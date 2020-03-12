Omid Scobie: What happened to the Sussexes was ‘unnecessarily cruel’

Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar is one of the “friendliest” journalists towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Most of the Harry & Meg fans know him to be reliable, and we know that he’s got a good bulls–t detector when it comes to the fake news about the Sussexes. Scobie wrote a lengthy piece for Bazaar about Harry and Meghan’s You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch farewell tour, with an emphasis on one of Meghan’s final, solo events for the Association of Commonwealth Universities. He used the piece to basically say what many of us have said for months: it didn’t have to be this way, the Windsors are losing a bright, interesting, youthful couple, and Harry and Meghan were treated so poorly by the Windsors and the media. You can read Scobie’s full piece here. Here are some of the most interesting parts:
The Sussexes were crushed to leave: To say they were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision that the couple still feel wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary. While recent tabloid coverage has made it seem like the Sussexes’ half-in-half-out bid was about wanting it all, the reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances—even during her pregnancy. They knew something had to change, but they also didn’t want to stop supporting the queen. One can’t help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.
Harry is gutted about losing his military titles: [One of Harry’s first tasks is] bringing the work of the Endeavour Fund and Invictus Games, both of which he helped establish, closer together. Harry’s lifelong commitment is why Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music was a particularly difficult moment, wearing his Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform for the last time. Giving up his royal duties has resulted in his military honors coming to an end—a particularly tough pill to swallow and something that has been just as difficult for his wife to witness. It is, a source close to the couple tells me, a wound that will take time to heal for Harry.
They are hurting: Getting on with the work has always been what it’s been about for Harry and Meghan, but behind the smiles of the photos has been a vulnerable couple who are still very much hurting.
Omid says goodbye: Back at Buckingham Palace, the ACU students now en route to Westminster Abbey and Harry quietly slipping through the door to say hello, the reality—and the emotions—finally set in as I give Meghan a goodbye hug. She’s flying back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up. For a couple who only ever wanted to focus on their work and bring good to the world, it seems like an unnecessarily cruel ending to their royal lives. Forced to give up roles they’re incredibly proud of after sacrificing so much to get there.
They’re free now: While the weeks and months ahead will no doubt present new challenges for the Sussexes, the couple genuinely feel a sense of excitement about what’s to come, which includes the freedom to work at a pace that suits them, no longer weighed down by protocol or threatened by toxic agendas. And while much has been (incorrectly) speculated about specific commercial endeavors they might be taking on, both Harry and Meghan are eager to get stuck into their work, which will still revolve around their humanitarian efforts and helping amplify the voices of young people around the world on a wide gamut of issues.
Yeah, I still don’t understand why the Queen took away Harry’s military ranks and patronages other than as a petty, punitive measure? Is there any kind of law or rule or make-believe protocol which says that a royal prince and war veteran should be stripped of his military titles when he moves overseas? Or was that – hear me out – just one of the many ways which Liz of House Petty tried to punish Harry and encourage him to abandon his wife and child? Thank god Harry and Meghan are out of that toxic family. While it would be nice to see Scobie’s words lead to some kind of internal reckoning within the royal press and the royal family, it won’t happen.
I read the whole article this morning and it actually had me shedding tears. You can really feel the magnitude of what was done to them, especially to Meghan, in his words. It’s truly heartbreaking.
Also, I was so glad to see him clearly calling the RF out. Someone needed to say it in print.
“One can’t help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.” Thank you for putting that in print Scobie!
That line really stood out to me too. What a gut punch.
That sentence cuts deeps. I’m glad they got the eff out.
I’m with you. Although we’ll still see coverage of them, it’s very sad they won’t be full time Royals. I think the Queen is enormously petty and vindictive.
This was such a sad but well written article. I was surprised at how pointed he was in some respects – lack of respect, fending for themselves, etc.
I think Omid is in a different position than the other RRs (first he’s not part of the rota obviously) in that he’s not white. So his perspective on Meghan is going to be different, and isn’t going to always align with what the older white RRs think. He’s made it clear how important her presence in the royal family is to him and so many others, and that was never taken seriously.
