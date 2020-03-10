Angelina Jolie ‘has been in her pajamas, in the pediatric ward’ for the past two months

For International Women’s Day, Angelina Jolie contributed another column to Time Magazine, where she has a contributing-editor gig. I think she does one or two columns a month? Something like that. Jolie’s column, as we discussed yesterday, was about how girls inherently nurture people, and how that nurturing is taken for granted and abused. Angelina discussed this in the context of seeing two of her daughters go through surgery. She didn’t name which daughters had what done, but we surmised that Zahara had surgery and was in the hospital for a while and that Vivienne or Shiloh was also recently hospitalized with a hip issue? The wording was confusing, but we got a clarification: Vivienne is fine and she was not hospitalized, although Viv did spend a lot of time with her sisters while they were hospitalized. Shiloh is currently on crutches for some kind of issue. Considering her wild tomboy vibe, my guess is still skateboarding accident, or maybe a dune buggy crash? People Magazine spoke to a “source” who confirmed that Angelina has been spending so much time over the past two months at the hospital with her girls:
While the Maleficent actress referred directly to 15-year-old Zahara, she didn’t specify which of her two younger daughters underwent hip surgery. However, PEOPLE has confirmed that, Shiloh, 13, was photographed walking on crutches over the weekend while out shopping with her mom and sister, Vivienne, 11. Zahara was also seen stepping out after her surgeries, attending Cirque du Soleil with her family, where she was seen wearing an IV drip.
A source from the hospital tells PEOPLE that Jolie has been by her kids’ side for the past two months as they were in and out of the hospital.
“She’s been in her pajamas, in the pediatric ward, by their side,” the source says.
Another source tells PEOPLE that the girls are now on the mend. “They look to be recovering,” the insider says.
This actually answers some questions I had about Angelina’s utter non-engagement with Brad Pitt’s nonsense during the awards season. He was so clearly looking to get a reaction from Jolie, almost like he couldn’t help but bait her. And she didn’t take the bait – she did not issue any statements, nor did any “sources close to Angelina” speak to People Magazine during his campaign. As it turns out, we also solved another mystery: the mystery of why Brad skipped the BAFTAs. He was apparently spending time with either Zahara or Shiloh. He made sure to leak that to Page Six:
Brad Pitt missed the BAFTAs to be by his daughter’s side as she recovered from an operation, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. In February, the star canceled his trip to London at the last minute — and sent co-star Margot Robbie in his place to pick up his gong for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.”
He cited a “family obligation” at the time, as a source close to the actor told us: “The children come before anything.”
As ex-wife Angelina Jolie revealed that two of their daughters have recently undergone surgery, a friend of the family confirmed that Pitt — who dedicated his Oscar win to his six kids — stayed home in LA to support his daughters. However, the friend admitted that Pitt had never spoken publicly about his kids — and never will — as Jolie spoke out.
Can Brad Pitt really claim any kind of moral high ground on “never” speaking about his kids when he clearly sent his publicist to Page Six to confirm that he was, in fact, spending time with his kids? And historically, Brad has talked about his children, clutch your pearls! He used to talk about them all the time in interviews, before he did something to Maddox on the plane in 2016. Then he spent years only seeing his kids occasionally with a court-ordered monitor present, and his oldest sons want nothing to do with him. But, you know, the moral high ground! He never talks about his kids! Unless he’s dedicating an Oscar to them, or trying to “hit” Angelina for… writing an essay for Time Magazine about International Women’s Day.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Lol at Brad’s petty. Jolie clearly said she asked and was given permission by her daughters to talk about them. They love her. They won’t be seen with you.
It was reported at the time that he missed the Bafta’s as he was repairing his relationship with Maddox, so he will namedrop his kids make himself look good in the press, just not put in the hard work of being there for them. Are his visits still supervised by the court?
Yep, the Maddox story as the reason for his BAFTA absence is now confirmed as a lie. Well. Well. Well.
Brad Pitt is the pettiest… He made stupid jokes about his children in front of audiences during Awards Season and has the audacity to pretend he never talks about his children in public, all the while leaking every minute he gets to spent with them to the press. I can’t believe he used to be my teenage crush 🤢
Sounds like it was fairly serious, hope everyone is on the mend and doing well now.
“Had never spoken publicly” about his kids?!?!?! Ha!
He is the biggest douche I have ever seen. I thought Affleck was terrible just from terms of screwing the nanny, but this terd and his arrogant, spiteful pettiness takes the cake.
