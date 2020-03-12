Donald Trump sniffles & wheezes his way through a coronavirus update

Today is going to be a coronavirus-heavy day in gossip and news, and I’m sorry. Every morning, I wake up bright and early and scroll Twitter to see what fresh hell has broken overnight. I do that because I feel like the only person (?) who is really trying to “get a lot of sleep” in this Time of COVID, so I’ve been going to bed super-early. Turns out, I missed a lot while I was sleeping. Trump gave an address from the Oval Office wherein he announced a travel ban to and from Europe and the US for the next 30 days. We also know that Trump has been exposed to corona a few different times over the past week, so I’m not finding his heavy breathing, sniffling and lowkey wheezing all that comforting.
Also not comforting? Trump’s European travel ban “sidesteps” his own Trump properties in Europe. Who worries about a global pandemic when the president can make a little money at his Scottish golf resort, eh? As for the global pandemic… yes, WHO has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic now. Enjoy your tax cuts as a response to that, I guess.
Just to underline this point, even though it’s been obvious for the past week – all Trump cares about is how the coronavirus is affecting the stock market and business in general. He couldn’t give a sh-t about the actual Americans who are exposed, who have contradicted coronavirus, or the people who have already died. All he cares about is ramming through a tax cut package. By the way, the DOW tumbled 1500 points yesterday too. Because global pandemics trump bigly tax cuts to billionaires.
Also: the NBA has suspended its season indefinitely. An NBA player has tested positive and they’re not screwing around. Meanwhile, the college kids who aren’t getting paid at all still have to play NCAA March Madness games, there just won’t be anyone in the stands for them.
Ignorant mfkr. Harry is right, trump does have blood on his hands. Not just from the dead immigrant kids.
I can’t say anything nice, so I’m not saying anything at all.
The only solace I have is that he’s always heavy breathing and sniffling through his speeches so it probably means nothing. although there’s a part of me that hopes he gets it, which I realize is not right.
one of my friends is currently in Spain for his school spring vacation. I wonder what will happen to him?
The travel ban does not apply to US citizens. So Americans can return to the US. If your friend is a US citizen, his school vacation may be cut short, but he will get back home. Anyone better informed than me, please correct me, of course!
It applies to US citizens in that there is enhanced screening, I think. I don’t think any citizen is flat out barred from returning.
You’re right, Ocho, it only applies to foreign nationals, so how is that supposed to help? And foreign cargo can still arrive, with all the foreign people who bring it here, so… ? And *some* insurance companies have agreed to waive fees for *testing*, but “all” insurance companies have NOT agreed to waive fees for TREATMENT. How does he make so many false statements in one seven minute pre-prepared speech???
The stock markets dropped after Trump’s address. So he was no comfort. Trump only cares that his handling of this outbreak in the US will cost him re-election.
I’m willing to take the hit to my karma and say I hope he gets it. After all he’s put people though it would be a bit of poetic justice.
I’ll join you.
I would agree with you but imagine the National panic if our president (well not my president, but you know what I mean) were to die of this virus. He’s elderly and in really poor health by anyone’s metrics so would he be likely to survive? I wouldn’t want to live in the US left after everyone collectively freaks out after that. We’d be living in a dystopian film (even more so than we already are)
He’s an ignorant sociopath. Of course he doesn’t cares about anyone else but his crooked pockets. How dare he rely on “I wanna be a real boy” Kushner to make a final decision on the virus. I hope time is up on this clown show and this head clown get quarantined along with Vice Clown Pence. Let Nancy run the show until a capable administration wins the WH. I’m a firm believer in karma, and Coronavirus is Cheetos karma!
Hahahaha “I wanna be a real boy Kushner”
🤣🤣🤣
I’ll never understand this mindset of feeling bad for wishing evil people come to harm.
Ditto. Ask any decent human being if they could go back in time and see to the death of someone, and the answer will typically be Hitler or Stalin. So, agreed. We know the world would look very different had neither of those two monsters risen to power. And those of us with some critical thinking skills can see when things are going to get worse because of one. And the one needs to go by any means necessary. Preferably by voting or law enforcement, but absent that, a virus will do. It may not feel good, but we know the consequences of unchecked power and there is not one damn thing wrong with hoping for and end to a nightmare.
The NBA player who tested positive was literally joking and touching recorders and microphones two days ago. I wonder how many people he has passed it too
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Every team that played the Utah Jazz in the past two weeks has been ordered to self-quarantine. Then there are all the hotel and restaurant staff they come into contact with.
He is so out of his depth here that its astounding, and people will die as a result. And he doesn’t have to be. He just has to let go of his ego a bit and listen to people like Tony Fauci who have experience and can guide him. but he cant do that.
He looked like a hostage being held at gunpoint being forced to read a statement. They must of told him not to use his hands and you could tell that he wanted to because they kept jerking. He also did not blink once.
I kept waiting for his skin suit to split open and his true demon form to come slithering out. It was painful to watch.
When it does happen y’all can just tell me about it. Dont make me look.
This is what happens when an ignorant, incompetent, evil, idiot becomes President. Nothing but chaos, cruelty, horrible decisions, and suffering.
I started giggling, I know I’m awful. My brain just flashed “he has coronavirus” as soon as he started talking.
If there is one person in this world who should suffer with it, it’s him.
The sniffing and wheezing are his “normal.” There was quite a bit more off about him during last night’s speech. His delivery was completely flat. He struggled with reading the words. He clearly didn’t know what he was talking about and wasn’t prepped at all before they sat him in front of the teleprompter. There is something seriously wrong with that man. But not to worry, Jared’s in charge! Instead of, you know, someone who actually passed a high school biology class.
At this point, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver should be running the country.
I’m always surprised he can read at all.
Personally I have believed for quite some time that he is in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Last night’s speech delivery did nothing to make me think otherwise.
Or some other form of dementia. Also, possibly Parkinsons. He constantly does the physical freeze/glitch movement that my Dad suffered from before he was diagnosed.
Talk about closing the barn doors after the horse has run out. The virus is already here, canceling some flights is to late. It gives his base something to cling to foreign travel ban! Nothing in that speech was about testing or public health or what to do internally. It was all attacking ‘Europe’ and protecting the economy.
Also-he got it wrong and DHS has to issue a clarification. US citizens traveling from Europe are exempt. European goods are exempt. It’s only for foreign nationals who have travelled to one zone in the last 14 days. Because you know-good ole’ Americans are immune from this thing 🙄
Not to mention the CSPAN video of when he thought the cameras were off at the end. Oookkkkkaaaayyyy. He HATES having to do anything that looks like work
I could not watch him….can’t stand listening to him. What was the video at the end??? I have heard nothing about.
Golf course in Scotland, money looser seven years in a row. Trump is not a businessman. Who loses money on casinos? He’s bleeding the US to support his failures. Coronavirus? His speeches are nothing more than a diatribe to see what works. He does not look healthy. More weight gain, hiding behind a fat suit. Watch and wait.
We can still fly to his golf course in Scotland. Or his properties in Dubai and India.
This is really showing up the emperor as having no clothes.
If only we had tax cuts back in medieval times, then everybody wouldn’t have died of the plague…
I know a cast member at Disney. The parks continue to be packed with people from all over the world. They won’t close Disney until the mou$e himself gets a fever. I flew domestically twice in the last week. Planes are still full. Trumps ban is nonsensical without more aggressive restrictions. It’s all for show.