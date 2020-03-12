Donald Trump sniffles & wheezes his way through a coronavirus update

Today is going to be a coronavirus-heavy day in gossip and news, and I’m sorry. Every morning, I wake up bright and early and scroll Twitter to see what fresh hell has broken overnight. I do that because I feel like the only person (?) who is really trying to “get a lot of sleep” in this Time of COVID, so I’ve been going to bed super-early. Turns out, I missed a lot while I was sleeping. Trump gave an address from the Oval Office wherein he announced a travel ban to and from Europe and the US for the next 30 days. We also know that Trump has been exposed to corona a few different times over the past week, so I’m not finding his heavy breathing, sniffling and lowkey wheezing all that comforting.

Also not comforting? Trump’s European travel ban “sidesteps” his own Trump properties in Europe. Who worries about a global pandemic when the president can make a little money at his Scottish golf resort, eh? As for the global pandemic… yes, WHO has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic now. Enjoy your tax cuts as a response to that, I guess.

Just to underline this point, even though it’s been obvious for the past week – all Trump cares about is how the coronavirus is affecting the stock market and business in general. He couldn’t give a sh-t about the actual Americans who are exposed, who have contradicted coronavirus, or the people who have already died. All he cares about is ramming through a tax cut package. By the way, the DOW tumbled 1500 points yesterday too. Because global pandemics trump bigly tax cuts to billionaires.

Also: the NBA has suspended its season indefinitely. An NBA player has tested positive and they’re not screwing around. Meanwhile, the college kids who aren’t getting paid at all still have to play NCAA March Madness games, there just won’t be anyone in the stands for them.