Yes, Becks1, definitely a refreshing change from the rest of them. And he pays the price too, it seems. He faces a lot of trolling & harassment for his balanced approach towards the royals and for taking a stand and being fair to M&H
Becks1 –
I agree. To non-white people Meghan was a light in the royal family, that people of color (especially women of color) can break down walls and burst ceilings everywhere, even in patriarchal white institutions like the one monarchy and to see her be treated the way she has because she is a hard worker, because she cares, because she is thoughtful is so disheartening.
I was suspended how pointed he was- saying if some relatives has spoken up would it have made a difference. I wonder if this affects his relationship with the palaces or maybe he knows he won’t get exclusives so hes just gonna say it how it is.
There’s countless examples of royals pushing back against the press including by the Queen. Silence was a choice. Although I’m curious with the Queen if she still reads papers every day- royal historians Etc always say she’s well briefed. So if that’s still the case even less excuse.
In general he’s pretty balanced though – to the extent that Meghan supporters will call him out if he tweets something about Kate at an engagement, her survey, etc. I figured he still wants to have access to the other royals so he has to appear fairly neutral.
I think he will still have access to the royals, same as before. I do think he has good sources in the Sussex camp, but I don’t think he’s their mouthpiece the way English is for KP. He was pointed here but he didn’t name names – “a family member or two” is as close as he gets to that. So I think he will be okay in terms of his royal access.
It’s also the second time in a week that he’s been so direct. He previously posted a picture from Meghan’s visit to the Robert Clack school on twitter with the caption:
“I rarely add my own opinion to reporting but if there was ever a photo that illustrates what the Royal Family is about to lose – it’s this. Diversity, modernity, inclusivity, and representation.”
That didn’t get much play, but turns out it was an appetizer for this well-written Harper’s piece.
Good for him for putting it all out there.
@Windyriver I saw that comment from him too and that combined with this article – you can tell there is a personal element to this for him, and its not just because he likes Meghan. And he’s obviously not the only one.
I liked the parts where the woman in charge of one of Meghan’s patronages was saying she loved how the press Meghan brought them was about their work and not about what their patron was wearing, or how long she was there, what time she showed up and left, and if tea was served. It was about their actual work and Meghan was educated about what they did, she cares, and she amplified the work the charity was doing, she didn’t just use her visits as PR for herself.
When one thinks about it, all the lies that were “leaked” and his family – especially Liz (nope I call her Liz short for lizard- cold blooded) who did not support him was harsh but to add the petty measures of having your tank taken away and he’s a vet????? I can see why he is PISSED and so would anyone else in his shoes.
I can’t imagine being in his shoes or Meghan’s but they will be far happier away from that family. A door mat to Wills and Kate this couple could not be. They shine too bright.
Harry’s recent ” interview “makes it clear he is neither phased nor upset about not being using the royal title and so by definition he knew he would not be keep his patronage etc.The impression I got from the “inteview” with Greta , if true, is that there Is a huge disconnect between reality and what the press reports.
He’s crushed about losing his military titles. He doesn’t care about the royal titles(which he isn’t losing).
Obie has a great podcast called the Heir Pod.
The British royal family are doomed.
This is why his and Meghan’s hand holding during the standing ovation was so poignant and heartfelt! You could see how emotional that moment was to him, and to see her being so supportive was so touching!😭
I have always thought that the family rallying around Rapist Uncle Andrew while hanging them out to dry was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
You know, William and the Queen take a lot of heat for the situation, deservedly, but I want to call out Charles here. At the end of the day he is Harry’s father, and Archie’s grandfather, and he could have stood up for his son’s wife to the press. I could write the speech for him. But he didn’t. Obviously no one did. But I think of my own parents and the lengths they’d still go for me, I’m 36, and I feel sad for Harry. Obviously this is about a lot more than press treatment. There’s a feud between the brothers for sure. But Charles could have addressed the press. He should have.
And now, it’s really going to backfire on them because from here on out whenever they get interviwed by anyone, they are going to be asked their thoughts on them leaving, on why they didn’t speak up and say anything. Someone, somewhere is going to put one of them on the spot and ask the hard questions, and when that moment comes, I guarantee Charles or whoever it is just might feel the sting of regret for not speaking up when they had the chance.
