“Sarah Palin was on the Masked Singer and it was a mess” links
  • March 12, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sarah Palin was revealed on the Masked Singer. Truly, this is the darkest timeline, right? I can’t believe they did this (it is on Fox though…). [Jezebel]
What to watch while we’re all self-quarantining. [LaineyGossip]
Katherine Schwarzenegger loves newlywed life. [JustJared]
I love Taraji P. Henson but this is not the look. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Wait, Cardi B is joining the Fast & Furious franchise? [Pajiba]
Daniel Radcliffe does not have the coronavirus. [Dlisted]
I beg you to look at Marsai Martin’s hosiery choice. [RCFA]
Republicans don’t want people to get tested for coronavirus. [Towleroad]
Mark Paul Gosselaar is 100% too old for this. [Seriously OMG]

8 Responses to ““Sarah Palin was on the Masked Singer and it was a mess” links”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    WHY ARE WE STILL GIVING HER ATTENTION????

    God. Screw you, FOX. Way to keep on rewarding the type of folks who helped usher in the dumpster fire timeline we’re living in.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I watched The Masked Singer last night because nothing else was on. I’m pretty sure the dinosaur is JoJo Siwa, anyone else agree?

    Reply
  3. Léna says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    America is still surprising me and not in a good way

    Reply
  4. adastraperaspera says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Testing everyone for coronavirus is the only way to manage this crisis. If GOP won’t test, they can just get out of the way. Many state governors and institutions like The Cleveland Clinic, Gates Foundation and University of Washington are stepping up. It’s not enough yet, but it’s a start. Testing is the only way we can safely staff hospitals, schools, federal agencies (like the post office) and businesses throughout the 12-18 month period it will take to get a vaccine.

    Reply
    • TeamAwesome says:
      March 12, 2020 at 1:11 pm

      I saw someone mention on Facebook, I know, I know, that there ARE confirmed cases here in Alabama, but because they weren’t the CDC test but another organization’s that the CDC won’t count them.

      Reply
  5. Louise says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    I knew it was a Palin as soon as it said Mama bear, ugh, then the gun, yup. I turned it off when she turned around.

    Reply
  6. Estelle says:
    March 12, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Does this mean she’s transitioning to a furry?

    Reply
  7. Aims says:
    March 12, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    She could’ve been our vice president.

    Reply

