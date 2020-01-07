BAFTAs So White: no people of color are nominated in BAFTAs acting categories

The 2020 BAFTA nominations came out this morning across the pond. Just another reminder that this year’s awards season is kind of ridiculous! And just FYI: the Oscar nominations come out next Monday, the 13th. You can see the full list of BAFTA nominations here at THR. The big ones:
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Director
1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Do you see an issue? I see an issue – no Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers! Which sucks. But apparently, it’s even bigger than that. A few years ago, there was some low-key commentary in the UK about how the BAFTAs have a “so white” problem, just like the Oscars. The focus at the time was about how the BAFTAs have never nominated Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman for anything. The BAFTAs also have a history of rarely nominating any actors of color in the lead categories, and for snubbing Barry Jenkins in particular. So… it’s a thing this year. BAFTAs So White.
#BAFTAsSoWhite is trending on Twitter after a race row erupted over the all-white acting nominations. Academy boss, Amanda Berry, admitted she was ‘very disappointed’ over the lack of diversity following Tuesday morning’s announcement, which saw not a single actor of colour honoured in the major acting categories.
BAFTA was heavily criticised after the nominations were revealed, with movie fans taking to social media with the hashtag to call out Lupita Nyong’o's snub for Us, while Margot Robbie was nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category. Speaking on Radio 4 on Tuesday, Amanda Berry OBE admitted she was ‘very disappointed’ at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards shortlist’s lack of diversity.
When asked if the 2020 nominations were a ‘more diverse’ list, she said: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.’ Agreeing the list seemed ‘very white’, she added: ‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.
It would have been nice to see Lupita nominated, and it’s laughable that they snubbed J.Lo. But I have to say… this is going to be one of those years where Oscars So White will be a conversation again too. All of the “big films” are about white people and made by white people this year. There’s not a Moonlight or 12 Years a Slave or Get Out this year. Which is a whole other conversation about access and privilege.
Margot Robbie TWICE? This year. Man, they really went out of their way to nominate only white actresses, didn’t they?
…and ScarJo – twice as well.
Not one actor or actress from Parasite, the most critically acclaimed film in the last decade. Not. One.
IMO Cynthia Erivo’s omission was even more ridiculous than JLo’s considering Erivo is British! And also only male directors. Aside from Greta Gerwig’s snub, one of the most critically acclaimed films in the UK this past year has been The Souvenir. I’ve seen it on lots of ‘best of’ lists. The director is a woman – Joanna Hogg – and she was shut out too.
Sick of this sh*t
Yup. Plus Daniel Kaluuya is also British, as is Jodie-Turner Smith – both starred in critically acclaimed Queen & Slim. And there was Blue Story – also critically acclaimed – with a wealth of new Black British acting talent as well as a Black British writer/director.
It’s 2020 and I’m not surprised at all. Sad but true.
I agree that it’s a conversation about privileges in business, like why already Oscar winner Jordan Peele was pushed to a April/May premiere with Us, and why Just Mercy with Michael B Jordan barely had any awards campaign, while Marriage story, even having great acting, is everywhere and has writing directing nominations, I don’t even talk about OUATIH and Joker, the last one got the most nominations and it’s King of Comedy plagiarism with DC character included for hype. Some people on facebook (mostly brits because I read comments under Guardian article) already commented “act better” like the issue is only talent, of course it’s only talent, tory voters, we are all equal already as whole humanity.
Margot Robbie is a great actress, but two nominations in one category is too much.
Are the BAFTAs usually so heavy on the American films? (I know Parasite is not American.) And Sam Mendes is British. But it seems like a lot of American actors/actresses. Not sure how typical that is. I don’t really understand how a lot of these award shows actually work, lol.
On a “so white” note though, I just saw that Awkwafina is the first Asian American actress to win a GG for best actress.
It is pretty typical for the BAFTAS to nominate a lot of American films. They have a separate category that’s solely for British films. Some films are nominated in both categories.
Ah okay, thanks!
Why is everyone surprised the nominees are those who hobnob with the nominators (and in more way than one). So guess what POC get a pass because they don’t have access to the nominators.
People are still pretending that they don’t understand how white privilege operates in 2020….
White women also need to take a critical look at this list, because they’re only getting nominated for the acting categories if they’re thin, blonde and considered attractive by “mainstream” society. And even in that case, no directing nominations for them (Greta Gerwig).
The fact that JLo is not nominated is a joke and tells you these awards don’t matter. Margot twice? Yeah, she’s a great actress but don’t tell me she’s better in Bombshell than JLo in Hustlers.
I didn’t think she was that great in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but in any case she didn’t need two roles nominated in the same category.