The Royals aren’t going to be asked this because they almost never do unscripted interviews. They ALWAYS know and agree the questions in advance. I’m fairly sure that was even the case with Andrews’s interview – he was just too stupid to realise how people would respond to his answers.
I would like to see a school child ask them during one of their engagements or walkabouts. It doesn’t have to be a member of the press to demand answers as to why the Royal Family, the pinnacle of British society, the family who is expected to be an example to the rest of the world, let this happen, let the courtiers who are driving the leaks continue to do so and why are they so damn cold and cruel?
Great article by Omid!
I think of all the BS articles about how Meghan made Kate cry, that could have been easily denied and other articles like that, but were used to tear Meghan apart. This is why Harry was looking ready to murder some family members and why they left.
Meghan’s and Archie’s lives were in danger the way she was relentlessly attacked while pregnant and not one peep from the royal offices. Yeah, Harry is so done with his family. He holds on to things when he’s wronged.
I thought how great it would have been to see Kate wearing one of the pieces from Meghan’s Smart Set as a show of support. For all of her talk about supporting new mothers, Kate really dropped the ball concerning Meghan, her words and her actions are polar opposite.
That would require Kate to care for someone other than herself and social status as future queen consort.
William and Kate could have done a lot of things to be more welcoming to Meghan but they chose to be savage. That savagery will come back to bite them one day.
Threatened by toxic agendas. Here’s to Scobie having loads and loads of receipts and becoming the Andrew Morton of this story.
I’m old enough to have watched the Diana/Charles story implode and have no doubt that the real details of what happened to the Sussexes WILL come out. There is too much money to be made, and no amount of deference to Petty Betty will stop it. Didn’t stop it in Diana’s days and won’t stop it this time.
Well let’s hope he turns out to be more fact based and tabloidy than Morton, but your larger point stands – more info will come out, in dribbles, in gossip, in slips, in tell alls. And it won’t look good.
I think a lot of secrets are still being kept and the other members of the RF (apart from H and M) are still being protected by the British (tabloid) media because the queen is still alive. I have a feeling things would really go south when she passes! The truth will come out in the end!
To non-white people, especially women of color Meghan was a light in the royal family and what we publically watched is what so many women of color in the world face.
As a black woman in a corporate environment I know, you can’t be too driven, too smart, too kind, too motivated. You’ll be painted as angry and conniving and rude, it happens to me all the time, and it is/was so heartbreaking to watch it happen to Meghan, it was like it was happening to all of us.
I hope she goes forward and continues to absolutely smash it, like she does – I know we will see them on the global stage doing amazing things.
I read all 3 articles, and they were all heart breaking, I applaud Omid, for not mincing his words. I got the impression that The RF with the help of the Media, engineered this whole exit. They had no intention of stepping down from their royal duties, they were pushed out, Harry’s military patronages stripped off him, was an attempt at emotional blackmail, so as to force him to choose between his wife and The RF. Now I am beginning to believe, the whole Thomas M saga has had an inside coperation to embarass Meghan to abandon the nuptials, or taint The Wedding. There was no help from The Palaces, she was left at the mercy of The Press, and it continued through pregnancy and beyond, so sad.
I think they were hoping she would miscarry by using her father against her at such a delicate time.
I completely agree with you Abena. I think KP and William bought Thomas to try and destroy the wedding. Tom Bradby said something awful happened before the wedding.
Isn’t that what Tim Shipman’s article in the Times heavily implied? That the Thomas M stuff was sanctioned by William?
“This sense of embattlement has been entrenched by William’s decision to reach out to seniors figures in the media as he prepares for kingship and by the apparent decision by those same newspapers to side with the palace over Harry and Meghan by peddling the most negative coverage of the duchess’s relationship with her father.”
Siding with the palace? You’d have thought the palace and H&M would be on the same side against Thomas Markle. Why did the palace want that most negative coverage peddled?
I’ve wondered for a while if the tabloids didn’t offer Thomas Markle money at the behest of the BRF.
That doesn’t excuse TM’s rotten behaviour then or now, bit it might help explain his motivation and the tab’s repeated visits to that particular well of nastiness.
It will be interesting to see what comes out in the Sussex’s lawsuit against the daily mail etc.
Courtiers told the tabloids that Harry will be punished for his statement.
