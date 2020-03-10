A way to erase the ring around the loo, flattering leggings & castor oil for hair





I absolutely love the blue light blocking glasses and have been wearing them all day. I swear I notice a difference and feel more calm. I have even been wearing them out of the house. They do make me look a little bug-eyed as they have a slight magnifying quality, but I think that’s cute and consider them well worth the money. I got the mini travel humidifier. It’s so easy to use and it works right after you plug it in. Also I installed the bidet myself! I had to fiddle with it so much, as I mentioned I bought a new connector, and now one of the pipes leaks a little so I’ll have to get help from a plumber eventually, but overall it works well. The personal cleansing foam we talked about a few weeks ago is still working great and I highly recommend it. (It’s an external probiotic cleanser.)

A pumice cleansing stone to get out that ring from around your toilet



The toilets in my new place are new-ish but they still have those little water rings. I use Clorox clinging bleach gel to clean my toilets, it works great but it hasn’t gotten rid of the water lines. This is a fine grit cleansing stone with a handle which is specifically made to clean the ring around your toilet. It has over 3,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. One reviewer calls it a “miracle worker” that made her toilets “look new” again. There are also so many impressive before and after photos of nasty stained toilets that this made sparkling white. It also supposedly doesn’t damage the toilet.

50 Amazon brand trash bags for just $10



I’m always looking for cheaper trash bags because the price adds up. I;ve tried different store brand bags and they often have an awful smell to them. These Solimo brand trash bags are just $10 for 50. They don’t have a great Fakespot rating (The adjusted rating is about 3.5 stars) but people like that they don’t have a plastic or perfumey smell like so many other trash bags and that they’re so affordable compared to other brands. Reviewers write that they can handle heavy loads without tearing, that they’re “good quality” and “don’t break” and are “just as good as Glad and Hefty.”

A racerback sports bra that will become your favorite



I just bought a bunch of sports bras at Pink because they were on sale. That’s something I’m always running out of. This is a lightly padded high impact racerback sports bra. It has adjustable hidden straps and the padding isn’t removable, which also means it doesn’t move around. It comes in sizes from 32B to 42E and in 9 different colors and prints. It has 4 stars, 1,300 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women call it their favorite sports bra and a “great fitting, supportive sports bra for a great price.” One woman who is a 32DDD says she normally wears two compression bras to run in but that this works great on its own.

An easy-to-assemble small fabric dresser for extra storage



I need a dresser for my guest room because I filled up the closet with my dresses. This is a small sized dresser with fabric bins. It’s just three feet tall and about a foot and a half wide You could use it in a hallway for winter accessories or in a closet for extra organization and storage. It has over 900 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C on Fakespot. People say it’s easy to put together, that it’s lightweight and easy to move around while remaining sturdy.

A hot air brush that will give you a salon blowout at home



The John Frieda hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time. It’s so affordable at under $40 and it has 3.9 stars, over 8,800 ratings and an A on Fakespot. It comes in 1 inch and 1.5 inch barrels depending on your hair and the results you want to achieve. Women call it “easy to use,” “the best hair tool” that’s “gentle on the hair” and say they can get salon quality results at home. Some say that you should dry your roots with a regular hairdryer if you want this to work faster.

100% pure castor oil for hair and eyebrow growth



I keep trying new products for hair growth, While I really like the Pura D’or shampoo and conditioner and think it’s working I want to try castor oil too. This is 16 ounces of castor oil by Now Solutions for under $5 if you apply the coupon! You can use it on your skin, scalp and eyebrows, according to reviewers. (I swear my eyelashes have grown so much since using a similar product with biotin. I use this, but I don’t even use it once a week because I think my eyelashes got too long from it.) This has 4.7 stars over 5,300 reviews and a B from Fakespot. Women say that this is great as a skin moisturizer and that it actually works to regrow eyebrows and thinning hair. Many use it as a deep conditioning treatment and say that it leaves their hair soft and silky.

A cute necklace that looks like dinosaur bones



I have a similar necklace and I love it. This is a little $6 silvertone necklace that looks like jointed dinosaur bones. It has 70 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People call it a “great conversation piece,” “super cute” and “very durable.” For what it’s worth, one reviewer said she’s allergic to nickel and that this doesn’t bother her.

Shiny flattering high waist leggings you can wear to the gym or just everyday



I keep seeing ads for the Spanx faux leather leggings and while these aren’t quite the same thing they’re also shiny and women rave about them. These under $30 dancer’s leggings have 4.2 stars, almost 500 ratings and an A on Fakespot. They come in 12 colors and in sizes x-small to x-large. Women call them “light, breathable and comfortable” and like that they’re not see through at all. They’re also said to look great on and to be made of a “forgiving” fabric that’s “very flattering.” If you’re looking for more athletic leggings these capris by 90 Degrees are also very highly rated and have a B on Fakespot.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it a lot!