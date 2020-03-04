“Lupita Nyong’o can wear the hell out of some blue lipstick” links

Lupita Nyong’o did a very strong LOOK for the Louis Vuitton PFW show. [RCFA]
Russell Brand did not talk sh-t about Katy Perry, shock. [Just Jared]
Emilia Clarke is totally fine post-GoT. [LaineyGossip]
Brit Hume was searching for “sexy vixen vinyl” lmao. [Dlisted]
Kaia Gerber’s greatest love affair was with this one pair of jeans. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ronan Farrow drags his publisher for doing Woody Allen’s memoir. [Pajiba]
Two white women assaulted a mother & daughter for speaking Spanish. [Jezebel]
This Teen Mom 2 story is very dark. [Starcasm]
I’m here for Rachel Maddow taking out Shaun King. [Towleroad]
Shaquille O’Neal lost a bet, had to show his receding hairline. [Seriously OMG]
Ok, I had thought Lupita was about 24 but I just learned the other day that she is 37? Wuuuut?? Beautiful young face.