Then they denied it.
But the queen took this from him as a punishment… the royal family isn’t trustable
Didn’t Richard Kay say that William should take over the Captain’s General title from Harry last week? And since he’s a mouthpiece I can only imagine William is putting the notion out there.
Also it was said that he wasn’t happy when the Queen made Harry the Commonwealth youth ambassador and that was another title removed. I wouldnt be surprised if he also lobbied for it.
So I imagine these are some of the reasons Harry’s titles were removed on put on hold, some (William) saw the opportunity to take wgat they’ve wanted. He’s seen the accolades, ovation, adoration, camaraderie that Harry gets from the military & commonwealth and he wants it too.
But the Royals don’t seem to understand that Harry didn’t get all of that just because he was the Queen’s grandson, he also had shared experiences or spent a lot of time with them.
It wouldn’t surprise me if William’s petulance was behind a lot of it.
The Queen cannot remove Harry’s earned military titles, she can only remove honorary things like the Royal Marines. Given the standing ovation Harry and Meghan received, I don’t think the Marines want him gone as their royal rep.
If pedo andy still gets to keep his military titles and ‘honours’ Prince Harry should have never been stripped off his, he earned it as well by serving for 10 years and not just presented to him because of his title.
I am sad and angry that there are people spouting a lot of nonsense about Harry and Meghan on twitter, instagram and other social media channels. I had hoped twitter has completely banned one of the oxygen thief, katie shitkins but alas, her account is back again, lying and stirring up her racists, sexists and misogynistic followers.
Remember when her half brother wrote an open letter to Harry urging him not to marry Meghan because blah blah. In hindsight, perhaps someone put him upto it.
The part about the work is what I always suspected. The Media component was insult to injury, but behind the scenes I think the family politics and protocol police that surrounded the work was something Meghan and Harry couldn’t deal with anymore. I have worked in a toxic environment, and I know that feeling all too well – it completely overshadows the work.
I suspect Meghan and Harry would have battled through that for another year if a single family member had defended them publicly, but the writing was on the wall.
Just noticed the Fail has a piece on Omid’s article, authored by the esteemed “Mailonline Reporter” (wtf -you’re that ashamed of your work you can’t put your name on it?). It’s already generated 1,000+ comments no doubt the usual trolls and bots.
Also, the Windsors didn’t intervene when the media was going to town on Meghan, then Harry because it suited them. There’s a hierarchy in that institution and Harry/Meghan’s reach and attention they got threatened the structure.
You can’t have the 6th in line and his wife becoming the face of the monarchy at the expense of two future Kings and Queen Consorts. It was one thing for a single Harry to be popular but not Meghan too. Never. The only thing that went wrong was they underestimated the two of them and pushed too hard and caused them to leave.
This has invited the global world to look at them differently and to start taking potshots at them for anything. The Windsors certainly didn’t want that and will try to change that in the coming months. That’s if the Sussexes don’t overshadow them from Canada.
Is it customary for journalists to hug the people they cover?
Some royal reporters have mentioned having Kate’s private phone number and having private get togethers with her so….
Yeah and some royal reporters allegedly went to Pippa’s wedding.
Isn’t part of why they are upset with Harry& Meghan because they never invited them to the palace for cosy off the record chats. Camilla Tominey was practically begging Meghan to pass on her number.
I personally think the way most of the royal rota operates is unprofessional- too close to some of their subjects.
These people hang out with the royals sometimes. They have tea with them and one of them (I wanna say Becky) has Kate’s number. That was another problem they had with Meghan— lack of access directly to her.
Do you question the little parties and get-togethers many royals have routinely held with the royal rota for years? Somehow I doubt a tinhatter hypocrite like you has…
@Beach Dreams —- Bazinga!!!!! Racism, Sexism, Xenophobia, a lot of isms aside, I will take a liar over a hypocrite!!!
Oh, does it upset some people that there is someone reporting fairly on this situation?
Far better that royals do underhanded things like leak secret plans and locations to their RR of choice, to try to submarine the whole thing.