Leave Angelina alone Brad. You’re right it’s like he can’t help himself and neither can his team.
She wrote an op ed and clarified why because his team rants about her doing things with the kids publicly and so does his rabid fan base.
Well guess what, they are hers. What do you expect her to do with 5 teenagers?
They won’t sit up secluded in a GD house. My God these people are a bunch of freaking mental patients. I’m seriously sick of all of them.
Always criticizing her and gets upset when someone tells the truth about Pitts dramatic azz.
Either he wants to speak about them or not. Don’t run to media outlets after Angelina speaks in her op Ed’s about their courage and pain and you want the world to know you were there too! Briefly! Cause the nurses didn’t say he was!!!!! And in the past go as far as to insinuate she is just doing it for PR.
Didn’t he just use every trick in the book including dumbo Aniston for Oscar PR?!
Boy bye!
Continue to hang out with weirdo Alicia’s unshaven body parts. Party with her, drink, smoke weed and pretend to be an artist. These kids don’t need the drama seemingly that you bring into their lives.
Brad Pitt is a douche. While he & his team were & still are gaslighting Angelina she’s been by her childrens side through another stressful situation.
Such pile of sexist crap. Angelina is a single mother taking care of her kids, yet it is Brad who is the best parent. Jen Aniston is getting crap for not wanting to be a mother and sticking to her choice, yet Brad has a bunch of kids and than users them only for his PR and continues not to care about being a father.
I seriously cannot believe how vile Brad turned out to be.
I was Team Jolie from the start — I like Jennifer Aniston, but I’ve always loved Angelina Jolie. I felt bad for Aniston, but at least she was being freed from marriage to an a-hole. I was on Jolie’s side because she was getting massacred in the press and the court of public opinion, not because she “won” Brad Pitt’s heart. Pitt has always seemed like a self-absorbed man-child, not nearly good enough for either Aniston or Jolie. I wish he’d just go away and be quiet for a while (like, for the rest of his life).
Shiloh is a tomboy so she must have had a skateboarding incident or dune buggy crash? Seriously? Like…seriously, you’re going with that????
Brad Pitt is very messy. As he gets older, he acts more and more like a child.
This bums me out. Thinking back to the couple of surgeries I needed as a kid – it was, for the most part, mom that was with me at the hospital. That isn’t to say my dad wasn’t there – but he was expected to go to work and keep the money coming in. He was the breadwinner, and if he had taken time off unpaid, it would have been detrimental to the whole family. He still came in every day to see me, but he just wasn’t there as much as mom.
There was one incident following a post tonsillectomy hemorrhage where they had to rush me to the ER to cauterize my throat. I was about 10 at the time. I had to stay conscious for the procedure, and had lost a decent amount of blood for a tiny kid (I topped out just under 5’2″ as an adult, there was not much to me at 10) and had passed out and hit my head at one point. I can still remember laying on the table in the ER, and having to have my head tilted back for the Dr to be able to work, and so I wouldn’t choke on blood. But because of this I could see my parents standing in the doorway of the ER. My dad was GRAY. His skin had just lost all color. It was the first time I’d really seen my dad scared. Not nervous or anxious – but genuinely terrified that he was going to lose his daughter.
And reading this – I’m just picturing Angelina in my parents position. And it makes me so sad, and so angry that she’s largely dealing with this all on her own. She’s probably SO much more terrified about the kids’ having surgery than she ever was about going through her own surgeries.
Pitt never talked about his children and never will? That’s a huge lie.
Like when he said that Maddox had down his accent for Inglorious Basterds, or when he said that nine year old Shiloh already wants to follow Angelina’s humanitarian work?
He doesn’t have to talk about his children NOW if he doesn’t want to. And Angelina has every right, like every other parent, celebrity (from, for example, Affleck’s last week’s interviews – how many times he mentioned his kids, to Reese who features all her kids on Instagram often) or not celebrity, to talk about her children if she wants.
I’ve always been team Jolie. I used to think Brad was cute but that’s about it. He showed his true colours when he wouldn’t shoulder any responsibility for his disasterous homes in NO. Not to mention his complete failure as a father.
I hope both girls recover. As for Brad, “sources close to him” told us he had skipped the Baftas because he was trying to reconnect with Maddox. Now, he was with his daughter. Something is not adding up. Does he even see the kids? Does he know what’s going on in their lives? He seems as absent as Tom Cruise with Suri.