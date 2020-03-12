People: The Sussexes’ farewell tour was ‘really sad for them, because they tried’

People Magazine and Us Weekly both have big stories on the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour. I still don’t believe that “bittersweet” is the emotion we should go with for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’ll admit, Harry still seems “emotional” (to use Willileaks’ wording), but Meghan seemed utterly serene. She just seemed happy to be saying goodbye to all of these musty old fools. But according to People Mag, “bittersweet” is still the emotion.

After an emotional final round of official engagements, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their life as senior royals. “It’s bittersweet for Meghan and Harry,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s been really sad for them, because they tried.” “It has been a poignant few days,” a royal insider says of the Sussexes’ final royal lap, during which they showed the family—and the world—what they would be missing, from red carpet-worthy entrances to powerful speeches to the history-making inclusion of a biracial American woman in the royal fold. But for all the warmth and positivity projected by Meghan and Harry during their last round of appearances, tensions within the family are still running high. “It’s not been an easy few months for anybody,” says a royal source. For Harry and Meghan, their last days as senior royals also offered the opportunity to tie things up with several of their patronages. “There is a lot of goodwill—everybody’s really reassured, as the couple has gone out of their way to let everyone know that they aren’t abandoning anyone,” says a royal insider. While the family has been spending time in Canada, they have their sights set on California next. They are expected to spend time in Meghan’s hometown of L.A. this summer. “This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life,” says the source. “It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path.” Will that path at some point merge again with William, Kate and the rest of the royal family? No one seems quite sure. “This is all so untested,” says the royal insider. “There are no comparisons with the past.” At the same time, the Queen has stressed that Meghan, Harry and Archie are “much loved members of the family,” says the friend of the couple. “That stuff runs deep. There is an element of working things through.”

[From People]

I feel like an outlet like People Magazine doesn’t really know which angle to take in calling out what actually happened. So Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave is framed as something that came out of nowhere, with no torturing past behavior towards them, you know? As for the Sussexes’ future with the Cambridges, Us Weekly said some words too:

Don’t expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on great terms with Prince William and Duchess Kate anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in a rush to mend their strained relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source tells Us. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.” The insider notes to Us that Meghan isn’t as fazed as Harry because she’s been estranged from her family before. For now, the couple are focused on 10-month-old son Archie.

[From Us Weekly]

“Meghan isn’t as fazed as Harry because she’s been estranged from her family before.” This could be one of the things that British people don’t understand – how someone could just walk away from their toxic family members with a shrug and have the wits and self-control to continue to edit people out of their life when those people are terrible. Does it go against the British way of doing things? There she goes, breaking protocol yet again.

As for the idea of some softening between Camp Cambridge and Camp Sussex… I honestly think it will probably take the Queen dying? I’m not trying to be macabre, I just think that Harry and Meghan will be in North America until Charles is king.