Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas did a beach stroll for the paps, they had ‘great chemistry’ on set

Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana de Armas can't hide their love as they stroll barefoot on the beach during romantic Costa Rica getaway https://t.co/9Z2N5ATtGz
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 12, 2020
In case there were any questions about whether Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are a couple, they did an exclusive beach stroll in Costa Rica for the paparazzi on Tuesday. Only one agency had these photos, and it’s the agency that typically has exclusives of the Garner-Afflecks. I’m not saying these photos were definitely a setup, it’s possible someone sold the photos to the agency, but signs point to that. Either way, The Daily Mail shelled out for the photos and you can see them there. There’s only a 16 year difference between them, but she’s so young-looking that Ben still looks like her dad. Meanwhile both People and E! had sourced quotes about these two. People’s sound straight from Ben’s publicist and I think E!’s are from the photographer. Here are some excerpts from those stories:
“They had great chemistry right from the start,” a set source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
The source says while on set, they kept things on a strictly professional level.
“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance,” says the source. “He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.” – From People
“They are without a doubt a couple,” an eyewitness told E! News on Wednesday. “They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can’t stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana.”
“They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing,” the eyewitness said. “The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They’ve been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together.” – From E!
People interspersed more quotes which we already heard about what a great personality Ana has and how nice she was on set. So Ana is also benefitting from this publicity. There’s also a “things you didn’t know about” her on People. The thing is, she was a rising star in her own right. She got so much publicity for Knives Out, including a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. She’s the next Bond girl and she just got the cover of Vanity Fair. Ben Affleck is only going to drag her down! I would ask if she has any friends telling her to take it slow, but we all have friends like Ana who are dumb in love and don’t take advice. We know that there’s only so much we can tell them until they come crying about him a few weeks in.
photos credit: Backgrid and via Twitter/Daily Mail
Sigh. All I can say is good luck with that.
She’s beautiful, and seems so young and fresh. I don’t get this.
Ew
I get the feeling this is just a PR stunt to increase ticket sales for the movie.
If it is, then they’re stupid. The movie is eight months away. The way gossip move people will be over them in eight weeks.
Sure there’s definitely some “cooperation” at work, but I think it’s more complicated than a basic PR stunt.
He clearly didn’t fly all the way to Cuba just for a PR romance. Visas are required and you can’t fly there directly from the US.
I don’t see why he wouldn’t fly to Cuba for PR. Movie stars travel around the world to promote movies.
Time will tell if I’m right…
No, Ana! This man is another job that don’t pay! Lol
I love that! I have never heard that saying “a job that don’t pay” and am going to use that.
Good lord that’s perfect….and Jennifer Garner needs a tattoo of it. 😬
Look up “sh*t southern women say” on YouTube. So funny.
It’s been barely week that we know about them and I’m already sick of them
I’m hoping this is just a showmance to clean up his image and raise her media profile – at least that way she’s not likely to let ‘what’s best for Ben’ damage her career the way Jen did.
I think that’s what’s going on, too. Nothing says “true love” than walking down a beach kissing in front of paps. And of course he’s wearing a New England Patriots t shirt because he’s been working the “guy from Boston” part of his brand for decades too. So phony.
I don’t know what grosses me out more, this arrangement or the Florence Pugh/Zach Braff thing.
Now I understand BA’s “I deeply regret the loss of my marriage.” It was stated to open a space for lil sis.
Barf! No Anna, just no.
Remember when Penelope Cruz had her pr relationship with Tom Cruise? She got the cover of Vogue and a Ralph Lauren modelling contract. What is Anna getting?
And congrats Ben. You’re the new Tom Cruise.
Creepy Ben.
Well she did admit she has a bad picker, so…
I am trying to remember how many women he’s had since his separation from Jen. There was the nanny, and Lindsay Shookus, and the Playboy woman (quite young), and was there anyone else? And now Ana. All of this interwoven with the struggles with alcohol. He does not feel good in his own skin and is keeping himself eternally distracted, it seems. Run, Ana, run.
Sure, the beach pap stroll may have been set up, like the infinite number of Garner and Garner-Affleck pap strolls throughout the last decade+. But I don’t get the sense this is a fake dating situation. I remember seeing the pics of them together on set back when they were shooting. There are also the fan pics on social media pics and at the airport, etc. They don’t seem fake to me, but time will tell. Or not. We’ll probably never know. Either way – it’s just dating. I still don’t get all the fury over this. The woman is 31 years old, a full-grown adult. It’s her choice. Also, I get that Affleck has a lot of issues, but he is seemingly trying to overcome them. Is the goal here to just shred him to pieces no matter what he does? He was really good in The Way Back – 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. Definitely well-deserved.
I do think they are really dating. Lots of women have made extraordinarily dumb decisions when it comes to Affleck. Ana is not the first, and she won’t be the last to fall for him.
As for Ben’s coverage on this blog, I actually disagree and find it strangely sympathetic. Ben is not just your run of the mill liar and cheater. He harassed and/or sexually assaulted at least three women. To me, he’s no better than Franco & co.
Ben was like a different man during his recent press tour – he seemed more engaged and at ease. He seems to have turned a corner in his recovery and I hope he can keep it up.
They’re cute together too. I don’t get the hysteria. She’ll be 32 in a couple of week!