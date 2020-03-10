Ben Affleck sources confirm he’s dating Ana de Armas, they made out at the airport

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck dine at the ‘Ivan chefs Justo’ restaurant in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/Cl25FiLq6N
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 7, 2020
Yesterday we heard that Ben Affleck, 47, and Ana de Armas, 31, had been spotted in her native Cuba over the weekend. They were working on the thriller Deep Water together this fall, but that filmed in Louisiana and has since wrapped. So this was a leisure trip and they’re obviously together. There are even more Twitter and fan sightings of them, some of those are in this post. An Affleck source confirmed to People that these two are dating and there are some nice quotes about how she showed him around and has a great personality, but that’s it. There’s nothing about how she’s special and different than other women he’s dated, been engaged to or married in the past. There are no insiders gushing about how much they have in common. Props for that I guess, as I would expect it from his side. Instead we just got a brief confirmation that they’re dating and that’s it. There are also supposed eyewitness reports that they were making out at the airport in Costa Rica, which I believe considering how many photos there are of them together. Here are excerpts from a few different reports about these two and their new relationship.
Ben Affleck was spotted getting cozy with his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas in Costa Rica on Saturday, March 7, just one day after the two were seen in Cuba… [they] spotted by a fan in the security line at an airport [in Costa Rica] where the eyewitness saw them “making out.”
“Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana,” a source tells PEOPLE of The Way Back star, 47, and the Knives Out actress, 31, who was born in Cuba.
“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” the source continues. “Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”
The set source from their movie Deep Water adds that de Armas “is great and very pleasant to be around.”
“She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality,” the set source says.
A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair left Havana on Saturday night and were seen making out in the airport before boarding their private jet.
“They are definitely dating,” the source said.
Us also points people to the photos of Ben and Ana on set looking cozy. They were playing lovers and could have been acting at that point, but obviously Ben’s moves worked. As I wrote yesterday, I hope this ends before they have to promote their movie in a few months. In fact I expect it to, and I think they’re both going to handle it like pros. Maybe we’ll get some sourced quotes then about how they worked too much and were spending too much time apart. I know it’s premature to be planning their breakup, but I want to like Ana and I want more for her. This has disaster written all over it.
Here are some more fan photos, via Harper’s Bazaar. He looks like her dad.
Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck at an airport in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/SgteET93XT
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 8, 2020
Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck visit an art museum in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/FUohAFglSu
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020
Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck run into a fan while exploring Cuba. pic.twitter.com/5RrWRwgmH2
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 8, 2020
Chemistry on and off set. 💋 https://t.co/ehwIGaLtcG
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 9, 2020
She really does have a terrible picker.
Ugh she can do so much better!
He really, and I mean REALLy must have a massive sense of entitlement and sense of self to think that he can land her. If only the women he came across wouldn’t put him on a damn pedestal.
He lost his looks after Argo and post plastic surgery. The Batfleck needs to go. The casting of Pattinson will show how the Batman franchise can be enlivened. Can the Hollywood ladies please rally behind the men who actually deserve it 🙄
Say what you want about Ben but he always seemed very happy with J-Lo compared to most of his other relationships and I really think he has a thing for Latinas. I think this is a good choice for him.
Now her… she could probs do better. Yesterday everyone seemed to think that better was Chris Evans. IDK about that.
That was me. And I stand by that. At least Chris doesnt have a history of groping women like Ben does. Or infidelity.
VV- I should clarify. When I said IDK about that, I meant IDK if Evans was a real possibility. I can’t remember if there was proof Evans wanted to get with her?
There’s no doubt Evans has less baggage than Ben (as far as we know).
I thought he looked stressed out with JLo. She was hardworking and into everything, and he seemed more like he wanted privacy and her to himself.
He always needs to find women at work. She should know better, but it’s her life. She’s an adult. She’ll dump him if he acts up. Maybe he will change for her, but that’s doubtful. She’s a serious person, and he will need to treat this seriously or she will bounce.
Possible publicity relationship. He looks more stable and she raises her profile. This is part of his publicity blitz after his interview and her star is riding since Knives Out and now James Bond. Just like his Jennifer Garner, he has always used the paparazzi. They wouldn’t have been seen if they didn’t want to.
Oh Sweetie, Runaway!
When you make out at a public airport, you REALLY want people to think you’re a couple.
Oh, he wants people to know. He needs people to see him as doing okay, doing well, still a draw. It increases her profile, too, but she’d be living in LA if she was more calculating about it. She would have been working the press from LA instead of going back and forth to Cuba.
I don’t understand why Jen is doing such a good job of never being photographed or mentioning her boyfriend of 2 years when this guy is making out and dating every chick who comes his way and doesn’t see ha red flags. Remember when you were talking about being a good example and a number 1 dad Ben? This guy!
oh Ana, NO
Making out at the airport – gross.
This. A 47 year old father of 3 should know better than making out at an airport. It’s as if he wants people to look “see I can get the hot young thing”. Like I said yesterday, he is such a raging douchebag. I hope she finds her way clear