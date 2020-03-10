Joshua Jackson was ‘heartbroken’ after his split with Diane Kruger, he took it ‘hard’

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson were together for more than a decade. They ended in 2016, several months after she was caught (by New York tabloids) cheating on Joshua with Norman Reedus. People have spent years spinning complicated conspiracies in which Diane was some kind of victim, or that she was the wronged party, but it’s been pretty clear for a while that Diane is just kind of a cheater and an a–hole? She was hung up on Norman Reedus, she cheated on her long-time partner with Reedus and she got pregnant quickly with Reedus. And in several interviews after her split with Joshua, she’s said some shady, petty sh-t about him and their relationship. And to all of the Kruger-stans claiming that Joshua never wanted kids – he’s expecting a child with his wife Jodie Turner-Smith. Jodie and Joshua are so loved up. So just how bad was it with Diane?
The start of something new! Joshua Jackson was “heartbroken” over the end of his decade-long relationship with Diane Kruger before meeting his now-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and National Treasure star, 43, dated for 10 years between 2006 and 2016 after her divorce from French actor and director Guillaume Canet. According to the source, Jackson “took it pretty hard” when the pair split and Kruger moved on with her Sky costar Norman Reedus.
“[Jodie] is a really sweet person. It’s a good match,” the insider adds.
Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and the British actress were husband and wife — and were also expecting their first child together. A source told Us at the time that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”
I really do feel like this is one of those cases where people – women in particular – are trying to twist themselves in knots to give the woman the benefit of the doubt, when the truth of the matter has been staring us in the face this whole time. Diane is kind of a d–k. Joshua was the wronged party. He was broken up about her cheating and then she left him for another man. It took him a while to really get through it. It’s okay. Sometimes the dude is the wronged party.
She’s a gorgeous woman and that baby will be also. Pacey landed on his feet and dodged a bullet.
I would say Jodie is a huge upgrade.
Well I think he looks way happier now than when he was with Diane. Better and brighter things! He’s always been such a cutie to me. Pacey 4 ever!
I’m a Joshua fan, have been since DC but it was pretty wildly known in their circles that they had an open relationship. He was caught was several women. And I’m sure Diane did so as well with more than just Norman. Diane broke the agreement and fell for one of her side pieces. Diane is messy, and josh can be too. Josh was pretty wild during the DC days. I remember a crew member from Wilmington even saying josh dumped Katie Holmes because he didn’t want to cheat on her. Girls would throw themselves at him. Diane seems upset over josh and Jodie, a day after Jodie confessed Joshua was her teenage crush Diane posted a tribute to Norman saying “to my teenage crush”. It was so cringey.
Was Norman famous when she was a teenager?
No. Diane would have been a teenager in the early 90s. Reedus wasnt famous then.
Diane was making fun of Jodie when she posted that. Jodie had posted saying that Joshua was her teenage crush on DC. Further proving what a petty bish Diane is. Like, why do you even CARE if you’re so loved up with Norman??
Having an open relationship and cheating are two different things. And Josh “being wild” during the DC days means literally nothing. He was a teen and early twenties during that time. We are talking about two ADULTS in a long term relationship where CLEARLY the trust was broken.
And also, if he really broke up with Katie Homles because he didn’t want to cheat on her.. Doesn’t that make him decent even then? He literally ended it rather than cheat on her all the time which is what we always say guys who cheat should do.
@BA lol… EXACTLY. That’s the OPPOSITE of a cheater.
I didn’t say it was a bad thing that he broke up with Katie he did the right thing. But he’s always been a ladies man. So Joshua can sleep with whoever he wanted because they had an open relationship but Diane cheated? They obviously had an understanding to try and be discreet as possible but She feel in love with her side piece whereas josh used to just have one night stands with girls from Toronto (it’s very well known in the area).
@Caitlin we only have your word stating that they had an open relationship to begin with, but since it is you who claims they did I would suggest reading up on what that actually means. People who are in open relationships have clear rules and boundaries about it. So even IF we were to go by what you’re saying and Joshua was having one night stands that is well within the bounds of an open relationship. Sleeping with a coworker and then starting an emotional relationship with them? Not so much. But again. This is all based on what you’re saying and NOT the parties involved.
My point was, they had an open relationship so I don’t think it’s fair to put the blame all on Diane (who I personally have never even liked)
THIS. People were truly Gumby-ing themselves into making him the bad guy. Ive never been a Diane fan. She always struck me as rather cold. And I found it rather disgusting how she threw shade at him after their split when really she should have just stfu about it. He has never said a bad word about her publicly and that speaks volumes about him as a man.
Im so happy for him and Jodie. I follow her on IG and she is hilarious and truly adores him and he adores her. And that baby is going to be gorgeous.
I agree. She blatantly displayed her affair for all to see, without having broken up with Joshua. Also, she seems pretty petty that she made that snide dig with her beau being her crush. I’m sorry, but he is not the least bit attractive in any sense of the word and he looks like a walking corpse. Joshua always seemed like a gentleman to me and he has proven it to be so. He has never spoken ill will of DK, yet she was quick to talk shot about him. Did she think he would crawl into a ball and die without her? And JJ will make a great dad! I love how he has been extremely supportive of his woman for months and is willing to move if she would like to give birth outside of the US.
It seems like a lot of times when people get out of long term relationships that maybe weren’t so healthy, they come out of it and know exactly what they’re looking for. It sucks that Diane seemingly cheated on him, but given that she and Joshua both quickly settled down and had/are having babies after their split, seems like it worked out for both of them. Sometimes you need to let go of what you were clinging to in order to realize what you’re really looking for in a relationship/partner.
Exactly!! It’s not always about who’s the bigger d*ck. That’s kind of a simplistic approach to something very complex (relationships and long-lasting love).
The pattern of behavior of leaving a long term, unhealthy relationship & immediately knowing, then finding, exactly when you are looking for is known as a rebound. They can last a long time & produce babies, but they’re not usually the healthiest of relationships. In the human realm, it seems best to take some time & figure out what your part of the unhealthy relationship was, why you stayed, why you found that person attractive & then not reacting to your bad relationship with your next one.
I’m routing for Josh & seems like he worked on processing his relationship, good on him.
it’s hard to even picture things getting better after relationships fall apart, but boy look at him now. JTS is stunning! And funny and smart… Glad for both of them. Love them as a couple.
Jodie + that yellow dress, what a goddess moment. Joshua got an upgrade, no reason to ever look back.
Jodie is stunning. He’s cute. They look so happy and good together.
Well Norman Reedus supposedly isn’t the paragon of fidelity either according to folks I know who live and work in the area where TWD is filmed. But maybe it doesn’t bother Diane.
I think people were not too hard on Diane because Joshua was often seen with other women during their time, and so everyone assumed they had an open relationship. I certainly did.
Poor Joshua. At least things turned out alright for him. More than alright.