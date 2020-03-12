Bernie Sanders is not dropping out of the primary race, because of course

Embed from Getty Images

Ever since Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders has been getting trounced. Democrats have “come home” for Joe Biden, because Biden is a known (and knowable) figure within the Democratic Party, and he is trusted to make deals and call out malarkey. He’s respected within the African-American community. Seniors trust him on social programs they rely on. Voters like me – in the 35 to 50-year-old demographic – know that he’s the safe option, and we have pleasant memories of Biden as President Obama’s veep, friend and advisor. So all of that came together for Biden. Perhaps some of it was even the anti-Bernie vote, which is not being discussed that much – Sanders’ voters can be framed as “anti-Hillary,” or “anti-establishment” or whatever, but how many people voted for Biden or Liz Warren because those candidates are not Bernie Sanders?

So, Sanders did not have a good week. Not only did he lose Michigan – a state in which his campaign poured a lot resources – it’s now looking like Biden has pulled ahead of Sanders in Washington State, which was widely assumed to be a Sanders-majority. There are so many stories about how Democrats are trying to “nudge” Sanders out of the race. He didn’t address his people on Tuesday night, and instead chose to make a speech yesterday mid-afternoon. The basic gist is that Sanders isn’t dropping out, he’s hellbent on debating Biden on Sunday, and Sanders is more concerned with taking down Joe Biden than Donald Trump. I knew that would happen. In any case, don’t expect Elizabeth Warren to endorse Sanders. She won’t endorse anyone for a while:

Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose endorsement became highly coveted in the Democratic presidential race after she dropped out last week, is unlikely to endorse her ideological ally Senator Bernie Sanders, according to several people close to her, even though Mr. Sanders is looking for political lifelines as he struggles against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Ms. Warren is expected to withhold her endorsement from Mr. Sanders as well as Mr. Biden at this point, choosing to let the primary play out rather than seek to change its course, according to several people familiar with Ms. Warren’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss her considerations. Even before Mr. Sanders lost four states in Tuesday’s primaries, dealing a huge blow to his presidential hopes, Ms. Warren was reluctant to support him, these people said. The spirited presidential campaign caused some rifts between the two liberals, including their clash in January over whether Mr. Sanders once told her that a woman couldn’t be elected president in 2020, an episode that deeply troubled her. Her camp also viewed Mr. Sanders’s electoral standing as fading in recent weeks, raising doubts about whether an endorsement would be a lost cause. Ms. Warren has spoken to Mr. Biden once since Super Tuesday but multiple times to Mr. Sanders, as she and her team have fielded overtures from Sanders supporters seeking to coax her to his aid.

The Times goes on to note that Sanders’ unhinged fans are now harassing Warren to endorse him straight away, and this is after they harassed her to leave the race, calling her a “snake” and attacking her right and left. Yeah. Warren won’t endorse Bernie Sanders. And considering Sanders isn’t leaving the race any time soon, now would be a good time for him to remind his supporters that they need all of the allies they can get, so they should stop attacking and threatening people.

