Joe Biden picks up Joementum, 371 delegates & ten states on Super Tuesday

Alright. Well, now Super Tuesday is over with and as of this writing, California is the only Super Tuesday state without the majority of votes counted. California and Texas seemed to have a lot of issues with long lines and people waiting for hours to cast their ballots… in a f–kig Democratic primary! This was not a general election. The turnout for a Dem primary is always going to be lower than a general, so why the long lines? Oh right. Because local, state and federal officials try to make it hard for working class peeps and people of color to vote. This… does not bode well for the general.

Also not boding well for the general is just…the breakdown of votes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Bernie Sanders didn’t sweep Super Tuesday. I’m grateful. But people still slept on Elizabeth Warren and it just makes me so f–king sad. Joe Biden had a big night, winning Alabama, Arkansas, Maine (the vote is neck-in-neck with Sanders, Biden might have just edged him), Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Bernie Sanders won Colorado, Vermont and Utah, and he’ll likely win California, but Biden had a decent showing in all of the states won by Sanders too. So far, Biden picked up 371 delegates on Super Tuesday and Sanders picked up 301 delegates. Warren picked up… 35 delegates. Michael Bloomberg spent $500 million to win 12 delegates (lmao).

This can only really be read as one way: the hardcore Democratic voters – seniors, African-American women, college-educated women – are coming home to what they see as the safest option in the Trump era. Again, I’ve always disagreed with the idea that Biden is Mr. Safe. But I also didn’t think that Warren would be THIS erased from the narrative, and this ignored by the media and by voters. As I’ve said before… a lot will depend on Biden’s VP choice. I hope he completely understands that he can’t choose some white dude as veep. Ugh.

Also: I saw this on Twitter yesterday and it’s so true: Rep. Jim Clyburn absolutely changed the course of history. Biden was DOA and Clyburn endorsed him in South Carolina, and delivered the African-American vote to Biden. Biden wins South Carolina, picks up a steady stream of high-profile endorsements, and goes on to win Super Tuesday. It’s all because of Clyburn.

