Angelina Jolie ‘has been in her pajamas, in the pediatric ward’ for the past two months

For International Women’s Day, Angelina Jolie contributed another column to Time Magazine, where she has a contributing-editor gig. I think she does one or two columns a month? Something like that. Jolie’s column, as we discussed yesterday, was about how girls inherently nurture people, and how that nurturing is taken for granted and abused. Angelina discussed this in the context of seeing two of her daughters go through surgery. She didn’t name which daughters had what done, but we surmised that Zahara had surgery and was in the hospital for a while and that Vivienne or Shiloh was also recently hospitalized with a hip issue? The wording was confusing, but we got a clarification: Vivienne is fine and she was not hospitalized, although Viv did spend a lot of time with her sisters while they were hospitalized. Shiloh is currently on crutches for some kind of issue. Considering her wild tomboy vibe, my guess is still skateboarding accident, or maybe a dune buggy crash? People Magazine spoke to a “source” who confirmed that Angelina has been spending so much time over the past two months at the hospital with her girls:

While the Maleficent actress referred directly to 15-year-old Zahara, she didn’t specify which of her two younger daughters underwent hip surgery. However, PEOPLE has confirmed that, Shiloh, 13, was photographed walking on crutches over the weekend while out shopping with her mom and sister, Vivienne, 11. Zahara was also seen stepping out after her surgeries, attending Cirque du Soleil with her family, where she was seen wearing an IV drip. A source from the hospital tells PEOPLE that Jolie has been by her kids’ side for the past two months as they were in and out of the hospital. “She’s been in her pajamas, in the pediatric ward, by their side,” the source says. Another source tells PEOPLE that the girls are now on the mend. “They look to be recovering,” the insider says.

[From People]

This actually answers some questions I had about Angelina’s utter non-engagement with Brad Pitt’s nonsense during the awards season. He was so clearly looking to get a reaction from Jolie, almost like he couldn’t help but bait her. And she didn’t take the bait – she did not issue any statements, nor did any “sources close to Angelina” speak to People Magazine during his campaign. As it turns out, we also solved another mystery: the mystery of why Brad skipped the BAFTAs. He was apparently spending time with either Zahara or Shiloh. He made sure to leak that to Page Six:

Brad Pitt missed the BAFTAs to be by his daughter’s side as she recovered from an operation, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. In February, the star canceled his trip to London at the last minute — and sent co-star Margot Robbie in his place to pick up his gong for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.” He cited a “family obligation” at the time, as a source close to the actor told us: “The children come before anything.” As ex-wife Angelina Jolie revealed that two of their daughters have recently undergone surgery, a friend of the family confirmed that Pitt — who dedicated his Oscar win to his six kids — stayed home in LA to support his daughters. However, the friend admitted that Pitt had never spoken publicly about his kids — and never will — as Jolie spoke out.

[From Page Six]

Can Brad Pitt really claim any kind of moral high ground on “never” speaking about his kids when he clearly sent his publicist to Page Six to confirm that he was, in fact, spending time with his kids? And historically, Brad has talked about his children, clutch your pearls! He used to talk about them all the time in interviews, before he did something to Maddox on the plane in 2016. Then he spent years only seeing his kids occasionally with a court-ordered monitor present, and his oldest sons want nothing to do with him. But, you know, the moral high ground! He never talks about his kids! Unless he’s dedicating an Oscar to them, or trying to “hit” Angelina for… writing an essay for Time Magazine about International Women’s Day.