Joshua Jackson was ‘heartbroken’ after his split with Diane Kruger, he took it ‘hard’

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson were together for more than a decade. They ended in 2016, several months after she was caught (by New York tabloids) cheating on Joshua with Norman Reedus. People have spent years spinning complicated conspiracies in which Diane was some kind of victim, or that she was the wronged party, but it’s been pretty clear for a while that Diane is just kind of a cheater and an a–hole? She was hung up on Norman Reedus, she cheated on her long-time partner with Reedus and she got pregnant quickly with Reedus. And in several interviews after her split with Joshua, she’s said some shady, petty sh-t about him and their relationship. And to all of the Kruger-stans claiming that Joshua never wanted kids – he’s expecting a child with his wife Jodie Turner-Smith. Jodie and Joshua are so loved up. So just how bad was it with Diane?

The start of something new! Joshua Jackson was “heartbroken” over the end of his decade-long relationship with Diane Kruger before meeting his now-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and National Treasure star, 43, dated for 10 years between 2006 and 2016 after her divorce from French actor and director Guillaume Canet. According to the source, Jackson “took it pretty hard” when the pair split and Kruger moved on with her Sky costar Norman Reedus. “[Jodie] is a really sweet person. It’s a good match,” the insider adds. Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and the British actress were husband and wife — and were also expecting their first child together. A source told Us at the time that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

I really do feel like this is one of those cases where people – women in particular – are trying to twist themselves in knots to give the woman the benefit of the doubt, when the truth of the matter has been staring us in the face this whole time. Diane is kind of a d–k. Joshua was the wronged party. He was broken up about her cheating and then she left him for another man. It took him a while to really get through it. It’s okay. Sometimes the dude is the wronged party.