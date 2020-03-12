An anti-aging clear skin serum, little food huggers and a cat calming spray



An anti-aging clear skin serum to reduce acne and fade imperfections



From CB: I found this Clearskin Superserum by TruSkin in a list of the best serums on Amazon. It has over 2,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still over 4 stars. There are so many glowing reviews of this with before and after photos showing people with much clearer, smoother skin. Many reviewers say this changed their life, that they’d tried so many prescription and over the counter products before this, and that this worked better than anything else to eliminate acne. One woman writes “The cystic acne that I’ve had for almost 20 years is gone. The sallow skin color and red spots are completely gone” and another says “it really has given me my confidence back and I highly recommend this serum.”

Little food huggers to save peppers, onions and more



From CB: These are little reusable silicone tops you can use for jars and and right on top of vegetables and fruits. That way you’re not wasting space with tupperware for one little thing. I usually only use half an onion and forget that the other half is there until it’s all mushy. If I was using these I would see it in the fridge. These colorful tops by Food Huggers have 4.2 stars, over 200 ratings and a C on Fakespot. They come in three color combinations: autumn, berry and greens. People say they keep their vegetables fresher longer, that they take up less room in the fridge and that they like them so much they’ve given them as gifts too.

Pure organic rosehip seed oil for skin, hair and nails



From CB: I was looking through the reviews for a more expensive rosehip oil, which people said wasn’t pure anymore. This has four times the product for the price, an A on Fakespot, 4.6 stars and over 5,000 reviews! You get a full 4 ounces of product for just $12.95. People rave about this oil by Pura D’Or. They say it has reduced their scars, eliminated rashes and left their skin “radiant” and “so smooth.”

A cat calming spray that people say really works



From CB: I was looking through pet products and came across this “cat calming spray” which I assumed was full of fake reviews. I was wrong! This has over 900 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still over 4 stars. People swear this works to calm down their nervous cats, especially during stressful times like trips. Cat owners say it’s “definitely worth the money,” that they were skeptical but that their cat sat down and relaxed at the time of day they’re usually running around, and that

within “ten minutes I noticed the difference.” They also say it curbs bad behavior like marking and spraying and helps reduce their cat’s separation anxiety. It’s an essential oil spray made of lavender, catnip, rosemary, and geranium. Maybe it works!

A cute corner shelf to save space in your kitchen or bathroom



From CB: This is a cute bamboo wood and metal standalone shelf that can give you more countertop space in a kitchen or bathroom. You can even use it on your desk. It’s said to be easy to assemble and comes in corner and straight versions. This shelving unit has 4.5 stars, 24 ratings and an A on Fakespot. It’s called a “space saver” that “looks elegant” and “fits perfectly” to organize a countertop. Here’s a link to another version with slightly more space.

Hipster Panties to smooth and support a postpartum belly or muffin top



From Hecate: I came across these when I was looking for period panties. These are from Warners, which is a pretty solid brand. And they look cute. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors and pattern combinations. Reviewers gave these 4.6 stars out of 4,991 ratings and they got a B on Fakespot, which is pretty good for clothing. According to the reviews, the band is, “a thick, comfortable lace that stays in place and isn’t scratchy or irritating.” Many reviews mention how comfortable they are like “Extremely comfortable, not too tight in any area – I was most concerned about by my legs but the fit was perfect.” As I’m waiting for the effects of my diet to kick in, I might give these a try.

A super strong camping hammock you can hang anywhere



From Hecate: Obviously, if you’re going camping, you want your gear to take up as little space as possible. This hammock folds up so little, you can clip it to your backpack. It’s so small, you can bring it along to the park, a beach, anywhere you can find two trees to hang it on. Unfolded, the hammock is 10.4 ft x 6.58 ft. For just under $30, you get the lightweight hammock, adjustable tree straps, steel carabiners and its own pouch to carry everything in. According to the description, it can hold up to 500 lbs and comes with a 15 year warranty. It’s available in 36 colors. 1,926 ratings gave it 4.8 stars and Fakespot gave it a B. Reviewers said that at this price, “You’re not going to find a better deal on a parachute hammock , anywhere.” And that we don’t need to sweat putting it up “I didn’t think it would be this easy but it was.”

A $10 vegetable spiralizer that saves your fingers



From Hecate: We are trying to add more vegetables to our diets. I’m having a lot of fun using vegetables in place of noodles but the pre-cut ones at the grocery store are expensive and aren’t as fresh as the ones you cut on your own. Most spiral makers take up too much space, but the reviews on this one said this one is small enough to fit in a drawer and comes with lids so you can store it in the fridge right in the canisters. It earned 4.2 stars out of 1,699 reviews and a C on Fakespot. It has a manual blade but it comes with a guide so you won’t lose the tips of your fingers. It’s also versatile with one reviewer saying, “I feel this spiralizer can do more than is advertised.” Another said they, “Got through a huge zucchini in no time! Much less waste than my old veggie noodle maker and so much easier to clean!” Time-saver and easy to clean? Sold.

>