BAFTAs So White: no people of color are nominated in BAFTAs acting categories

The 2020 BAFTA nominations came out this morning across the pond. Just another reminder that this year’s awards season is kind of ridiculous! And just FYI: the Oscar nominations come out next Monday, the 13th. You can see the full list of BAFTA nominations here at THR. The big ones:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite Director

1917, Sam Mendes

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Do you see an issue? I see an issue – no Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers! Which sucks. But apparently, it’s even bigger than that. A few years ago, there was some low-key commentary in the UK about how the BAFTAs have a “so white” problem, just like the Oscars. The focus at the time was about how the BAFTAs have never nominated Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman for anything. The BAFTAs also have a history of rarely nominating any actors of color in the lead categories, and for snubbing Barry Jenkins in particular. So… it’s a thing this year. BAFTAs So White.

#BAFTAsSoWhite is trending on Twitter after a race row erupted over the all-white acting nominations. Academy boss, Amanda Berry, admitted she was ‘very disappointed’ over the lack of diversity following Tuesday morning’s announcement, which saw not a single actor of colour honoured in the major acting categories. BAFTA was heavily criticised after the nominations were revealed, with movie fans taking to social media with the hashtag to call out Lupita Nyong’o's snub for Us, while Margot Robbie was nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category. Speaking on Radio 4 on Tuesday, Amanda Berry OBE admitted she was ‘very disappointed’ at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards shortlist’s lack of diversity. When asked if the 2020 nominations were a ‘more diverse’ list, she said: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.’ Agreeing the list seemed ‘very white’, she added: ‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

It would have been nice to see Lupita nominated, and it’s laughable that they snubbed J.Lo. But I have to say… this is going to be one of those years where Oscars So White will be a conversation again too. All of the “big films” are about white people and made by white people this year. There’s not a Moonlight or 12 Years a Slave or Get Out this year. Which is a whole other conversation about access and privilege.