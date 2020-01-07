Sharon Osbourne fired an assistant after he saved paintings from her burning house



This story is not exaggerated unless Sharon Osbourne is making herself sound like even more of a monster. Plus it’s worse than I can fit in the title. You may have heard this a while ago, I read about it on DListed but I hadn’t watched the video until Buzzfeed ran it. I assumed Sharon was poking fun at herself, but it’s absolutely true and it was like she was bragging. Sharon was on a British game show called Would I Lie to You where she gave the starter anecdote “I once sacked a member of my staff because he showed absolutely no sense of humor during a house fire.” After that the contestants asked her about it, trying to determine if the story was true. Sharon told the story in great detail.

[On Christmas we lit] this big candle. We turned the lights out and went to bed. A fire alarm [went off]. [Ozzy went down and called for help.] [Ozzy] was in the living room and his arm was on fire. He had this sling on, and half his hair. Where was this assistant during all of this?

[Sneers] sleeping. By this time the candle had melted [the vessel it was in]. I’m hitting Ozzy with [a] magazine. The magazine caught on fire. I pushed Ozzy out [to a fountain outside]. I think ‘right, where is that assistant?’ I go into the guest house. ‘House is on fire, go in and get those paintings out.’ There were dogs and I said ‘You must go in and find the dogs.’ The fire engines arrived and then they came and had this oxygen for the assistant. I said to him ‘You work here, how dare you? You go in and you get more paintings out right now.’ I took the mask and I put it on my dog. You said you sacked him for not having a sense of humor?

After this terrible night he was not talking to me. Ozzy and I were laughing. He goes ‘I don’t see what’s funny about any of this. I think I’m going to have damaged lungs.’ ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny? You’re fired.’

The entire panel, including Stephen Merchant, Liz Bonnin and David Mitchell, agreed that this story was true and Sharon confirmed it was true. Keep in mind she fired this guy right around CHRISTMAS.

I don’t often read YouTube comments, but I read these and one of favorites was by Ku Ba who said “We see a Dickensian villain bragging about torturing and firing her slave worker and everybody is having a laugh? Are they having a stroke?” Yes she’s a villain for sure, but are the other celebrities supposed to call her out? They know she’s awful and they did provide commentary saying as much. They also know not to get on Sharon’s bad side. I still remember how she assaulted a reality show contestant, on camera. The woman just said something rude about Ozzy and that was enough for Sharon to run across the room, pull her hair and scratch her. That was in 2008 and Sharon is still making appearances, working on The Talk, and continuing to reveal what a piece of trash she is.

Oh and this comment rang true too “The entire things + the audiences, sound like an episode of black mirror.” It’s accurate because Black Mirror is accurate.

