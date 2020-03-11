Joe Biden won Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri & Idaho in yesterday’s primaries

Joe Biden’s Tuesday started when he had to deal with a Michigan union worker who tried to get in Biden’s face about how Biden would take away his guns. Biden’s malarkey-meter went off the charts and he got in the guy’s face and told the union worker that he was “full of sh-t” and that he supports the second amendment but it’s not an excuse to have an automatic weapon which can shoot “100 rounds” or something. The point is MALARKEY. And horsesh-t.
WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."
"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020
That was the start of Biden’s day. He ended the day by winning Michigan, Idaho, Missouri and Mississippi. He probably lost North Dakota to Bernie Sanders and currently, Washington state is neck-and-neck, but that’s with less than 70% of the votes in. I turned off MSNBC early in the night, but from what I gather, several storylines are coming together. One, the “Obama coalition” is coming home for Joe Biden, meaning African-American voters, college-educated women, suburban women, seniors, etc. Two, Bernie Sanders is not winning the same states or turning out the same kind of vote (especially the youth vote) like he did in 2016. Three, the media is finally asking the question of whether Bernie Sanders’ support in 2016 was merely voters who were anti-Hillary Clinton, or just straight-up sexism towards any female candidacy, because Sanders’ voters aren’t turning out when he’s running against another dude.
There’s also a lot of focus on just how bad it was for Bernie’s “chances” when he lost Michigan by such a large percentage – Sanders only got 37% of the vote, and that was after Sanders poured a lot of resources, time and energy into the state. Which leads me to this Politico article about how many senior Democrats are talking amongst themselves about how to “nudge” Sanders out of the primary race because at this point, his candidacy is over. These Democrats seem to be putting a lot of faith in Sanders’ “pragmatism.” It’s almost like they’re forgetting that a 78-year-old man who had a heart attack several months ago probably isn’t running because he’s a pragmatist. He’s running because he’s on a f–king ego trip. But yeah, I think he’ll drop out at some point. Because this time, the nominee will be a man.
Good riddance, Bernie
I’m voting blue no matter who and it looks like it’s gonna be Joe. So be it. Trump has to go!
Second that!
Honestly, I think many voters are scared to death of another 4 years of Trump so are taking a pragmatic approach and have decided Biden has the best chance of beating Trump. Like I said last week – its not pro Biden, its anti Trump.
Joe announce your VP already because I need something to feel inspired to campaign for again. I want to do more than just vote…but even without a woman running the shocking reality of the sexism is depressing.
There’s still some fun and inspiration to be had in the Senate races though.
Bernie Sanders never asked himself why older, more reliable black voters didn’t turn out for him in 2020 is what I suspect. He didn’t think about how badly they’ve been burned by white voters over the last two decades where progressive candidates were concerned. Or how terrified they are of another four years. You have to tackle race conflict in America more significantly before they can even begin to trust us to do the right thing on the ballot.
Realistically, WI, MI, PA, and FL are the big swing ones that matter. Those will determine where this race ends up in 2020.
@Veronica Bernie’s never been one for self reflection to put it mildly. #BlueWave2020
Not American; but in my opinion, Biden is a much better pick (and would be a much better candidate) than Sanders. There’s just something about Sanders that’s eerily familiar to Trump. It’s a certain viciousness that comes through when he speaks. Like Trump, Sanders – in my opinion- thinks it’s “his way or the highway”. If Sanders is a true statesman, he’ll do the honorable thing and throw his weight behind Joe, seeing as a large portion of the Democratic Party support the former VP. But then again, knowing Sanders, he’s probably waiting for the upcoming debate to fling mud at Joe…a situation that will not be good for the party. It’s not as if Biden is an outstanding candidate…he certainly has questionable flaws…however, if the goal is to defeat Trump, Sanders needs to coalesce around Biden and bring his supporters into the fold so they don’t end up sitting out the election again as they did with Hillary. Biden, no matter his flaws, will certainly not be as bad as Trump!
Are you sure you’re not American because that was very insightful and TRUE? 😉
I don’t even know what else to add because you really said it all!
Joe is more likely to bring in the Nevertrump Rs, something Bernie could never do. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho. #VoteBlueAsIfYourLifeDependsOnIt
If the Dems are smart, they will steer all conversation away from the idea that they’re trying to nudge Bernie out if the race (even if this is the case) or acting like Biden getting the nomination is already a done deal.
Even if Biden is the likely winner, he would be smart to continue to keep it level and talk about the kind of work he and Sanders could get done IF he wins it. He would also be wise to talk about what kind of roles other former rivals could have in his potential presidency and capitalize on the strengths that made people excited about them. Build a coalition instead of constantly shooting each other in the face over purity tests like we have been doing since the last election.
I feel like this is one of bests ways to create fertile ground for more progressive candidates and causes. We don’t have time to start from zero. Again.