People: The Sussexes’ farewell tour was ‘really sad for them, because they tried’

People Magazine and Us Weekly both have big stories on the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour. I still don’t believe that “bittersweet” is the emotion we should go with for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’ll admit, Harry still seems “emotional” (to use Willileaks’ wording), but Meghan seemed utterly serene. She just seemed happy to be saying goodbye to all of these musty old fools. But according to People Mag, “bittersweet” is still the emotion.
After an emotional final round of official engagements, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their life as senior royals. “It’s bittersweet for Meghan and Harry,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s been really sad for them, because they tried.”
“It has been a poignant few days,” a royal insider says of the Sussexes’ final royal lap, during which they showed the family—and the world—what they would be missing, from red carpet-worthy entrances to powerful speeches to the history-making inclusion of a biracial American woman in the royal fold. But for all the warmth and positivity projected by Meghan and Harry during their last round of appearances, tensions within the family are still running high. “It’s not been an easy few months for anybody,” says a royal source.
For Harry and Meghan, their last days as senior royals also offered the opportunity to tie things up with several of their patronages. “There is a lot of goodwill—everybody’s really reassured, as the couple has gone out of their way to let everyone know that they aren’t abandoning anyone,” says a royal insider.
While the family has been spending time in Canada, they have their sights set on California next. They are expected to spend time in Meghan’s hometown of L.A. this summer.
“This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life,” says the source. “It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path.”
Will that path at some point merge again with William, Kate and the rest of the royal family? No one seems quite sure. “This is all so untested,” says the royal insider. “There are no comparisons with the past.” At the same time, the Queen has stressed that Meghan, Harry and Archie are “much loved members of the family,” says the friend of the couple. “That stuff runs deep. There is an element of working things through.”
I feel like an outlet like People Magazine doesn’t really know which angle to take in calling out what actually happened. So Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave is framed as something that came out of nowhere, with no torturing past behavior towards them, you know? As for the Sussexes’ future with the Cambridges, Us Weekly said some words too:
Don’t expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on great terms with Prince William and Duchess Kate anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in a rush to mend their strained relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source tells Us. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.”
The insider notes to Us that Meghan isn’t as fazed as Harry because she’s been estranged from her family before. For now, the couple are focused on 10-month-old son Archie.
“Meghan isn’t as fazed as Harry because she’s been estranged from her family before.” This could be one of the things that British people don’t understand – how someone could just walk away from their toxic family members with a shrug and have the wits and self-control to continue to edit people out of their life when those people are terrible. Does it go against the British way of doing things? There she goes, breaking protocol yet again.
As for the idea of some softening between Camp Cambridge and Camp Sussex… I honestly think it will probably take the Queen dying? I’m not trying to be macabre, I just think that Harry and Meghan will be in North America until Charles is king.
Wow, look at that. A beautiful duchess next to… uh? Slappy the Dummy?
On behalf of Britain I’m so sorry our racist royals pushed their best asset away.
+1. Hell, +1,000,000
All I got from this is that it’s water not mud under the bridge People. You can’t change an expression. It’s not an expression.
I was thinking the same thing. I thought maybe the British had mud under their bridges instead of water.
I can see it being bittersweet from the perspective of “we tried.” Meghan tried to fit in, she tried to work, she tried to make a difference, she tried to support Charles and the queen – and none of that was appreciated. They tried to deal with the racist press. etc. I think they are at peace with their decision, especially Meghan, but there can still be a sense of “it didn’t have to be this way.” At this point, after the past 2 years, they know they are making the right choice, but the past two years were rough and I can see there being some emotions that this IS the right choice, if that makes sense.
To me, “bittersweet” means there is both something good and bad about a situation. I don’t see how this is anything other than bittersweet for them and I’m confused why it’s such a hot button word here?
Good that they’re on their own and feel they can protect themselves better and work better. Bad because it’s such a shame that this had to happen. Bad because Harry was thrown under the bus and ultimately had to leave behind his family and the life he’s known up to this point.
The Cambridges will only get worse once the queen dies.
Nope this relationship is dead.
Exactly this Kaiser. I think Harry was sad and now he’s just flat out pissed and disgusted by his family. But Meghan has experience dealing with toxic family and she knows that what you have to do is cut them off at the root. And that’s why I think she is taking this better than Harry is. As someone who broke off all contact with my narcissistic pathological liar father when I was 18 – I know EXACTLY where Meghan is coming from.
Harry also is getting a firsthand up close view of what systemic racism looks like – and it was coming from inside his own house. And directed at his wife and child. So I think his anger is justified. And also his sadness that his own family – who HE has always been loyal to – weren’t loyal to him. And that has to hurt a LOT.
I agree VV! The only “hurt” Harry is feeling is the hurt from finding out how horrible his family really is and how they don’t care who they crush in order to keep their cushy life.
Wow the photoshop on Kate. Picture of the cover vs the one below……..
Anyway I am glad H&M are free; I watched the Vice documentary and the following was striking “No amount of money is worth your dignity”. Indeed, I can attest to the fact if one is miserable, even loads of money won’t make them happy
All the best to Harry and Meghan. I will continue to support Meghan; ALWAYS because this is was really about her; most would have been so glad to have her go with Archie and leave Harry but Harry said Nope; wherever my wife and child go, I will go. Good for him!!!!
I don’t think there will be any softening between the camps after the Queen passes. Harry’s words about ‘if you knew what I knew’, mentioning in a speech he wasn’t allowed to talk about some legal issues, rumors of something illegal being done to Meghan by someone in a Palace.
If he has proof anti-Meghan stories came out of KP and Camp Middleton, in addition to their mistreatment of her for three years? He’s never going to forgive any of them.
I think they are done with the Cambridges, once and for all. I do hope eventually we get the dirt on this, though. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Middleton family contributed to the problem, and I hope karma comes back to haunt each and every person who participated.
Bravo Sussexes for getting the heck out of the snake pit.
Please note how US Weekly addresses William, Harry, and Kate by their titles, but not Meghan.
They’re even worse than People Magazine, who called Kate “Princess Kate” until Meghan became a duchess. Then, rather than calling her “Princess Meghan” or “Duchess Meghan,” they revered back to calling Kate and Meghan by their maiden names.
It wasn’t just the British press; the Americans were just subtler.
Harry said if you knew what I knew in a speech? When was that?