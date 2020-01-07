Sharon Osbourne fired an assistant after he saved paintings from her burning house

SharonOsbourne
This story is not exaggerated unless Sharon Osbourne is making herself sound like even more of a monster. Plus it’s worse than I can fit in the title. You may have heard this a while ago, I read about it on DListed but I hadn’t watched the video until Buzzfeed ran it. I assumed Sharon was poking fun at herself, but it’s absolutely true and it was like she was bragging. Sharon was on a British game show called Would I Lie to You where she gave the starter anecdote “I once sacked a member of my staff because he showed absolutely no sense of humor during a house fire.” After that the contestants asked her about it, trying to determine if the story was true. Sharon told the story in great detail.

[On Christmas we lit] this big candle. We turned the lights out and went to bed. A fire alarm [went off]. [Ozzy went down and called for help.]

[Ozzy] was in the living room and his arm was on fire. He had this sling on, and half his hair.

Where was this assistant during all of this?
[Sneers] sleeping.

By this time the candle had melted [the vessel it was in].

I’m hitting Ozzy with [a] magazine. The magazine caught on fire.

I pushed Ozzy out [to a fountain outside].

I think ‘right, where is that assistant?’

I go into the guest house. ‘House is on fire, go in and get those paintings out.’

There were dogs and I said ‘You must go in and find the dogs.’

The fire engines arrived and then they came and had this oxygen for the assistant. I said to him ‘You work here, how dare you? You go in and you get more paintings out right now.’ I took the mask and I put it on my dog.

You said you sacked him for not having a sense of humor?
After this terrible night he was not talking to me. Ozzy and I were laughing. He goes ‘I don’t see what’s funny about any of this. I think I’m going to have damaged lungs.’

‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny? You’re fired.’

The entire panel, including Stephen Merchant, Liz Bonnin and David Mitchell, agreed that this story was true and Sharon confirmed it was true. Keep in mind she fired this guy right around CHRISTMAS.

I don’t often read YouTube comments, but I read these and one of favorites was by Ku Ba who saidWe see a Dickensian villain bragging about torturing and firing her slave worker and everybody is having a laugh? Are they having a stroke?” Yes she’s a villain for sure, but are the other celebrities supposed to call her out? They know she’s awful and they did provide commentary saying as much. They also know not to get on Sharon’s bad side. I still remember how she assaulted a reality show contestant, on camera. The woman just said something rude about Ozzy and that was enough for Sharon to run across the room, pull her hair and scratch her. That was in 2008 and Sharon is still making appearances, working on The Talk, and continuing to reveal what a piece of trash she is.

Oh and this comment rang true too “The entire things + the audiences, sound like an episode of black mirror.” It’s accurate because Black Mirror is accurate.

Here’s that video, if you saw it last week that’s ok! I just wanted to talk about it.

Liz Bonnin’s face says it all:
LizBonnin

LizBonnin2

Look at Sharon’s face.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Sharon Osbourne fired an assistant after he saved paintings from her burning house”

  1. aurora says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:26 am

    She’s a horrible human being and I will never understand why she is still given a platform.

    Reply
  2. dota says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Misleading title, she fired him for refusing to laugh about almost dying while saving her paintings and her taking his oxygen mask to put on her dog.

    Reply
  3. sue denim says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:31 am

    so disturbing…it’s like more confirmation that sociopaths and malignant narcissists in this culture rise…

    Reply
  4. Golly Gee says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Why do good things happen to bad people?? (rhetorical question)

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:45 am

    What a vile woman. I’m sure she’s leaving something out here, but I’m not sure that makes it any better…

    Reply
  6. Miatagal says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:57 am

    What a self-involved woman! Disgusting she would even consider risking his life in a fire. Get your own stuff.

    Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:59 am

    5,4,3,2…..until Kelly comes out from under a rock to start screaming and call the fired assistant all sorts of vile things.

    Reply
  8. Emily says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Employers gives an order and employee who follows (the insane and dangerous) order is fired for not knowing it was a joke (when employer is always asking for insane crap to the point where employee likely can’t tell the difference).

    Reply
  9. Charfromdarock says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:04 am

    To be fair to the audience laughing, no one knows if it’s truth or a lie until the end reveal.

    I actually watched this episode of WILTY last week and I didn’t think it was true until she revealed it. I couldn’t believe that someone would be so cruel or stupid enough to admit to firing someone under those circumstances. I don’t know the employment laws or where this was but I hope the employee sued for wrongful dismissal.

    She’s also the worst guest that’s ever been on the show, she was terrible throughout.

    Reply
  10. Nev says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:12 am

    It’s time for her to go already.

    Reply
  11. Renee says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:13 am

    I will never forgive her for being instrumental in getting Leah Remini fired from The Talk. Sharon Osbourne is dead to me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment