremony, but I didn’t hate it. I do not like her Pamella Roland after party dress, though. It looks like she’s being consumed by a flamboyant snake. The ceremony dress flattered her nicely and this one seems to be battling with every asset she has. I’d say her hair is wrong too but it’s all the dress. If she’d worn something different, her hair would look great as is. I like that she kept the jewelry simple, at least.

Embed from Getty Images

The photo below is Jessica Alba trying to explain her J. Mendel lingerie-style column dress. I like the shimmer and the dress might have been amazing in motion, but there’s too much going on between the metallic thread, the cross between the breasts, the natural waist and dropped waist with a floor-length tiered skirt. And the sheerness adds nothing to the look. I like all her jewelry pieces but given the chaos of the dress, it’s overkill.