Joe Biden picks up Joementum, 371 delegates & ten states on Super Tuesday

Alright. Well, now Super Tuesday is over with and as of this writing, California is the only Super Tuesday state without the majority of votes counted. California and Texas seemed to have a lot of issues with long lines and people waiting for hours to cast their ballots… in a f–kig Democratic primary! This was not a general election. The turnout for a Dem primary is always going to be lower than a general, so why the long lines? Oh right. Because local, state and federal officials try to make it hard for working class peeps and people of color to vote. This… does not bode well for the general.
Also not boding well for the general is just…the breakdown of votes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Bernie Sanders didn’t sweep Super Tuesday. I’m grateful. But people still slept on Elizabeth Warren and it just makes me so f–king sad. Joe Biden had a big night, winning Alabama, Arkansas, Maine (the vote is neck-in-neck with Sanders, Biden might have just edged him), Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Bernie Sanders won Colorado, Vermont and Utah, and he’ll likely win California, but Biden had a decent showing in all of the states won by Sanders too. So far, Biden picked up 371 delegates on Super Tuesday and Sanders picked up 301 delegates. Warren picked up… 35 delegates. Michael Bloomberg spent $500 million to win 12 delegates (lmao).
This can only really be read as one way: the hardcore Democratic voters – seniors, African-American women, college-educated women – are coming home to what they see as the safest option in the Trump era. Again, I’ve always disagreed with the idea that Biden is Mr. Safe. But I also didn’t think that Warren would be THIS erased from the narrative, and this ignored by the media and by voters. As I’ve said before… a lot will depend on Biden’s VP choice. I hope he completely understands that he can’t choose some white dude as veep. Ugh.
Also: I saw this on Twitter yesterday and it’s so true: Rep. Jim Clyburn absolutely changed the course of history. Biden was DOA and Clyburn endorsed him in South Carolina, and delivered the African-American vote to Biden. Biden wins South Carolina, picks up a steady stream of high-profile endorsements, and goes on to win Super Tuesday. It’s all because of Clyburn.
Yes, Biden can and will beat Trump in November. With Kamala Harris or Stacy A as VP, it’s a win for us all.
Plus Senate now has a massive chance of turning blue.
if he picks Kamala has his VP I’ll be ecstatic. I’m not a big fan of either fighting or Bernie, but I prefer Biden. I’m just continually amazed and disappointed that Warren fell off. she was so clearly the best candidate, in my opinion.
And that last bit is key; nothing good happens for our Republic with that treasonous turtle Moscow Mitch controlling the Senate. We need to flip it and flip it hard.
I live in a state Biden took, followed by Bernie and Bloomberg. Of the 30~ or so college educated (mostly white) women in my realm, at least 20-25 voted for Warren. I only know a few who voted for Bernie and Biden and everyone hates Bloomberg. So it’s odd to me to see so few people vote for Warren because she seems like the most popular candidate in my primary social circle. Clearly I don’t get out much.
yeah, I realized that my Twitter feed is clearly a reflection of myself and not the general population, because if my Twitter feed was representative of voting, Warren would have swept super Tuesday.
Don’t care who gets the Democratic nomination. Sick and tired of the in party fighting when there needs to be unification and a strong push for voter turnout. Biden, Sanders, Warren — will vote for ANY of them as long as they can beat Trump. HE NEEDS TO GO. Take him and his nasty MAGA zealots out of office and the media.
Sigh. Bernie supporters are going to stay home again if he doesn’t win. Trump will be re-elected.
Nope he won’t. Dems are turning up in record numbers and they will continue that in November.
And Bernie’s numbers have been lower in some states than they were in 2016. He’s not bringing along those new, never voters his people claimed would turn out for him.
It’s so funny that both sides are saying this, at least in the media. Bernie is “too extreme for most dems to vote for” so many dems won’t vote if he gets the nomination, and Bernie supporters won’t turn out for anyone else.
I think both sides could come together with Elizabeth Warren, but after this showing, I would suspect she’s going to drop out. Maybe Joe will pick her as VP as an olive branch.
Biden swept Super Tuesday. If Sanders thought this would be a cake walk the team was mistaken. Clyburn was the Jaws of Life for the Biden campaign and if Biden gets the nomination and evicts Trump from 1600 on Election Day he owes Clyburn a Cabinet post.
Warren losing in her home state has to be humiliating and she may have to make some hard choices. Bloomberg needs to spend that 500 million to help someone else to get into the White House because it’s certainly not helping him.
I definitely think this is a reaction to Bernie and Democrats being nervous he wins the nomination and gets trounced in November and we have 4 more years of Trump. The democrats are rallying behind Biden less out of love for Biden himself and more out of disgust for Bernie AND trump.
I am sad at how the women have been erased from the conversation though, obviously especially Warren at this point – like what does a woman have to do to be deemed “electable?” But I also think people are just nervous about a repeat of 2016. I personally was relieved to see Biden do well bc I really do not want a Bernie candidacy.
If she is still in the race in a month I’ll vote for Warren in my primary.
The democrats are rallying behind Biden less out of love for Biden himself and more out of disgust for Bernie AND trump.
Agree.
Biden was leading in South Carolina prior to Clyburn’s endorsement. I believe Biden would have won without the endorsement. The impact, though? The endorsement singled to voters that the party wasn’t abandoning Joe Biden & telling them who to vote for. South Carolina is a conservative state & I doubt it would have went for a progressive. Now Super Tuesday? The rest of endorsements clearly helped Joe but he’s always polled well with older Americans, moderates & African Americans over age 45… according to the polls. Now he’s getting the suburbs & women votes.
Booooo! I’m not a fan but I guess it’s better than Trump. He’s so old though, I’d rather have someone younger and female. I feel like there’s reasons why Obama didn’t endorse him. Hillary got so robbed! And Biden is going to win because he’s a mediocre white man. Life is so unfair.
Obama hasn’t endorsed because he shouldn’t at this point.
I can almost guarantee that Obama will only endorse once we have a clear winner.
In TX. Only the Dems had to wait in line when I was voting. There were 3 machines available for the Democratic voters and 8 for Republican. I know it was based on past turnout but it’s still frustrating.
Ugh. I’m so depressed about Warren. If Biden selects Stacey Abrams or Kamela as his VP that will be a small consolation but this all still sucks.
Warren not even getting her home state is what broke my heart. Talk about a slap in the face, but it goes to show you just how ingrained misogyny really is in this country.
Biden is….not my favorite, but I do think he has a better chance than Sanders in the general election. The stakes are too high right now. My fears are more grounded in Congress. Turning that over is the real goal because Mitch McConnell is far and wide the biggest danger to American democracy, not Trump.
Bernie Sanders campaigned heavily here in Massachusetts, his surrogates boasting that they were going to steal Warren’s home state from her. He held a rally on Boston Common Saturday and had people roaming the streets of Boston the last few days carrying Bernie signs everywhere. Biden didn’t campaign here at all and won handily, pretty much across every demographic.
Creepy Uncle Joe is my least favorite choice, I am so disappointed it is coming to this ( was hoping for Mayor Pete ), but I can get behind a Joe/Kamala or Joe/Stacy ticket, let’s hope they don’t mess up and hand the Presidency to Agent Orange.
Part of me wanted Mayor Pete or VP, not now, Super Tuesday changed that, we need a qualified female VP and there are two great candidates.