I expected bullshit from William but Charles…I think I hate Charles the most. I think he had a hand in smearing Meghan but stepped back when things got out of control. How could he? How could he stand by and let his son, daughter in law and infant grandchild be harassed and abused like this? I can’t wrap my mind around it. I can’t rationalize it. He’s gonna need them when he becomes king.
I had long been on Charles’ side, mostly for all the incredible work he’s done through the Prince’s Trust and seeing him walking Meghan down the aisle was incredibly moving. However, his silence in the face of the horrendous abuse his daughter-in-law and grandson faced has completely tainted my view of him. He used Meghan when it made him look good and when things got difficult he turned tail and ran. I have no use for him any longer.
I saw an article about how Charles yells at his staff when he doesn’t get his own way. Could be retaliation for the change in the procession on Monday. There may be a new feud in the works.
One, there is Charles’s ego. Two, there is the fact he’s afraid of William’s temperament and doesn’t know how to handle him.
War of the Waleses 2.0 coming soon to a tabloid near you.
L84TEA can also care for other people at the same time, it is not humanely impossible. And what does it say when a rich, beautiful biracial woman like Meghan still gets discriminated against and attacked for no reason? And her royal son still gets called a monkey in 2019? It means racism is still a problem, they are not immune to it and we should still call it out. Oprah was a powerful and rich celebrity and still got discriminated against in Paris. Michelle Obama was the First Lady and a highly educated woman mingling with the rich and famous but she also wasn’t immune to it. It IS heartbreaking when these women have worked so hard but they are at times being unfairly brought down because they are not white. And it is heartbreaking when Harry optimistically expected his family to be the family Meghan never had. It is heartbreaking when Harry has always supported his grandma, father, brother and always friendly to his sister in law. It is heartbreaking when Harry got called a race traitor. Look how it turned out. Tragic it is.
Edit: I see the post against L84TEA was deleted.
Taking away his military honors was wrong and very petty. I think they thought he would stay if they did that. He proved them wrong by sticking with his wife.
Omids article was much needed and called the RF out.
The Windsors can’t push back against the press because of their scandals. If Will speaks out the press will bring the receipts they’ve likely been withholding on his dalliances in
Rose bushes. That is why the family couldn’t compromise with the Sussexes on ditching the Royal Rota. That is also why the Cambridges are suddenly pimping out their kids. There’s a price to pay for good press and the Sussexes weren’t willing to pay it.
Harry’s skeletons have already been laid bare thanks to his role as the human shield for William. The press have been so futile in finding real dirt on Meghan that they have to make things up. The Sussexes greatest weapon is the lack of skeletons in their closet to be used as blackmail. The rest of the Windsors have enough skeletons for a cemetery.
Exactly this!!! All the Sussex’s really wanted was not have to work with the royal rota, hence giving up their share of the Sovereign Grant. But the rr’s have Waaayyy to much dirt on members of the family and I’m sure hold it over them every chance they get. But as you said, Harry’s skeletons have been on public display for years and he has a spine, unlike the others, and the courage to do what’s right.
I hope the tide is turning. Watch out Cain and Unable, they’ll hound you next…
yeah, it’s going to get really interesting over the next couple of years!
Living well is the best revenge and Harry and Meghan will do that in spades.
I’m glad at least one reporter documented the truth.
Does this backstabbing behaviour go on within every royal family?
This is even more tragic when you consider how few people there are to really, really admire in the ‘celebrity’ world. We’re inundated with Kardashian trash, reality TV ‘star’ nonsense (including the Nuclear Orange Mussolini in the White House), z-listers and instagram endorsers. But when it comes to GOOD people – really, truly good, those who will stand up for right no matter the censure they receive, the mockery flung at them by the self-interested – my country… just threw it all away. Who now is there to admire, to emulate? The robotic, icecold and mediocre FF monarchs? Brenda, who puts her repugnant son above moral considerations? The Love Island hordes; TOWIE participants? Just heartbreaking.
The amount of loyalty nearly all British people have towards Queen Elizabeth is flat-out surreal to me. It’s like no matter what she does—or pointedly doesn’t do—her treatment of Diana, her treatment of Andrew, her husband, her questionable relationships with other shady rich folks, the masses in Britain will not say a bad word against her. It’s like they’ve all been collectively brainwashed. How does this persist? As an American, it’s almost unfathomable to me.