“Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s TikTok is actually amazing” links
  • March 09, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I absolutely love this “flipped the switch” Tik Tok from Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. It’s super-cute! [Just Jared]
Ted Cruz has been exposed to coronavirus. Poor coronavirus. [Jezebel]
Lainey’s coverage of all the Sussex drama this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Halle Berry took a swipe at Sarah Palin. [Dlisted]
Photos from the Westworld premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
A lot of Republicans may have coronavirus. [Pajiba]
A reality star named her child Serenity Faye. [Starcasm]
Amanda Bynes is no longer engaged. [The Blemish]
Pete & Chasten Buttigieg get a standing O. [Towleroad]
I say “like” too much as well. Like, I can’t help it. [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 'Second Act' surprise premiere

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s TikTok is actually amazing” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    March 9, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Okay, that was pretty great of Alex and Jennifer.

    I am liking them more and more as a couple.

    Reply
  2. Wisca says:
    March 9, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I was TOTALLY unprepared for that! Haha. Well done.

    Reply
  3. ME says:
    March 9, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I think Jennifer finally met her match. I’m happy for them.

    Reply
  4. bluemoonhorse says:
    March 9, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    HAHA made me laugh out loud! Love it when people don’t take themselves seriously.

    Reply
  5. Jillian says:
    March 9, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Google made an educational video about inspirational woman and I still can’t believe the number of dislikes. It’s baffling.

    I’m ready for this election to be over with

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment