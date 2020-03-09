“Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s TikTok is actually amazing” links

Wait for it! @AROD https://t.co/MNAxO0z2BA pic.twitter.com/PZIlDlTvyt
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 9, 2020
I absolutely love this “flipped the switch” Tik Tok from Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. It’s super-cute! [Just Jared]
Okay, that was pretty great of Alex and Jennifer.
I am liking them more and more as a couple.
I was TOTALLY unprepared for that! Haha. Well done.
I think Jennifer finally met her match. I’m happy for them.
HAHA made me laugh out loud! Love it when people don’t take themselves seriously.
Google made an educational video about inspirational woman and I still can’t believe the number of dislikes. It’s baffling.
I’m ready for this election to be over with